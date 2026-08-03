Costco Shoppers Rejoice Over The Return Of This Deli Favorite: 'No Way They Brought It Back!'

While Costco's bakery is often the source of new and returning items that get members in a frenzy, today it is the deli section that has our attention, with a fan-favorite item brought back to the store's shelves. Shoppers have recently discovered that the Greek pasta salad with rotisserie chicken and dressing is available at Costco, marking its long-awaited return after being gone for nearly a decade at many locations. Despite being a major fan favorite, the pasta salad has been unavailable for so long that even long-time Costco shoppers have never gotten the chance to taste the classic deli option.

Now, they finally get to try it for just $4.99 per pound, with most containers weighing nearly 3 pounds. With feta cheese, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, and Greek dressing all accompanying the penne pasta and in-house rotisserie chicken, there's very little not to like about the returning Costco product.

Unsurprisingly, many Costco shoppers are incredibly excited by this news and can't wait to pick up a container of the pasta salad on their next trips to the store. "We were obsessed with this back in the day," one Instagram comment remarked. Another expressed disbelief over the item's return after years of it seeming unlikely, stating, "This is my fav!! No way they brought it back!!!"