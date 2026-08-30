The Most Overhyped Restaurant In Every State
We'll start by saying that this was not a fun list to make. We're out here rooting for everybody, but we all struggle to get it right at times. And, since you come to us for recommendations, such as the best hotel restaurants in the U.S. and the best dive bars in every state, we feel that we should let you know when a place is not worth a visit, too. Some of these spots are bucket-list splurges and others are humble grills, but in our opinion, all have been overhyped — by local or national attention or throngs of tourists — and you're better off going somewhere else.
The restaurant doesn't have to provide a completely miserable experience overall, but we think a discerning diner (you) should be aware of its shortcomings so you can decide if you really want to spend your time and money there. To compile this list, we looked at the eatery's history, its media mentions, and what both professional critics and real-life people had to say about it's ambience, service, value, and food quality.
Alabama: Hot & Hot Fish Club, Birmingham
Hot and Hot's Chris Hastings beat Bobby Flay and won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: South in 2012, generating national buzz for the farm-to-table restaurant that first opened its doors in 1995. Although the Birmingham institution is still Michelin recommended, diners say it has gone downhill since it moved locations in 2020. Customers say the food is still excellent, but the service is subpar.
Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria, Anchorage
Tripadvisor ranked Moose's Tooth America's No. 5 pizza spot in 2020, but one Google reviewer quipped, "Maybe 'best pizza I've waited over an hour for in Alaska.'" A local Redditor feels "they just 'got over their skis' — victims of too much success and a lack of quality control" since its 2018 expansion, and others agree, saying the wait times are too long and it has become a tourist trap. (It has a gift shop — 'nuf said.)
Arizona: Toca Madera, Scottsdale
As Toca Madera prepared to open its Scottsdale location in 2019, the Madera Group's Tosh Berman told ABC 15, "We want guests to feel as though they're stepping into another reality." The Mexican eatery features fire shows and live music, but according to reviewers, the "reality" is that it's loud and the food is mid for the price. It "is definitely all about the ambiance, and that's really what you're paying for," said one disappointed Yelp diner. If you must go, sample some of its wine list — Wine Spectator recommends it.
Arkansas: McClard's Bar-B-Q, Hot Springs
McClard's Bar-B-Q has been in business going on 100 years. The no-frills joint was loved by President Bill Clinton, even after he moved into the White House. It still serves around 7,000 pounds of smoked meat a week, slathered with a secret-recipe sauce. But, the McClard's sold their stake in 2020, which riled its regulars, "The new owners have bought a cheaper version of every ingredient that used to make this place great," said one former Yelp fan. Locals acknowledge the Clinton hype, but say the food is unimpressive.
California: The French Laundry, Yountville
In 1997, the New York Times declared The French Laundry "the most exciting place to eat in the United States." It has held on to its three Michelin stars since 2007 and has won numerous James Beard Awards. Over the past four-plus decades, it has cemented its place in culinary royalty, no doubt, but some notable critics feel it has grown tired and may no longer be worth the splurge. One Google diner, who spent more than $1,200 on dinner for two, wrote, "you can easily get better tasting dishes elsewhere in different restaurants."
Colorado: Casa Bonita, Lakewood
In 2023, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone gave Casa Bonita, a massive 52,000-square-foot restaurant/thematic experience mashup that closed in 2020, a high-profile, $40 million face-lift. The former Casa was known for its bad food, so they brought on a James Beard-recognized chef to improve it. They still have work to do: One reviewer had fun but said the limited menu is too pricey. A Yelp diner agreed that the food "was a complete waste of money."
Connecticut: Cava Restaurant, Southington
Established in 2008, Cava, which bills itself as a "prestigious eatery" gets media attention for its over-the-top themed decorations, including Wicked-, Aladdin-, and Beauty and the Beast-themed rooms, and other sumptuous decor. Visitors love the photos ops, but reviewers consistently slam the food. A defender on Reddit made the point, "I don't know if people are expecting Michelin star quality along with a Disney theme or whatever is trending." Maybe so, but if a place markets its food as "prestigious," it should be.
Delaware: Mrs. Robino's, Wilmington
Guy Fieri created quite a buzz when he featured Mrs. Robino's on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2019. Five generations since its founding, you'll still find some Robinos working there, which is one reason why it was honored in 2024 by the Delaware Restaurant Association. We love to see a family-run place stand the test of time, but some diners report otherwise, citing tasteless, dry beef, and a house sauce that's blander than store-bought.
