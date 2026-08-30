The Most Overhyped Restaurant In Every State

We'll start by saying that this was not a fun list to make. We're out here rooting for everybody, but we all struggle to get it right at times. And, since you come to us for recommendations, such as the best hotel restaurants in the U.S. and the best dive bars in every state, we feel that we should let you know when a place is not worth a visit, too. Some of these spots are bucket-list splurges and others are humble grills, but in our opinion, all have been overhyped — by local or national attention or throngs of tourists — and you're better off going somewhere else.

The restaurant doesn't have to provide a completely miserable experience overall, but we think a discerning diner (you) should be aware of its shortcomings so you can decide if you really want to spend your time and money there. To compile this list, we looked at the eatery's history, its media mentions, and what both professional critics and real-life people had to say about it's ambience, service, value, and food quality.