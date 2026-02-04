Striking Starbucks Baristas Have One Request For Customers — 'It Is Worth The Wait'

Unionized Starbucks workers have been on strike since November 2025, affecting stores in 100 cities. Members of Starbucks Workers United, which was formed five years ago, are seeking their first union contract, which they hope will end unfair labor practices at Starbucks locations. According to the 12,000-strong band of baristas, supporting them is simple: They are asking customers to delete the Starbucks rewards and delivery app from their phones as part of a larger call to avoid spending money at the coffee chain.

According to The Guardian, the "Delete the App" campaign was announced on a solidarity call. Christi Gomoljak, a Barista at the Disney Starbucks in Anaheim, California, said during the call that Starbucks lovers should stay off the app until baristas working for the company get a fair contract, adding, "Trust me, coffee with a union contract tastes so much better, and it is worth the wait." At present, union members are striking on a rotational basis due to concerns about the financial burden of a larger strike on low-income Starbucks employees. But enthusiasm for the action hasn't slowed down, with 16 more stores voting to unionize since the beginning of the strike.

Members are calling for the public to delete the app because they believe a new rewards program, which will be rolled out in March, is intended to win back U.S. customers Starbucks has lost in recent years due to strikes, boycotts, and inflation. Last year, a huge amount of the company's revenue came through the existing loyalty program, and the revamped program and app aim to build on that. Deleting it could hit the company where it most hurts.