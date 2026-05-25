Pack This Italian Side Dish From Costco For An Easier Work Lunch
Packing a work lunch can be a slog (ham and cheese sandwiches do get old after a while), so it's always good to have options on hand. One easy solution is to raid Costco's deli section, where the store sells some of the best (and worst) premade meals. In it, not only will you see take-and-bake type items for dinner, but you'll also sometimes find a satisfying pasta salad that can serve as an ideal Tupperware lunch. That's because it's hearty, filling, and rounded out with different ingredients to keep it interesting.
This would be the Kirkland Signature Tortellini Pasta Salad that comes pre-dressed with Italian dressing. It also has sliced black olives, chewy mozzarella balls, salty cubed salami, and juicy grape tomatoes, so you're not just eating plain cold pasta for lunch. I've actually packed this one and can attest to the fact that it is a perfect meal to bring to the office when you're in a rush, tired, or feeling lazy. The only issue you might run into is that it can be more filling than it looks — the tortellini is dense and cheesy, and a smaller portion goes a surprisingly long way. Of course, it also makes a fine side to a weeknight rotisserie chicken meal or a leafy green salad, so this stuff can certainly supplement your other meals too.
Some customers suggest a trick for improving Kirkland Signature's Tortellini Pasta Salad
Not everyone likes the idea of a cold lunch, because frankly, those can feel a bit miserable sometimes. But one customer in a Reddit thread, keen on a bit of customization, shared a little trick: microwaving a portion of tortellini pasta for a short period of time. They said, "My absolute favorite deli item. I always put it in a bowl and pop it in the microwave for 20-30 seconds. It is more enjoyable that way." Another Costco customer approved of the suggestion. "Just wanted to say I tried this because of your comment and [it's] 100x better — thank you!!" they shared. Multiple users also chimed in saying that this is the little hack that they use to improve it too, especially if the batch of pasta is a bit undercooked. (Note to self: I've really got to try this next time.)
It is important to note that not everyone in the thread was keen on this pasta salad, but like I mentioned, I've tried it, and the convenience is really what appeals to me (plus, heck, I liked it). Just like any other Costco item, it does come in bulk, so you have to commit to it, but if you're someone who's happy to eat the same breakfast every day, this Costco deli find will definitely save you the hassle of making an office lunch.