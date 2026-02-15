Why Starbucks Baristas Hate Writing Cute Messages On Your Cup

Back in the day, a personalised message on your coffee cup in the morning was a treat. It meant you were a regular the barista liked seeing, you'd had a good chat, or, occasionally, that you were in the first scene of a real-life Hallmark Movie. These days, those little marker-scrawled messages have lost their shine. At least, they have for Starbucks employees.

Recently, there have been a lot of changes at Starbucks. Since the new CEO, Brian Niccol, took over as head of the company in the middle of 2024 he has changed how custom orders are priced, introduced green-apron service, and cut standard menu items while launching new seasonal items like this month's Valentine's day offerings at a rapid pace. Behind the scenes, even more has shifted. Starbucks partners (baristas, if you don't speak corporate) were told early last year that they would be writing messages on all disposable cups as well as making sure only paying customers get bathroom access and water.

Abigail Covington, spokesperson for the brand, has claimed these policies are designed to make the world's largest coffee chain more welcoming for customers. According to Business Insider, Covington said, "We believe in the power of genuine human connection — and we know that even the smallest gesture, like a handwritten note on a cup, can spark joy for our customers and partners alike." The employees she's speaking for don't agree. They're complaining the new policies have resulted in more work and more micromanagement at a job that's already tough. For many of them, the worst part of it is writing on every single cup.