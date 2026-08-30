The Most Overhyped Restaurant In Every State

By Julie Blume Benedict
A man, left, seated at a table in a restaurant, holding a plate of food and gesturing toward it unhappily as a young female server shrugs her shoulders as if she doesn't care Jackf/Getty Images

We'll start by saying that this was not a fun list to make. We're out here rooting for everybody, but we all struggle to get it right at times. And, since you come to us for recommendations, such as the best hotel restaurants in the U.S. and the best dive bars in every state, we feel that we should let you know when a place is not worth a visit, too. Some of these spots are bucket-list splurges and others are humble grills, but in our opinion, all have been overhyped — by local or national attention or throngs of tourists — and you're better off going somewhere else.

The restaurant doesn't have to provide a completely miserable experience overall, but we think a discerning diner (you) should be aware of its shortcomings so you can decide if you really want to spend your time and money there. To compile this list, we looked at the eatery's history, its media mentions, and what both professional critics and real-life people had to say about it's ambience, service, value, and food quality. 

Alabama: Hot & Hot Fish Club, Birmingham

Exterior of a brick building with a sign lit by a single light reading "The Hot and Hot Fish Club" Meena C. / Yelp

Hot and Hot's Chris Hastings beat Bobby Flay and won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: South in 2012, generating national buzz for the farm-to-table restaurant that first opened its doors in 1995. Although the Birmingham institution is still Michelin recommended, diners say it has gone downhill since it moved locations in 2020. Customers say the food is still excellent, but the service is subpar. 

Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria, Anchorage

Entrance of Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria at dusk; large wooden gable over the door, a circular logo with a moose illustration on gray painted exterior Yunli Z. / Yelp

Tripadvisor ranked Moose's Tooth America's No. 5 pizza spot in 2020, but one Google reviewer quipped, "Maybe 'best pizza I've waited over an hour for in Alaska.'" A local Redditor feels "they just 'got over their skis' — victims of too much success and a lack of quality control" since its 2018 expansion, and others agree, saying the wait times are too long and it has become a tourist trap. (It has a gift shop — 'nuf said.) 

Arizona: Toca Madera, Scottsdale

The weathered wood exterior of Toca Madera restaurant; a round metal backlit flower/tree logo on the left and backlit metal letters spelling "Toca Madera" on the right Lydia T. / Yelp

As Toca Madera prepared to open its Scottsdale location in 2019, the Madera Group's Tosh Berman told ABC 15, "We want guests to feel as though they're stepping into another reality." The Mexican eatery features fire shows and live music, but according to reviewers, the "reality" is that it's loud and the food is mid for the price. It "is definitely all about the ambiance, and that's really what you're paying for," said one disappointed Yelp diner. If you must go, sample some of its wine list — Wine Spectator recommends it.

Arkansas: McClard's Bar-B-Q, Hot Springs

The exterior of the McClard's Bar-B-Q building; weathered white concrete single-story building with two large windows on one side and one on the other. windows have red awnings; vintage black neon sign on the left reads "McClard's Bar-B-Q Fine Foods" Lolo A. / Yelp

McClard's Bar-B-Q has been in business going on 100 years. The no-frills joint was loved by President Bill Clinton, even after he moved into the White House. It still serves around 7,000 pounds of smoked meat a week, slathered with a secret-recipe sauce. But, the McClard's sold their stake in 2020, which riled its regulars, "The new owners have bought a cheaper version of every ingredient that used to make this place great," said one former Yelp fan. Locals acknowledge the Clinton hype, but say the food is unimpressive.

California: The French Laundry, Yountville

A dark brown outdoor wall with a lighter brown inset sign that reads "The French Laundry" surrounded by lush vines Daniel C. / Yelp

In 1997, the New York Times declared The French Laundry "the most exciting place to eat in the United States." It has held on to its three Michelin stars since 2007 and has won numerous James Beard Awards. Over the past four-plus decades, it has cemented its place in culinary royalty, no doubt, but some notable critics feel it has grown tired and may no longer be worth the splurge. One Google diner, who spent more than $1,200 on dinner for two, wrote, "you can easily get better tasting dishes elsewhere in different restaurants."

