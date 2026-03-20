I'm A Former Starbucks Barista. Here's What Customers Don't Know

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If you frequent Starbucks, there's a good chance you consider yourself somewhat of a regular. You likely have a go-to drink, and you may even have a standby turbo-boosted, ultra-special birthday drink to get the most out of that free beverage perk. You probably know a great deal about the menu and which flavors go well together. Still, unless you've actually worked as a Starbucks barista, there's a good chance you don't know everything that happens behind the espresso bar.

When I took my job at Starbucks, I had only tried a couple of Frappuccinos from the coffee giant. I'll admit that I was a little green when I first started, but within a few weeks, I became coffee-obsessed. In my time as a barista, I learned how to make great drinks and how to use ingredients in ways that made them truly shine. I also learned that there are some things that customers most definitely do not know. However, knowing what happens while making your favorite drinks might just make your experience more enjoyable and could even help you become a better Starbucks customer.