Florida: Sexy Fish, Miami
Even the bathrooms are TikTok famous at Miami's Sexy Fish, an underwater-themed Asian restaurant that boasts $20 million worth of artwork. The Miami Herald called it "over the top," but diners say the food is mediocre or worse and it's too expensive. As one Reddit commenter put it, "For the social media pics yeah, for the food nah." And, one disappointed diner complained on Google, "I feel like that price is just for the atmosphere."
Georgia: The Varsity Atlanta, Atlanta
Since the first Varsity in Atlanta opened in 1928, it has hosted some VIP diners, including U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton,and Donald Trump. The space is absolutely huge: It spans two city blocks and has space for 800 people. Nothing fancy, though — plain old chili dogs, burgers, and shakes are served here. Some locals feel strong nostalgia for it, but others feel its best days may be over. The brand has opened four new locations since 2023; perhaps too much too fast.
Hawaii: Duke's Waikiki, Honolulu
Google "must-go restaurants in Hawaii" and it's likely Duke's Waikiki will be the top pick. If you want to check it off your bucket list, we say go ahead. If you want great food, we say skip it. One Redditor was blunt: "Dukes is the Applebee's of Hawaii. There are 50+ better places within 1/2 mile." Its beach location might be prime, but too many say it's an overpriced tourist trap.
Idaho: Barbacoa Grill, Boise
Barbacoa is definitely an exotic experience in Boise, but we fear it is trying to do too much. On its website, it bills itself as "more than just a restaurant" — it's also a museum, an art gallery, and a promise to the senses. Steaks here are presented on hot rocks and set aflame, which some find a ploy: "[It] is designed to distract you from the fact that there really isn't any substance behind the 'product,'" wrote one Reddit critic. Another local feels the service and food quality has gone downhill.
Illinois: Alinea, Chicago
Alinea, which opened in 2005, earned numerous James Beard noms and awards from 2006 until 2019, and Michelin gave it three stars in 2011. Something is off as of late, however; Michelin downgraded it to two stars in 2025. "At this price point, at a restaurant that has staked its claim in American history, I expect more," the New York Times restaurant critic wrote of what was once considered Chicago's finest cuisine. One diner notes that although the space is gorgeous, the food was underwhelming, and another compared the overall experience to Disneyland.
Indiana: St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis
Pro football deals are made here, celebrities tend to pop in, and it's where Ron Swanson had his bachelor party dinner, but does the food live up to the hype? Locals agree that St. Elmo is an Indy institution, so go there to say you've been and order the famous shrimp cocktail— the sauce will destroy you in the best way — but get a steak somewhere else. "My husband makes a better fillet on our grill," said one Yelp diner.
Iowa: Big Grove Brewpub & Breweries, multiple locations
Once an award-winning eatery, Big Grove Brewpub seems to have compromised quality in favor of quick expansion and an increase in the brewery's production volume. According to a local on Reddit, "Unfortunately there's more money in expanding than excelling. That's been their motto." Others agree, saying that the food used to be good but has suffered recently, and it is just too pricey.
Kansas: Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, multiple locations
Yes, Anthony Bourdain put it on his list of "13 Places to Eat Before You Die," which appeared in Men's Health in 2011, its 'cue has won numerous awards, and the owner was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2017, but that was a long time ago. Fast-forward a decade: " "Sorry. Just not understanding all the hype and drooling. Even the sauce (pretty good KC style) could not redeem it," said one Yelp reviewer. Sadly, the local consensus is that it's no longer the best in KC.
Kentucky: Le Moo, Louisville
Although USA Today put Le Moo on its top 20 steakhouses list in 2025, it's telling that no locals recommended it on Reddit when a poster asked whether they should go there or Repeal, another Louisville steakhouse, for a special meal. There's a feeling the ownership values the vibe and decor over than the culinary experience — they do have a special Louis Vuitton booth — and others do not think it is worth the high prices or the hype.
Louisiana: Mother's Restaurant, New Orleans
Opened in 1938, Mother's has quite a history. The Southern comfort food spot has gotten some national attention from appearing on the Food Network's Man vs. Food and Best Thing I Ever Ate, which is why it might get so much tourist attention. But, NOLA residents swear it off: "No locals eat there. I apologize on behalf of the city," said one who was responding to a poor Mother's review on Reddit.
Maine: Eventide Oyster Co., Portland
Back in 2015, Alton Brown said Eventide was the best oyster bar in America and its chef won a James Beard Award too. A Yelp reviewer who ate there back then compared that experience to today: "Sadly, [we] were quite disappointed," citing much smaller "tapas-size" lobster rolls and off-balance flavor profiles. A Google diner agreed, "Honestly overrated .. Idk how they're so stingy with their lobsters in the state best known for lobsters." In a foodie tourist town, it can be easy to take advantage, but eventually, folks are going to notice.
