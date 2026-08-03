Costco Shoppers Rejoice Over The Return Of This Deli Favorite: 'No Way They Brought It Back!'
While Costco's bakery is often the source of new and returning items that get members in a frenzy, today it is the deli section that has our attention, with a fan-favorite item brought back to the store's shelves. Shoppers have recently discovered that the Greek pasta salad with rotisserie chicken and dressing is available at Costco, marking its long-awaited return after being gone for nearly a decade at many locations. Despite being a major fan favorite, the pasta salad has been unavailable for so long that even long-time Costco shoppers have never gotten the chance to taste the classic deli option.
Now, they finally get to try it for just $4.99 per pound, with most containers weighing nearly 3 pounds. With feta cheese, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, and Greek dressing all accompanying the penne pasta and in-house rotisserie chicken, there's very little not to like about the returning Costco product.
Unsurprisingly, many Costco shoppers are incredibly excited by this news and can't wait to pick up a container of the pasta salad on their next trips to the store. "We were obsessed with this back in the day," one Instagram comment remarked. Another expressed disbelief over the item's return after years of it seeming unlikely, stating, "This is my fav!! No way they brought it back!!!"
What's so great about the Greek pasta salad at Costco?
Now, if you have not yet been acquainted with the Kirkland Signature Greek pasta salad with rotisserie chicken at Costco, you are likely wondering what all the hype's about, even so many years after it was last available. Well, while similar products at Costco like the delicious Italian tortellini pasta salad are also well-liked, the Greek pasta salad, in particular, is seen as a truly impeccable blend of ingredients that work together to make an unforgettable dish.
"The rotisserie chicken breast held up way better than I expected. It tasted fresh," reviewed an Instagrammer. "The pasta is al dente, the veggies were crisp and refreshing. The dressing is really strong in flavor, with vinegar being the prominent taste." Though Costco has offered various Kirkland Signature Mediterranean pasta salads, some featuring ingredients like chickpeas and cucumbers, throughout the years, they weren't like the returning Greek pasta salad.
Luckily, this delicious side dish is also cost-efficient and can serve as an entire meal on its own. Yet, it can also be the perfect add-on purchase to pair with one of the best steak cuts at Costco, making the perfect lunch or dinner.