Costco Shoppers Keep Running To The Bakery For This Caramelized Treat: 'Gooey, Flavorful, And Sweet'
A basic morning coffee shop croissant costs around $3, and more if you get something fancy. Right now at Costco you can get a croissant loaded with fillings and berries for under $2.50. Customers are in love with Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants which are sold in a six-pack for $14.74 in the bakery section. They're made with butter croissant dough piled with blueberries, topped with butter streusel crumble, and stuffed with cheesecake filling. Each one of these indulgent pastries also has a caramelized bottom. "I cannot recall a Costco sweet bakery item I've enjoyed more than these. They're crunchy, soft, buttery, gooey, flavorful, and sweet," writes one Redditor about the croissants. "They're utterly dangerous."
Layers of flavor and texture make these croissants tasty right out of the box, but like all croissants they're best warmed up. Shoppers say popping them in the microwave or the air fryer makes these Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants downright decadent. One shopper says, "I often like to microwave a short duration then finish off in the air fryer for the best of both worlds."
Shoppers have creative strategies for eating these decadent Costco bakery treats
The nutrition facts for Costco's Blueberry Cheesecake Caramelized Croissants is just as stacked as the pastry itself. In just one croissant you'll find 500 calories, 52 grams of carbs, and 26 grams of sugar. Those are high numbers if you're tracking your nutrition, but it's not so different from Costco's Marshmallow Crispy Cookies (also said to be a dangerously delicious dessert in the Costco bakery) or all the chocolate-loaded Costco bakery items.
Some shoppers totally avoid the bakery section because the selection isn't as healthy as other options, but others have more creative strategies while refusing to give up these gooey, cheesecake croissant treats. One Redditor says, "I've been off of work for the summer, and I won't buy Costco dessert if I can't offload it to my coworkers, so these seem appropriately timed." Others stretch out the six-pack over a few days and freeze the rest in individual packaging (cutting them in half for a single serving). You'll be able to eat them at a slower pace and have a treat ready for whenever you want, like this shopper, who writes, "I find them great out of the freezer and into the air fryer."