Maryland: MoCo's Founding Farmers, Potomac
The real Housewives ate at MoCo's Founding Farmers, and readers of Bethesda Magazine rate it well, but the editors don't recognize it on their best lists.Founding Farmers is a sustainable, farmer-owned eatery that makes everything from scratch, but overall quality seems to be slipping. "I enjoyed FF when they first opened, [but] once it went downhill I never went back," said one Reddit reviewer. The culprit could be that parent company got too big: There are now seven other locations.
Massachusetts: Strega, Boston
Mariah Carey, Steph Curry, Kenny Chesney, and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla have all dined at Strega. The Italian restaurant is known for its celebrity sightings — so much so, it was named Best of Boston's Best Spot to See a Celeb in 2026. If you're into being noticed, this is your place, but if you want to sit down to a relaxing Italian meal, skip it. It's "Seriously crowded, loud, overpriced, and uncomfortable," according to one Google reviewer. And the food? Diners say it has gone downhill.
Michigan: Zehnder's, Frankenmuth
It's the largest restaurant in the U.S. known for its all-you-can-eat chicken, but volume does not always mean quality. Diners say the service is good, which is a feat for a place that can serve 1,500 at a time, but the quality of the chicken is disappointing. "Overpriced and definitely not like it used to be," wrote one former fan on Facebook. A Yelp reviewer agreed, "We've had way better for far cheaper."
Minnesota: Matt's Bar, Minneapolis
Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle have both indulged in Jucy Lucys at Matt's. The burger patty with molten cheese in the center was once so buzz-worthy the New York Times published the recipe. But diners say it's more of a "I've been there" kind of thing than a mind-blowing meal, and there are better options out there. At Matt's, "the meat was poor quality, [and] the bun was store-brand nonsense," wrote a Reddit reviewer.
Mississippi: Mary Mahoney's Old French House, Biloxi
No doubt a restaurant located in a home built in 1737 is going to exude charm. Named the most beautiful restaurant in Mississippi, Mary Mahoney's is rich in history and diners say that it's worth the visit for that alone, but don't expect a great meal — the food quality is just okay. The Biloxi institution was also caught mislabeling its fish in 2019, which led to fines and a federal conviction.
Missouri: Ruma's Deli, St. Louis
Ruma's has been serving up its signature Gerber Special sandwiches — an open-faced ham and cheese on French bread — for more than 50 years. Although it's been named best sandwich in Missouri, not everyone agrees. One Yelp reviewer thought "the overall flavor was meh," and noted that the store needs a face-lift. Another was getting a 1960s vibe (not in a good way) and thought the prices were too high.
Montana: Ted's Montana Grill, Bozeman
When Ted Turner opened the first Ted's Montana Grill, his intention was good: He wanted to create a market for bison so the animal wouldn't go extinct. But, it's just plain odd that there were 57 Ted's Montana Grills in the U.S. until one actually opened in Montana, and locals know it. According to one on Reddit, "It represents the food here marginally more than Subway does." Folks feel there are better local options for the money.
Nebraska: Hi-Way Diner, Lincoln
Hi-Way Diner was opened in 1987, but from its look, you might think its been around a lot longer. A few decades is still a long time to be in business, and for locals, it's a "rite of passage" kind of place. Although the Food Network recognized it as a must-stop classic diner, many say the food is lacking. It's "seen better days," according to one Google reviewer.
Nevada: Golden Steer Steakhouse, Las Vegas
The Golden Steer, a vintage Las Vegas steakhouse where Frank Sinatra and Elvis frequently dined, has been a Sin City institution since 1958. Later, 1980s mobsters hung out there — dining scenes from the 1995 film "Casino" are set at the Steer. Some say it's fame might be a problem: It's so busy, you can't get a reservation. Those who did score a table say the surf-and-turf is disappointing. That's not good, as that's something you'd order on a bucket-list trip.
New Hampshire: The Common Man, multiple locations
Readers of New Hampshire Magazine selected The Common Man as the best local restaurant chain in 2026, setting high expectations for the comfort food chain. While some love the complimentary help-yourself cheese-and-crackers station, one Reddit critic shared that the "communal germ stations" freaked them out. The folksy vibe is also not for everyone, as one Google diner felt the decor was outdated and cluttered, and the "experience didn't justify the cost."
New Jersey: White Manna Hamburgers, Hackensack
White Manna has been slinging sliders for four decades, and it's been featured on "No Reservations," "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," just to name a few. But, does it live up to the hype? "I really appreciate the deep history. However, if I'm being honest, I wish the beef quality was better," said one Yelp reviewer. Others say you should eat there once just to say you did, but don't expect the best burger of your life.
