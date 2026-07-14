11 Lazy Work Lunches Worth Grabbing At Costco

For some reason, deciding what to eat for lunch on work days can feel like more of a chore than the actual work you do. Takeout is expensive, samey, and often unhealthy, and planning and meal prepping is its own headache. Sure, you remembered to do layered mason jar lunches that one Sunday in March, but what about the other 51 weeks of the year?

These lazy work lunches from Costco solve the midday sustenance conundrum, with options for everyone. We've compiled both hot and cold options, and taken "lazy" as a spectrum. Some of them require a few minutes of prep, while others come ready to eat or ready to heat and then scarf down. As they're all available at Costco, you can grab a few options when you're doing the big shop and squirrel them away for a week (or in some cases, even a month) of low-effort, affordable lunches.

While you're at Costco, why not grab a few of the store's rave-worthy bakery treats, too? They're a reward for realistically planning ahead with lunches you can put together even at your mid-work, midday laziest!