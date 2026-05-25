Pack This Italian Side Dish From Costco For An Easier Work Lunch

Packing a work lunch can be a slog (ham and cheese sandwiches do get old after a while), so it's always good to have options on hand. One easy solution is to raid Costco's deli section, where the store sells some of the best (and worst) premade meals. In it, not only will you see take-and-bake type items for dinner, but you'll also sometimes find a satisfying pasta salad that can serve as an ideal Tupperware lunch. That's because it's hearty, filling, and rounded out with different ingredients to keep it interesting.

This would be the Kirkland Signature Tortellini Pasta Salad that comes pre-dressed with Italian dressing. It also has sliced black olives, chewy mozzarella balls, salty cubed salami, and juicy grape tomatoes, so you're not just eating plain cold pasta for lunch. I've actually packed this one and can attest to the fact that it is a perfect meal to bring to the office when you're in a rush, tired, or feeling lazy. The only issue you might run into is that it can be more filling than it looks — the tortellini is dense and cheesy, and a smaller portion goes a surprisingly long way. Of course, it also makes a fine side to a weeknight rotisserie chicken meal or a leafy green salad, so this stuff can certainly supplement your other meals too.