New Mexico: The Shed, Santa Fe
When it turned 50, The Shed was recognized by the James Beard Foundation for being an American classic. Located in an adobe hacienda that dates back to the late 17th century, it's worth a visit just for the history. Diners report the ambience, service, and food are excellent— if you can get a table. But, many feel it's just too busy: "I'm over it. Let the tourists have it," one Redditor quipped.
New York: Carbone, New York City
When Carbone opened in 2013, the New York Times gave it a three-star review, noting the ambience was both formal and fun, and it received a Michelin star shortly after. But, in 2022, it lost its star. Seems like it got a little too proud, as a guest cited a rude manager who wore sunglasses indoors and another Reddit diner noted, "No matter if I spend $200 or $2,000 the snobbery is always the same."
North Carolina: The Pit Authentic Barbecue, Raleigh
Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern declared in 2026 that downtown Raleigh's food scene is ridiculously underrated. That scene includes The Pit, which joined the ranks of Michelin-recommended eateries in 2025. But, we see a big red flag: A Redditor asked whether they should go to the Pit or Clyde Cooper's (another local joint), and no one recommended The Pit. Maybe it is resting on its laurels — a former regular also complained that it is going downhill.
North Dakota: Pitchfork Steak Fondue, Medora
Cowboy chefs spear New York Strip steaks and dunk 'em in hot oil to cook while diners look over the Badlands — it's a unique enough experience to have been featured on the Food Network, but those who have actually been there have mixed feelings. Folks say that the view is amazing and the staff is nice, but the steaks are tough. And, the meat is the only made-to-order item; the sides are served on a meh buffet. According to one underwhelmed diner on Yelp, "The food was average. Not worth it."
Ohio: Nada, Cincinnati
The Mexican restaurant Nada was very popular when it opened in back in 2007. After it remodeled and rolled out new menu in the fall of 2020, locals have been underwhelmed. One Yelp review put it bluntly, "This is a Taco Bell with aspirations." Another had issues with the price, noting that you can do better for less at a traditional place. The company closed its Columbus and Indianapolis locations in 2025. Never a good sign.
Oklahoma: Cattlemen's Steakhouse, Oklahoma City
In business since 1910, Cattlemen's Steakhouse is the oldest continually operating restaurant in the Sooner State. It was named the best locally owned restaurant in Oklahoma by Southern Living in 2023 and Inducted into the National Steak House Hall of Fame in 2024. It was sold to an out-of-stater the same year. One self-proclaimed "California cattlewoman" had a bad experience there, comparing her prime rib to slow-cooker pot roast. One Reddit diner put it plainly, "Cattleman's Steakhouse isn't as good as it used to be."
Oregon: Voodoo Doughnut, Portland
We'll hand it to Voodoo Doughnut for being imaginative, with doughnut options including an Oreo-covered one simply called "Dirt" and "Maple Blazer," which is shaped like a blunt, but having long lines to the point that it needs security seems a little excessive. In 2023, Google did an analysis of reviews of tourist attractions, and Voodoo Doughnut had the most reviews that mentioned the word "overrated." The brand has been around since 2003, and some think its best days are behind it.
Pennsylvania: Pat's King of Steaks, Philadelphia
Pat's King of Steaks had been in business for more than 40 years by the time Rocky Balboa ate there in the 1976 film "Rocky." Years later, it appeared on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," further cementing its spot in the pop-culture canon. But, according to a locals thread on Reddit, there are better cheesesteak options, "The number one thing uniting people who live in Philly is that nobody who actually lives here ever goes to Pat's."
Rhode Island: Twin Oaks, Cranston
Twin Oaks has been around more than 90 years. It's dining rooms can accommodate up to 650 diners and its four-page menu is loaded with hearty fare. The family owned institution was called out for its nostalgia by New York Magazine's Grub Street in 2013 and hasn't changed much since. While some diners like its footing in the past, others say it needs an update. "You're not cool cause you haven't renovated in fifty-plus years," wrote one Reddit reviewer.
South Carolina: Husk, Charleston
When Steven Colbert is in town, he eats at Michelin-recommended Husk, an upscale Southern eatery that Bon Appetit put on its 2011 list of best new restaurants in America. The Post and Courier food critic says a meal there is still worth the hype, but cautioned it is expensive. The price is indeed becoming an issue diners who also question its Michelin inclusion. "Husk is a shadow of what it once was," wrote one on Reddit.