Colorado: Casa Bonita, Lakewood

Bright pink tower exterior of Casa Bonita at dusk with a gold fountain in the foreground; building is trimmed in white; "Casa Bonita" appears in gold letters, surrounding a clock Harlee S. / Yelp

In 2023, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone gave Casa Bonita, a massive 52,000-square-foot restaurant/thematic experience mashup that closed in 2020, a high-profile, $40 million face-lift. The former Casa was known for its bad food, so they brought on a James Beard-recognized chef to improve it. They still have work to do: One reviewer had fun but said the limited menu is too pricey. A Yelp diner agreed that the food "was a complete waste of money."

Connecticut: Cava Restaurant, Southington

Interior room of Cava showing a huge, elaborate chandelier surrounded by string lights hanging from the ceiling and Christmas decorations around the room Paul G. / Yelp

Established in 2008, Cava, which bills itself as a "prestigious eatery" gets media attention for its over-the-top themed decorations, including Wicked-, Aladdin-, and Beauty and the Beast-themed rooms, and other sumptuous decor. Visitors love the photos ops, but reviewers consistently slam the food. A defender on Reddit made the point, "I don't know if people are expecting Michelin star quality along with a Disney theme or whatever is trending." Maybe so, but if a place markets its food as "prestigious," it should be.

Delaware: Mrs. Robino's, Wilmington

The exterior entrance of Mrs. Robino's restaurant; old building with gray stucco on first floor and gray siding and windows on the second floor; awning appears over concrete steps to door; white vintage "Mrs. Robino's Italian Restaurant" hangs on the left David P. / Yelp

Guy Fieri created quite a buzz when he featured Mrs. Robino's on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2019. Five generations since its founding, you'll still find some Robinos working there, which is one reason why it was honored in 2024 by the Delaware Restaurant Association. We love to see a family-run place stand the test of time, but some diners report otherwise, citing tasteless, dry beef, and a house sauce that's blander than store-bought.

Florida: Sexy Fish, Miami

Bathroom at Sexy Fish lit in bubblegum pink; opulent alcove with four shell-shaped sinks, pebble-tiled floor, marble walls and elaborate wallpaper and mirrors on walls Ariel W. / Yelp

Even the bathrooms are TikTok famous at Miami's Sexy Fish, an underwater-themed Asian restaurant that boasts $20 million worth of artwork. The Miami Herald called it "over the top," but diners say the food is mediocre or worse and it's too expensive. As one Reddit commenter put it, "For the social media pics yeah, for the food nah." And, one disappointed diner complained on Google, "I feel like that price is just for the atmosphere."

Georgia: The Varsity Atlanta, Atlanta

Exterior of The Varsity; standard business double-doors flanked by windows and glass bricks; "The Varsity" is spelled out over a red stripe border in red on a white background; exterior walls are yellow Stanley D. / Yelp

Since the first Varsity in Atlanta opened in 1928, it has hosted some VIP diners, including U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton,and Donald Trump. The space is absolutely huge: It spans two city blocks and has space for 800 people. Nothing fancy, though — plain old chili dogs, burgers, and shakes are served here. Some locals feel strong nostalgia for it, but others feel its best days may be over. The brand has opened four new locations since 2023; perhaps too much too fast.

Hawaii: Duke's Waikiki, Honolulu

A window with a neon sign that reads "Duke's" in bright blue neon letters with "Restaurant - bar" in blue neon underneath and an arrow pointing left Kevin B. / Yelp

Google "must-go restaurants in Hawaii" and it's likely Duke's Waikiki will be the top pick. If you want to check it off your bucket list, we say go ahead. If you want great food, we say skip it. One Redditor was blunt: "Dukes is the Applebee's of Hawaii. There are 50+ better places within 1/2 mile." Its beach location might be prime, but too many say it's an overpriced tourist trap.

