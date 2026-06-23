6 Chocolate-Loaded Costco Bakery Items You Need On Your Next Shopping Trip

Chocolate lovers unite: Costco's bakery department is where you need to go to find your next favorite chocolate indulgence. You can find several regular and rotating Kirkland Signature baked goods with complements of chocolate, but there are plenty of treats that are chocolate filled with chocolate, frosted with chocolate, and topped with more chocolate.

As a fellow devout chocolate lover, I've tried many of the store's chocolate baked goods and Costco really gets it right. You can tell its chocolatey delights are made with quality ingredients and all are reasonably priced for the quantity you're getting compared to items at other grocery store bakeries. That is, except for Costco's triple chocolate muffins — leave those on the shelf. The chocolate-loaded items that did make this list, however, are the best of the best; earning praise not only from my taste buds but from chocolate lovers across the internet.