South Dakota: Al's Oasis, Oacoma
Al's Oasis is part of an I-90 Old-West-style roadside attraction that also includes a bar, a grocery store, and a souvenir shop. Think taxidermy, t-shirts, and pie. Local news station KELO called it "an exciting South Dakota landmark," but we aren't so sure. Travelers say Al's food and cleanliness are just okay; one Yelp guest thought it was pricey, but "but if you're looking for a one-stop-shop for all the classic travel junk you'll need, this is a very efficient stop."
Tennessee: Hattie B's, Nashville
Hattie B's is Michelin recommended and on Bon Appetit's list of best hot chicken in Nashville, but not all locals say so. "Hattie B's is generally regarded locally as the bland, gentrified version of real Nashville hot chicken," wrote one on Reddit. According to one disappointed Yelp customer, "Sadly, this place is just a tourist trap at this point."
Texas: The Salt Lick, Driftwood
At Salt Lick in Driftwood, you can feast on meats and BYO beverages or hit up the winery next door. Open since 1967, it may have longevity, but according to its diners, there's better local 'cue to be had. "The barbecue was good ... years ago before all of the other BBQ restaurants opened up, I would have given it a "GREAT," wrote a Google reviewer.
Utah: Pizza Nono, Salt Lake City
Pizza Nono beat out 31 pizzerias to win The Salt Lake Tribune's 2026 Pizza Madness bracket, so one would assume it's a shoo-in, but not so fast. We found it suspicious that Nono was barely mentioned on a Reddit thread looking for SLC pizza recs. Although guests do like the dog-friendly patio, they say the pizza toppings are skimpy. "Unfortunately, this once-great-pizza-place has gone downhill," said one former regular on Yelp.
Vermont: Al's French Frys, South Burlington
Al's has been serving up its famous "frys" for 80 years. In 2010, the James Beard Foundation recognized it as an American classic. One reviewer thinks the fun vibe is all there, but the food is just too pricey. Another diner who has been going to Al's for 40 years lamented in a Google review, "Alas the fries are no longer the perfect crunch-to-soft ratio they used to be."
Virginia: Carbonara, Arlington
Arlington's Carbonara got a rave review from Northern Virginia Magazine and Yelp put it on their list of best new restaurants when it opened in 2024. Although some people like its namesake dish, it appears pasta carbonara is still tearing us apart. The issue: Carbonara's recipe includes cream, but foodies say that's a no-no. Diners also had issues with the service and authenticity; one Yelp reviewer who had lived in Italy for three years was disappointed: "This place did not come close to expectations."
Washington: Canlis, Seattle
In 2013, The New York Times called Canlis "Seattle's fanciest, finest restaurant," but something changed in 2025, when the co-owner brothers split and its chef left. The iconic spot was nominated for many James Beard Awards (and won a few) from 2003 until 2025. In late 2025, The Seattle Times dining critic wrote that they no longer recommend it because of the price and decline in quality. Diner feedback is mixed, but many say it is just too expensive.
West Virginia: Prime 44 West at the Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs
The Prime 44 West steakhouse, located within the legendary Greenbrier Resort, was once featured on the Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate." Reviews of the resort itself reveal that it has been in decline and no longer worth the cost, and the same goes for Prime 44 West. "To put it bluntly, the food is nothing special. The meat quality is no higher than you'd find at a Texas Roadhouse or Longhorn," said a Yelp reviewer.
Wisconsin: SafeHouse, Milwaukee
You need a secret password to get into Milwaukee's SafeHouse, a bar and restaurant that's filled with spy themed paraphernalia. It was named on Yelp's list of most outrageous restaurants in 2026 — we agree with outrageous, but we won't recommend the food. Visitors frequently report it as being mid to awful, and that it's overpriced. On a Reddit thread, the poster asked if they should spend New Year's Eve there, and no one recommended it.
Wyoming: Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, Jackson Hole
Men's Journal put Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in its list of timeless Western saloons, but this legendary joint that's located right in Jackson's town square probably doesn't need a mention to get your attention. We say it's somewhere you should stop for a photo op sitting on the barstool saddles, but don't dine there. The food isn't great. "Take it for what it's intended to be. A popular and gimmicky bar," said one Yelp reviewer.
Methodology
To compile this list, we looked for restaurants that have garnered some attention, be it from a recommendation from a prestigious institution, inclusion on media outlets' "best of" lists, or some other distinction that sets it apart. Then we looked at what professional critics and real-life people had to say about its ambience, service, value, and food quality to see if it truly measures up. Some of these selections have been around for decades and are losing their luster; others are shiny new objects that don't quite deliver — either way, you're probably better off dining somewhere else.