Idaho: Barbacoa Grill, Boise

Exterior of Barbacoa restaurant lit at night; "Barbacoa" is spelled out in red capital letters in red outlined in yellow on black squares Alan L. / Yelp

Barbacoa is definitely an exotic experience in Boise, but we fear it is trying to do too much. On its website, it bills itself as "more than just a restaurant" — it's also a museum, an art gallery, and a promise to the senses. Steaks here are presented on hot rocks and set aflame, which some find a ploy: "[It] is designed to distract you from the fact that there really isn't any substance behind the 'product,'" wrote one Reddit critic. Another local feels the service and food quality has gone downhill.

Illinois: Alinea, Chicago

A gray shallow bowl set on a gray pinecone-patterned tablecloth with nest- and egg-like food sculptures in it with a food sculpture of a rooster sitting in the center Linxing Y. / Yelp

Alinea, which opened in 2005, earned numerous James Beard noms and awards from 2006 until 2019, and Michelin gave it three stars in 2011. Something is off as of late, however; Michelin downgraded it to two stars in 2025. "At this price point, at a restaurant that has staked its claim in American history, I expect more," the New York Times restaurant critic wrote of what was once considered Chicago's finest cuisine. One diner notes that although the space is gorgeous, the food was underwhelming, and another compared the overall experience to Disneyland.

Indiana: St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis

Exterior of St. Elmo Steak House at night; two-story brick building with a blue and red neon sign in left window reading "St. Elmo Steak House" and a neon sign in the window abovie it and a sign above the door reading "St. Elmo Steak House" in blue and red letters on a white background Jane B. / Yelp

Pro football deals are made here, celebrities tend to pop in, and it's where Ron Swanson had his bachelor party dinner, but does the food live up to the hype? Locals agree that St. Elmo is an Indy institution, so go there to say you've been and order the famous shrimp cocktail— the sauce will destroy you in the best way — but get a steak somewhere else. "My husband makes a better fillet on our grill," said one Yelp diner.

Iowa: Big Grove Brewpub & Breweries, multiple locations

Tall white lit industrial silo outside of Big Grove Brewery with a tree logo on and the words "Iowa City" and "Big Grove Brewery" on it at night Megan C. / Yelp

Once an award-winning eatery, Big Grove Brewpub seems to have compromised quality in favor of quick expansion and an increase in the brewery's production volume. According to a local on Reddit, "Unfortunately there's more money in expanding than excelling. That's been their motto." Others agree, saying that the food used to be good but has suffered recently, and it is just too pricey.

Kansas: Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, multiple locations

The exterior of a convenience store from the parking lot at night; a green backlit sign on a greeen background reads "Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que" Roads O./ Y elp

Yes, Anthony Bourdain put it on his list of "13 Places to Eat Before You Die," which appeared in Men's Health in 2011, its 'cue has won numerous awards, and the owner was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2017, but that was a long time ago. Fast-forward a decade: " "Sorry. Just not understanding all the hype and drooling. Even the sauce (pretty good KC style) could not redeem it," said one Yelp reviewer. Sadly, the local consensus is that it's no longer the best in KC.

Kentucky: Le Moo, Louisville

Exterior of Le Moo restaurant; weathered dark brick wall with a neon letters reading "Le" in blue and "Moo" in white Jason B. / Yelp

Although USA Today put Le Moo on its top 20 steakhouses list in 2025, it's telling that no locals recommended it on Reddit when a poster asked whether they should go there or Repeal, another Louisville steakhouse, for a special meal. There's a feeling the ownership values the vibe and decor over than the culinary experience — they do have a special Louis Vuitton booth — and others do not think it is worth the high prices or the hype.

Louisiana: Mother's Restaurant, New Orleans

A corner on an urban street showing a white vintage sign reading, "Mother's Restaurant World's Best Baked Ham Est. 1938" in read letters affixed to a brick building Jim L. / Yelp

Opened in 1938, Mother's has quite a history. The Southern comfort food spot has gotten some national attention from appearing on the Food Network's Man vs. Food and Best Thing I Ever Ate, which is why it might get so much tourist attention. But, NOLA residents swear it off: "No locals eat there. I apologize on behalf of the city," said one who was responding to a poor Mother's review on Reddit.

