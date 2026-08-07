Costco Just Brought Back This Deli Wrap And Fans Are Already Divided
Costco often cycles through familiar and new take-home items in its refrigerated display cases (the Greek pasta salad is currently back!) and now, another staple of this section has finally returned. The Rotisserie Chicken Asian Wrap with Dressing is back on shelves and priced at $6.99 per pound. It features a spinach tortilla filled with that famous Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken, chow mein noodles, broccoli slaw, and a side of Asian-style dressing. The wrap has can be found in the take-home section, which is typically located by popular food trays like the fan-favorite chicken taco kits.
Some Costco enthusiasts are excited, while others seem a little less impressed. On a post from @costcohotfinds, one commenter wrote, "I'm glad those ones are back cause the other ones were awful." But another simply replied, "They are not good." Many people mention that they're worth the price of admission because they're filling, but other customers dislike the fact that the ingredient list of pre-made Costco items is long and makes them wonder what's actually in the food itself.
Costco comes out with different wraps on a regular basis
Costco does feature new wraps every once in a while; one recent release was a Thai-inspired handheld (also for $6.99 per pound). That offered the Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken with diced red onion and a whole array of sauces, including sunflower cream cheese, Asian barbecue sauce, and a sweet chili sauce on the side. Another was a Southwest-inspired rotisserie chicken wrap with chipotle sauce, while the classic Caesar wrap also turned up earlier this year.
So if any of these wraps aren't exactly to your liking (you can count on social media commenters to constantly chime in), you can just wait for the next swap down the line, or there's always those timeless deli pinwheels, which are great to feed a crowd on short notice. And if you're looking for ideas for work lunches, we have plenty of choices worth grabbing at Costco as well, including meal kits and other items; there's almost always something for everyone on your next trip in.