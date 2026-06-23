6 Chocolate-Loaded Costco Bakery Items You Need On Your Next Shopping Trip
Chocolate lovers unite: Costco's bakery department is where you need to go to find your next favorite chocolate indulgence. You can find several regular and rotating Kirkland Signature baked goods with complements of chocolate, but there are plenty of treats that are chocolate filled with chocolate, frosted with chocolate, and topped with more chocolate.
As a fellow devout chocolate lover, I've tried many of the store's chocolate baked goods and Costco really gets it right. You can tell its chocolatey delights are made with quality ingredients and all are reasonably priced for the quantity you're getting compared to items at other grocery store bakeries. That is, except for Costco's triple chocolate muffins — leave those on the shelf. The chocolate-loaded items that did make this list, however, are the best of the best; earning praise not only from my taste buds but from chocolate lovers across the internet.
Chocolate mousse cake
This regularly available bakery item is 10 inches of two moist chocolate cake layers with fluffy chocolate mousse sandwiched in between, all encased in shiny, not-too-sweet chocolate frosting with chocolate cake crumbs around the sides. I recently ran to Costco to get my hands on this cake after watching a TikTok creator sink her teeth into a slice paired with an ice-cold glass of milk. Dare I say it's better than you-know-what. The cake also comes with 16 pre-marked slices, making portion control (and self-control) slightly more attainable.
The 10 Inch Chocolate Mousse Cake sells for $20.42.
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies
These classic cookies have "chunk" in their name for a reason — they're packed with so many thick, melty chunks of semi-sweet chocolate that it's practically the glue holding the rest of the cookie together. The base of the cookie has a light caramelly flavor and a tender texture throughout with slightly crisp edges. Although these cookies are a part of Costco's not-so-fresh bakery items since they're baked from frozen, it's still one the best chocolate chunk cookies around. They come either as a pack of 24 or as part of Costco's variety pack, which includes eight chocolate chunk cookies alongside oatmeal and double nut cookies.
The 24-pack of Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies sells for $11.34.
Brownie walnut pie
If you need an excuse to eat a larger-sized brownie, Costco's brownie walnut pie is the heavy-weight champion of the bakery section, weighing in at nearly 4 pounds! A sweet, buttery graham cracker crust holds a chewy brownie filling topped with chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of toasted walnuts for garnish and a slight crunch. When I marched into my local Costco bakery on the hunt for it, I was informed by staff that this item's availability varies by region and store location. According to a Reddit thread, it's been spotted in parts of California, the East Coast, and Texas, with one Redditor boasting, "This is the best thing I've ever eaten from Costco bakery."
The Brownie Walnut Pie sells for $21.99.
Mini beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut
Back in October, this sweet Costco bakery treat finally arrived in United States after being a regular bakery favorite at United Kingdom locations. These small, sugar-dusted fried pillows of dough are similar to a donut and are filled with chocolate hazelnut. These little guys also love to play hard to get with availability varying by location. I was lucky enough to snag the 22-count pack months ago and with every bite I descended away from reality and somewhere in between the feeling of being on vacation, falling in love, and winning the lottery all at once.
The 22-pack of Mini Beignet Filled With Chocolate Hazelnut sells for $9.99.
Tuxedo chocolate mousse cake
If the other chocolate mousse cake on this list doesn't seem chocolatey enough for you, Costco's Tuxedo chocolate mousse cake certainly will. This bakery staple is packed with layers of nearly every type of chocolate confection, including chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, chocolate mousse, brownie chunks, chocolate ganache, and chocolate garnishes. You'd think the rich flavor of each layer would compete with one another, but instead they complement each other beautifully and bring balance to every bite. The nutritional label says 12 servings, but many chocolate lovers would argue six generous slices feels more appropriate.
The Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake sells for $21.55.
Twice-baked chocolate filled croissants
Why settle for a whisper of chocolate in a pain au chocolat when you can have a croissant that's screaming with chocolate? Costco's iconic butter croissants get a twice-baked upgrade when filled with melty chocolate then topped with more chocolate and a dusting of powdered sugar. The six-count package of these treats made a viral debut at the beginning of the year, but the chocolate version has since been rotated with pistachio filling as a seasonal flavor. Keep your eye out for when the chocolate-filled version makes its return.
The Twice Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants sell for $9.99.