Maine: Eventide Oyster Co., Portland

Interior of Eventide restaurant; large rock container containing ice and oysters labeled with beige and blue sticks; liquor bottles in the background Myrna D. / Yelp

Back in 2015, Alton Brown said Eventide was the best oyster bar in America and its chef won a James Beard Award too. A Yelp reviewer who ate there back then compared that experience to today: "Sadly, [we] were quite disappointed," citing much smaller "tapas-size" lobster rolls and off-balance flavor profiles. A Google diner agreed, "Honestly overrated .. Idk how they're so stingy with their lobsters in the state best known for lobsters." In a foodie tourist town, it can be easy to take advantage, but eventually, folks are going to notice.

Maryland: MoCo's Founding Farmers, Potomac

A display in the interior in Founding Fathters of four large jars on a shelf, containing (l-r) radishes, carrots, winged gourds, and onions Ba Chang F. / Yelp

The real Housewives ate at MoCo's Founding Farmers, and readers of Bethesda Magazine rate it well, but the editors don't recognize it on their best lists.Founding Farmers is a sustainable, farmer-owned eatery that makes everything from scratch, but overall quality seems to be slipping. "I enjoyed FF when they first opened, [but] once it went downhill I never went back," said one Reddit reviewer. The culprit could be that parent company got too big: There are now seven other locations.

Massachusetts: Strega, Boston

A metal stand holding four wine glasses,; two filled with pink liquid, two filled with yellow liquid decorated with greenery and pink and yellow flowers Kevin L. / Yelp

Mariah Carey, Steph Curry, Kenny Chesney, and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla have all dined at Strega. The Italian restaurant is known for its celebrity sightings — so much so, it was named Best of Boston's Best Spot to See a Celeb in 2026. If you're into being noticed, this is your place, but if you want to sit down to a relaxing Italian meal, skip it. It's "Seriously crowded, loud, overpriced, and uncomfortable," according to one Google reviewer. And the food? Diners say it has gone downhill. 

Michigan: Zehnder's, Frankenmuth

A red, white, and blue vintage outdoor sign set in a flowerbed that reads, "Zehnder's Famous Frankenmuth Chicken Dinners" Renee J. / Yelp

It's the largest restaurant in the U.S. known for its all-you-can-eat chicken, but volume does not always mean quality. Diners say the service is good, which is a feat for a place that can serve 1,500 at a time, but the quality of the chicken is disappointing. "Overpriced and definitely not like it used to be," wrote one former fan on Facebook. A Yelp reviewer agreed, "We've had way better for far cheaper."

Minnesota: Matt's Bar, Minneapolis

The exterior of Matt's Bar; "Matt's" reads in block letters against gray concrete; maroon awning reads "Home of the 'original' Jucy Lucy," with a window on the left with a neon sign in it and a door on the right Nelly V. / Yelp

Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle have both indulged in Jucy Lucys at Matt's. The burger patty with molten cheese in the center was once so buzz-worthy the New York Times published the recipe. But diners say it's more of a "I've been there" kind of thing than a mind-blowing meal, and there are better options out there. At Matt's, "the meat was poor quality, [and] the bun was store-brand nonsense," wrote a Reddit reviewer.

Mississippi: Mary Mahoney's Old French House, Biloxi

The exterior of a light brown brick building with a brown door in the center with a green awning; ivy covers the left side of the buiding William G. / Yelp

No doubt a restaurant located in a home built in 1737 is going to exude charm. Named the most beautiful restaurant in Mississippi, Mary Mahoney's is rich in history and diners say that it's worth the visit for that alone, but don't expect a great meal — the food quality is just okay. The Biloxi institution was also caught mislabeling its fish in 2019, which led to fines and a federal conviction.

