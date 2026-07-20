Here Are The Hands-Down Best Dive Bars In Every State

In our attempt to define what makes a bar a true dive a few years back, we established some criteria — questionable or quirky decor, friendly regulars, strong and cheap drinks — but admit that pinpointing the essence can be tricky.

Let's start with the tangibles: It's okay if the place is a little run-down, but it doesn't need to be dirty. In fact, we'd prefer it not be. And, if the bartender has unsanitary habits, we feel it's time to find another bar. We'll give some leeway for bathrooms: When it's busy, it's hard for staff to keep up, but we don't want toilets that haven't been scrubbed since the Obama administration. There should be things to do — think pool, darts, gambling, sports on TV, live music — as hanging around is part of the dive experience. Décor can be questionable, tacky, or nonexistent. Drinks should be inexpensive and preferably strong, and the establishment can serve food or just sling drinks.

On to the intangibles: You should feel good being there. The bartender should be welcoming and maybe own the place. We love it more if it's a multi-generational family ownership situation, if the bar has been around for eons, or if the proprietor is a colorful character. There should be regulars who are friendly as well. Good people make good dives.

That said, you'll know it when you're in one. Here are our favorite dive bars in each of the 50 states.