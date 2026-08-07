Costco Just Brought Back This Deli Wrap And Fans Are Already Divided

Costco often cycles through familiar and new take-home items in its refrigerated display cases (the Greek pasta salad is currently back!) and now, another staple of this section has finally returned. The Rotisserie Chicken Asian Wrap with Dressing is back on shelves and priced at $6.99 per pound. It features a spinach tortilla filled with that famous Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken, chow mein noodles, broccoli slaw, and a side of Asian-style dressing. The wrap has can be found in the take-home section, which is typically located by popular food trays like the fan-favorite chicken taco kits.

Some Costco enthusiasts are excited, while others seem a little less impressed. On a post from @costcohotfinds, one commenter wrote, "I'm glad those ones are back cause the other ones were awful." But another simply replied, "They are not good." Many people mention that they're worth the price of admission because they're filling, but other customers dislike the fact that the ingredient list of pre-made Costco items is long and makes them wonder what's actually in the food itself.