Missouri: Ruma's Deli, St. Louis

A red restaurant tray set on a brown surface; tray is lined with foil; two pieces of French bread, sliced lengthwise, sit on the foil; melted cheese tops the bread; 8 pickle slices are on the right Jennifer M. / Yelp

Ruma's has been serving up its signature Gerber Special sandwiches — an open-faced ham and cheese on French bread — for more than 50 years. Although it's been named best sandwich in Missouri, not everyone agrees. One Yelp reviewer thought "the overall flavor was meh," and noted that the store needs a face-lift. Another was getting a 1960s vibe (not in a good way) and thought the prices were too high.

Montana: Ted's Montana Grill, Bozeman

A vintage-style neon sign affixed to a light-colored brick building; sign is a brown bison with "Teds" in the center with "Montana Grill" in red below it Dawn T. / Yelp

When Ted Turner opened the first Ted's Montana Grill, his intention was good: He wanted to create a market for bison so the animal wouldn't go extinct. But, it's just plain odd that there were 57 Ted's Montana Grills in the U.S. until one actually opened in Montana, and locals know it. According to one on Reddit, "It represents the food here marginally more than Subway does." Folks feel there are better local options for the money.

Nebraska: Hi-Way Diner, Lincoln

A butter yellow interior wall with a blue metal sign that has the words "Hi-Way Diner" writeen on it in white; sign is flanked by "Coca-Cola" signs; various vintage items appear below it Sara C. / Yelp

Hi-Way Diner was opened in 1987, but from its look, you might think its been around a lot longer. A few decades is still a long time to be in business, and for locals, it's a "rite of passage" kind of place. Although the Food Network recognized it as a must-stop classic diner, many say the food is lacking. It's "seen better days," according to one Google reviewer.

Nevada: Golden Steer Steakhouse, Las Vegas

A yellow vintage outdoor sign, lit at night, that reads "Golden Steer Steakhouse" in brown with a gold steer sculpture below it Chris A. / Yelp

The Golden Steer, a vintage Las Vegas steakhouse where Frank Sinatra and Elvis frequently dined, has been a Sin City institution since 1958.  Later, 1980s mobsters hung out there — dining scenes from the 1995 film "Casino" are set at the Steer. Some say it's fame might be a problem: It's so busy, you can't get a reservation. Those who did score a table say the surf-and-turf is disappointing. That's not good, as that's something you'd order on a bucket-list trip.

New Hampshire: The Common Man, multiple locations

A brown roadside sign with winter woods in the background; sign depicts a farmer with a manual plow and reads "the common man," "good food nightly," and "get in here" with a hand pointing to the left The Common Man Restaurant / Yelp

Readers of New Hampshire Magazine selected The Common Man as the best local restaurant chain in 2026, setting high expectations for the comfort food chain. While some love the complimentary help-yourself cheese-and-crackers station, one Reddit critic shared that the "communal germ stations" freaked them out. The folksy vibe is also not for everyone, as one Google diner felt the decor was outdated and cluttered, and the "experience didn't justify the cost."

New Jersey: White Manna Hamburgers, Hackensack

The exterior of White Manna during the day, showing the red neon sign with "White Manna Hamburgers French Fries" in white; white and red metal single-story building with windows appears on the right Jeffrey S. / Yelp

White Manna has been slinging sliders for four decades, and it's been featured on "No Reservations," "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," just to name a few. But, does it live up to the hype? "I really appreciate the deep history. However, if I'm being honest, I wish the beef quality was better," said one Yelp reviewer. Others say you should eat there once just to say you did, but don't expect the best burger of your life.

New Mexico: The Shed, Santa Fe

A sign for The Shed; "The Shed Creative Cookery" appears in stylized lettters in blue; sign is decorated with pink and red flowers with gold, purple, and teal flourishes Steve K. / Yelp

When it turned 50, The Shed was recognized by the James Beard Foundation for being an American classic. Located in an adobe hacienda that dates back to the late 17th century, it's worth a visit just for the history. Diners report the ambience, service, and food are excellent— if you can get a table. But, many feel it's just too busy: "I'm over it. Let the tourists have it," one Redditor quipped.

