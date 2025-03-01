There's A Reason Energy Drinks Come In Those Tall, Slender Cans

The allure of energy drinks continues to grow with celebrities from Logan Paul to Kim Kardashian hopping on the bandwagon and creating their own line of energy drinks. As with so many other energy drinks, these products are packaged in tall, slender cans. While this choice may seem like a fad, there's a really practical reason behind the slim design of energy drink cans; consumers gravitate towards this style as they make the drink seem more innovative and sophisticated. Given that energy drinks are marketed at adults, it is no surprise that an extra level of sophistication is viewed as a good thing.

There are also other psychological effects at play. A slimmer can makes a drink feel lighter. In fact, they can also give the impression that the drink itself is healthier. (That being said, please make sure to always check your energy drink's label.) This makes energy drinks seem more functional — something you drink for a boost rather than for casual refreshment — even though they often aren't much different to regular sodas. What's more, energy drinks have a long history of being packaged in these slender cans; energy drink companies like Red Bull (which was actually inspired by a Thai drink) have used slim cans since the late 1980s.

Given these benefits, it is no wonder that various energy drink companies are packaging their drinks in tall, slender cans. However, it is not just these companies that benefit as the slender cans also carry some significant positives for shippers, retailers, and consumers.