Costco Shoppers Keep Running To The Bakery For This Caramelized Treat: 'Gooey, Flavorful, And Sweet'

A basic morning coffee shop croissant costs around $3, and more if you get something fancy. Right now at Costco you can get a croissant loaded with fillings and berries for under $2.50. Customers are in love with Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants which are sold in a six-pack for $14.74 in the bakery section. They're made with butter croissant dough piled with blueberries, topped with butter streusel crumble, and stuffed with cheesecake filling. Each one of these indulgent pastries also has a caramelized bottom. "I cannot recall a Costco sweet bakery item I've enjoyed more than these. They're crunchy, soft, buttery, gooey, flavorful, and sweet," writes one Redditor about the croissants. "They're utterly dangerous."

Layers of flavor and texture make these croissants tasty right out of the box, but like all croissants they're best warmed up. Shoppers say popping them in the microwave or the air fryer makes these Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants downright decadent. One shopper says, "I often like to microwave a short duration then finish off in the air fryer for the best of both worlds."