New York: Carbone, New York City

The neon sign for Carbone affixed to a brick building on a New York City street lit at night; "Carbone" appears in red; "Wines Liquors" appears in green above it Jason M. / Yelp

When Carbone opened in 2013, the New York Times gave it a three-star review, noting the ambience was both formal and fun, and it received a Michelin star shortly after. But, in 2022, it lost its star. Seems like it got a little too proud, as a guest cited a rude manager who wore sunglasses indoors and another Reddit diner noted, "No matter if I spend $200 or $2,000 the snobbery is always the same."

North Carolina: The Pit Authentic Barbecue, Raleigh

Yellow sign for The Pit affixed to a brown brick building; a small pig appears on top with "The Pit Authentic Barbecue, Whole Hog PIt-Cooked, and Ed Mitchell-Pitmaster" written on it; all letters are in black except "Pit," which is in orange Kim K. / Yelp

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern declared in 2026 that downtown Raleigh's food scene is ridiculously underrated. That scene includes The Pit, which joined the ranks of Michelin-recommended eateries in 2025. But, we see a big red flag: A Redditor asked whether they should go to the Pit or Clyde Cooper's (another local joint), and no one recommended The Pit. Maybe it is resting on its laurels — a former regular also complained that it is going downhill.

North Dakota: Pitchfork Steak Fondue, Medora

A man wearing a red flannel, jeans, a white aprong, and a cowboy hat standing in a covered outdoor area with stone walls; man is holding a pitchfork with two large steaks on it Isela V. / Yelp

Cowboy chefs spear New York Strip steaks and dunk 'em in hot oil to cook while diners look over the Badlands — it's a unique enough experience to have been featured on the Food Network, but those who have actually been there have mixed feelings. Folks say that the view is amazing and the staff is nice, but the steaks are tough. And, the meat is the only made-to-order item; the sides are served on a meh buffet. According to one underwhelmed diner on Yelp, "The food was average. Not worth it."

Ohio: Nada, Cincinnati

The exterior of a modern city building at night; the word "nada" is lit in pink, yellow, yellow, and blue letters, respectively; double-door entrance on left; windows on the right Kyle H. / Yelp

The Mexican restaurant Nada was very popular when it opened in back in 2007. After it remodeled and rolled out new menu in the fall of 2020, locals have been underwhelmed. One Yelp review put it bluntly, "This is a Taco Bell with aspirations." Another had issues with the price, noting that you can do better for less at a traditional place. The company closed its Columbus and Indianapolis locations in 2025. Never a good sign.

Oklahoma: Cattlemen's Steakhouse, Oklahoma City

The outdoor sign for Cattlemen's Steakhouse. "Cattlemen's" is in gray cursive on a dark blue background with a flourish underneath with "steakhouse" in Roman capital letters PJ M. / Yelp

In business since 1910, Cattlemen's Steakhouse is the oldest continually operating restaurant in the Sooner State. It was named the best locally owned restaurant in Oklahoma by Southern Living in 2023 and Inducted into the National Steak House Hall of Fame in 2024. It was sold to an out-of-stater the same year. One self-proclaimed "California cattlewoman" had a bad experience there, comparing her prime rib to slow-cooker pot roast. One Reddit diner put it plainly, "Cattleman's Steakhouse isn't as good as it used to be."

Oregon: Voodoo Doughnut, Portland

The outdoor neon sign for Voodoo Doughnut at dusk depicting a ghost with red, purple, blue yellow and green neon colors Julie R. / Yelp

We'll hand it to Voodoo Doughnut for being imaginative, with doughnut options including an Oreo-covered one simply called "Dirt" and "Maple Blazer," which is shaped like a blunt, but having long lines to the point that it needs security seems a little excessive. In 2023, Google did an analysis of reviews of tourist attractions, and Voodoo Doughnut had the most reviews that mentioned the word "overrated." The brand has been around since 2003, and some think its best days are behind it.

Pennsylvania: Pat's King of Steaks, Philadelphia

The exterior sign for Pat's King of Steaks in daylight: "Pat's King of Steaks" is in red on a white background with a gold crown set above it and "Inventor, Originator" above the restaurant name and "Since 1930" written in the crown Paul P. / Yelp

Pat's King of Steaks had been in business for more than 40 years by the time Rocky Balboa ate there in the 1976 film "Rocky." Years later, it appeared on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," further cementing its spot in the pop-culture canon. But, according to a locals thread on Reddit, there are better cheesesteak options, "The number one thing uniting people who live in Philly is that nobody who actually lives here ever goes to Pat's."

Rhode Island: Twin Oaks, Cranston

The lounge at Twin Oaks; dated brown and red patterend carpeting, maroon club chairs surround 4-top tables with a rectangular-shaped bar in the background; a brick fireplace, wood paneling, and windows line the walls Foo L. / Yelp

Twin Oaks has been around more than 90 years. It's dining rooms can accommodate up to 650 diners and its four-page menu is loaded with hearty fare. The family owned institution was called out for its nostalgia by New York Magazine's Grub Street in 2013 and hasn't changed much since. While some diners like its footing in the past, others say it needs an update. "You're not cool cause you haven't renovated in fifty-plus years," wrote one Reddit reviewer.

South Carolina: Husk, Charleston

The exterior sign for Husk: Husk Restaurant is written in gol don a gray background; a white, two-story antebellum-style building decorated with greenery is in the background Hania A. / Yelp

When Steven Colbert is in town, he eats at Michelin-recommended Husk, an upscale Southern eatery that Bon Appetit put on its 2011 list of best new restaurants in America. The Post and Courier food critic says a meal there is still worth the hype, but cautioned it is expensive. The price is indeed becoming an issue diners who also question its Michelin inclusion. "Husk is a shadow of what it once was," wrote one on Reddit.

South Dakota: Al's Oasis, Oacoma

A taxidermied bobcat in an aggressive pose set on a log on a high shelf with a taxidermied fox to its right Garrett Z. / Yelp

Al's Oasis is part of an I-90 Old-West-style roadside attraction that also includes a bar, a grocery store, and a souvenir shop. Think taxidermy, t-shirts, and pie. Local news station KELO called it "an exciting South Dakota landmark," but we aren't so sure. Travelers say Al's food and cleanliness are just okay; one Yelp guest thought it was pricey, but "but if you're looking for a one-stop-shop for all the classic travel junk you'll need, this is a very efficient stop."

Tennessee: Hattie B's, Nashville

The exterior Hattie B's sign: Hattie B's is written in white on a red background with "hot" above it and "chicken" below it Joseph P. / Yelp

Hattie B's is Michelin recommended and on Bon Appetit's list of best hot chicken in Nashville, but not all locals say so. "Hattie B's is generally regarded locally as the bland, gentrified version of real Nashville hot chicken," wrote one on Reddit. According to one disappointed Yelp customer, "Sadly, this place is just a tourist trap at this point."

Texas: The Salt Lick, Driftwood

A large brick indoor barbecue pit with a sheet metal hood; various meats are on the grill and sausages hang above it Allen N. / Yelp

At Salt Lick in Driftwood, you can feast on meats and BYO beverages or hit up the winery next door. Open since 1967, it may have longevity, but according to its diners, there's better local 'cue to be had. "The barbecue was good ... years ago before all of the other BBQ restaurants opened up, I would have given it a "GREAT," wrote a Google reviewer.

Utah: Pizza Nono, Salt Lake City

The exterior. sign for Nono: "Nono" in thin metal letters against gray metal paneling set above a window with a neon sign that says "open" in it Kelsey C. / Yelp

Pizza Nono beat out 31 pizzerias to win The Salt Lake Tribune's 2026 Pizza Madness bracket, so one would assume it's a shoo-in, but not so fast. We found it suspicious that Nono was barely mentioned on a Reddit thread looking for SLC pizza recs. Although guests do like the dog-friendly patio, they say the pizza toppings are skimpy. "Unfortunately, this once-great-pizza-place has gone downhill," said one former regular on Yelp.

Vermont: Al's French Frys, South Burlington

The exterior sign for Al's French Frys: "Al's" written on top in blue against a yellow background; "French Frys" is in a white arrow facing left in red letters; "Burgers, hot dogs, chicken" written in red on a white background below it; and "Now serving Ice Cream" is in white on a maroon background below it Owen R. / Yelp

Al's has been serving up its famous "frys" for 80 years. In 2010, the James Beard Foundation recognized it as an American classic. One reviewer thinks the fun vibe is all there, but the food is just too pricey. Another diner who has been going to Al's for 40 years lamented in a Google review, "Alas the fries are no longer the perfect crunch-to-soft ratio they used to be."

Virginia: Carbonara, Arlington

A young male server in a black shirt tossing spaghetti-shaped pasta atop a large wheel of pecorino romano Mary R. / Yelp

Arlington's Carbonara got a rave review from Northern Virginia Magazine and Yelp put it on their list of best new restaurants when it opened in 2024. Although some people like its namesake dish, it appears pasta carbonara is still tearing us apart. The issue: Carbonara's recipe includes cream, but foodies say that's a no-no. Diners also had issues with the service and authenticity; one Yelp reviewer who had lived in Italy for three years was disappointed: "This place did not come close to expectations."

Washington: Canlis, Seattle

An oblong box set diagnolly on a blue tablecloth; a chocolate bar with "Canlis" embossed on it is in the box Ron M. / Yelp

In 2013, The New York Times called Canlis "Seattle's fanciest, finest restaurant," but something changed in 2025, when the co-owner brothers split and its chef left. The iconic spot was nominated for many James Beard Awards (and won a few) from 2003 until 2025. In late 2025, The Seattle Times dining critic wrote that they no longer recommend it because of the price and decline in quality. Diner feedback is mixed, but many say it is just too expensive.

West Virginia: Prime 44 West at the Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs

The exterior of the Greenbrier resort; large white grand Georgian Revival building with well-tended gardens and lawn in the front Dawn R. / Yelp

The Prime 44 West steakhouse, located within the legendary Greenbrier Resort, was once featured on the Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate." Reviews of the resort itself reveal that it has been in decline and no longer worth the cost, and the same goes for Prime 44 West. "To put it bluntly, the food is nothing special. The meat quality is no higher than you'd find at a Texas Roadhouse or Longhorn," said a Yelp reviewer.

Wisconsin: SafeHouse, Milwaukee

The exterior of a cream-colored brick building at night: a red door is lit by a light above and one on each side SafeHouse / Yelp

You need a secret password to get into Milwaukee's SafeHouse, a bar and restaurant that's filled with spy themed paraphernalia. It was named on Yelp's list of most outrageous restaurants in 2026 — we agree with outrageous, but we won't recommend the food. Visitors frequently report it as being mid to awful, and that it's overpriced. On a Reddit thread, the poster asked if they should spend New Year's Eve there, and no one recommended it.

Wyoming: Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, Jackson Hole

The exterior neon sign for Million Dollar Cowboy Bar at night: "Million Dollar Cowboy Bar" is affixed to the single-story building in yellow neon; a stylized cowboy on a bucking bronco in red neon with "welcome" written in green above it Brianne D. / Yelp

Men's Journal put Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in its list of timeless Western saloons, but this legendary joint that's located right in Jackson's town square probably doesn't need a mention to get your attention. We say it's somewhere you should stop for a photo op sitting on the barstool saddles, but don't dine there. The food isn't great. "Take it for what it's intended to be. A popular and gimmicky bar," said one Yelp reviewer.

Methodology

A young woman with a spoon in her right hand appears to have just tasted something awful; her eyes are opened wide and her hand is over her mouth Nicoleta Ionescu/Shutterstock

To compile this list, we looked for restaurants that have garnered some attention, be it from a recommendation from a prestigious institution, inclusion on media outlets' "best of" lists, or some other distinction that sets it apart. Then we looked at what professional critics and real-life people had to say about its ambience, service, value, and food quality to see if it truly measures up. Some of these selections have been around for decades and are losing their luster; others are shiny new objects that don't quite deliver — either way, you're probably better off dining somewhere else.

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