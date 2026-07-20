Here Are The Hands-Down Best Dive Bars In Every State
In our attempt to define what makes a bar a true dive a few years back, we established some criteria — questionable or quirky decor, friendly regulars, strong and cheap drinks — but admit that pinpointing the essence can be tricky.
Let's start with the tangibles: It's okay if the place is a little run-down, but it doesn't need to be dirty. In fact, we'd prefer it not be. And, if the bartender has unsanitary habits, we feel it's time to find another bar. We'll give some leeway for bathrooms: When it's busy, it's hard for staff to keep up, but we don't want toilets that haven't been scrubbed since the Obama administration. There should be things to do — think pool, darts, gambling, sports on TV, live music — as hanging around is part of the dive experience. Décor can be questionable, tacky, or nonexistent. Drinks should be inexpensive and preferably strong, and the establishment can serve food or just sling drinks.
On to the intangibles: You should feel good being there. The bartender should be welcoming and maybe own the place. We love it more if it's a multi-generational family ownership situation, if the bar has been around for eons, or if the proprietor is a colorful character. There should be regulars who are friendly as well. Good people make good dives.
That said, you'll know it when you're in one. Here are our favorite dive bars in each of the 50 states.
Alabama: Thirsty Turtle
When the Thirsty Turtle's owner died in 2022, three former managers took the helm. One told WAFF 48, "This is everybody's home and we wanted to make sure it was around." Fans report the beer is cheap, the burgers are great, service is impeccable, and it's clean. It's "the perfect dive bar," according to a Google reviewer.
(256) 489-1005
4800 Whitesburg Dr SW, Suite 22, Huntsville, AL 35802
Alaska: Darwin's Theory
The free popcorn here might lure you, but the friendly regulars and strong pours at reasonable prices will hook you. Redditors recommend its "fun local flavor and chill vibes." The quirky place isn't much to look at, but it's usually packed, even on weekdays. Fun fact: The Indigo Girls' song "Cut It Out" is set here.
(907) 277-5322
426 G Street, Anchorage, AL 99501
Arizona: Chopper John's
This biker bar is the type that has dollar bills tacked to the ceiling, but fear not: All are welcome. It was named No. 1 dive bar by Phoenix New Times in 2025. You'll see a mix of hog riders and sorority girls mingling alongside Chopper John himself. The drinks are cheap, and there's a pool table, darts, and live music.
(602) 955-0881
2547 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: White Water Tavern
Named best dive bar in Little Rock by Arkansas Frontier, it looks like a run-down cabin, but don't skip it. One Yelp reviewer says the 50-year old joint is "one of the best intimate music venues, not only in Little Rock, but in the U.S." Add the resident cats, reasonably priced drinks, friendly owner and staff, and delicious fried fish, and we're all-in.
(501) 375-8400
2500 W. 7th Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
California: Niffy's Merrimaker
It got a face lift in 2019, but still exudes a warm vibe and serves shots in tiny plastic cups. Its regulars are so invested, there is an unofficial historian, but everyone is friendly. There's good reason for the fact that when you search Wikipedia for "dive bar," you'll see a photo of the Merrimaker. It hosts live music and karaoke, and serves up strong, cheap drinks.
(805) 439-1735
1301 2nd Street, Los Osos, CA, 93402
Colorado: Outback Saloon
Breakfast at a dive bar? Yes, please! Open from 8 a.m. to bar time daily, family-owned Outback Saloon hasn't changed much since it opened in 1990 and it doesn't plan to. On Yelp, one 20-year regular says it has a Cheers-type vibe and that it's "the best hometown bar in Boulder," adding that the staff is fun and the drinks are reasonable. Bonus: They serve homemade pickled eggs.
(303) 444-0081
3141 28th Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Connecticut: Cafe Nine
Cafe Nine, aka the "Musician's Living Room," is an intimate music venue that both locals and visitors love. It's been around for more than 30 years and hosts shows that span different genres, offering something for just about everyone. The "perfect grungy atmosphere," is how one Google reviewer put it. It is welcoming to all, and fun, attentive servers bring heavy pours at good prices. Rock on!
(203) 789-8281
250 State St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: The Nomad
A diverse crowd of newbies and regulars love The Nomad for its friendly, no-frills atmosphere. It hosts live music three nights a week and trivia and poetry too. Solid drinks at good prices are a mainstay here. And, its "Pour It Forward" initiative has raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofits. No wonder it was ranked No. 1 on Yelp's list of local dive bars in the area.
905 Orange St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: Mahuffer's
The Scoundrel's Field Guide rated this beach bar a 10/10, noting it is "perhaps the best American dive bar." Tampa Magazine also named it Best Dive Bar 2023 and 2024. There's nothing like it: Cats hold court in a sprawling scene filled with trashy kitsch and mismatched furniture. Mahuffer's may lack taste, but it pours cheap, strong drinks. It's so bad, it's good.
(727) 596-0226
19201 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores, FL 33785
Georgia: The Black Rabbit
Come for the $3 PBR, stay for the "where everybody knows your name" atmosphere. Savannah is a touristy city, but The Black Rabbit is a locals' haunt. It serves up plenty of the Southern ambience that the city is known for alongside a simple, but insanely good, sandwich menu and inexpensive drinks. It's on Savannah Now's list of best dive bars in Georgia.
(912) 200 4940
1215 Barnard St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Anyplace Cocktail Lounge
In a state filled with tourist traps, Anyplace is refreshingly devoid of frills and offers true hospitality that feels like family. In business for 40-plus years, it serves up good food alongside stiff drinks and cheap beer. The live music here is a favorite, with one Yelp reviewer noting, it's "like your uncles playing music at a family party."
(808) 947-8977
1018 McCully St, Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: Sud's Tavern
Boasting "Boise's longest happy hour" from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., bingo nights, and special sports watch parties on its 16 TVs — there's something for everyone at Sud's. Cheap drinks lure a mix of college students and locals, with customers praising the good service. Established in 1954, Sud's was named Boise's No. 1 dive bar by Mix 106.
(208) 345-9656
1024 S. Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Top Fuel Saloon
Top Fuel's owner is a local gem. The biker joint that bills itself as a "5-Star Dive Bar" gets high marks for its atmosphere. It regularly hosts fundraisers for vets and offers a robust food menu, 121 different types of whiskey, and gambling machines, if the mood strikes. Top Fuel finished first in Illinois' Dive Bar Road Trip bracket in 2026.
(815) 458-3000
275 S. Hickory St, Braidwood, IL 60408
Indiana: Melody Inn
The only Indiana dive bar to make the USA Today's 2025 "Best Dive Bars in America" list, the Mel, as regulars call it, is a beloved music venue that's one of the oldest bars in Indy. Covered in punk-style graffiti and band stickers, it's staffed with friendly, welcoming bartenders pouring inexpensive drinks. There's even a smoking deck out back.
(317) 923-4707
3826 N. Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Iowa: Spillway
At last census, Harpers Ferry had a population of 262, and Spillway, which placed first in Iowa's Dive Bar Road Trip 2026 bracket, is right in the middle of it. In a venue where 25 trophy buck deer head mounts serve as its anchor decor, rural hospitality reigns supreme. Strong drinks at good prices and homemade food round out this humble gem.
facebook.com/SpillwaySupperClub
(563) 586-2181
112 N. 3rd St, Harpers Ferry, IA 52146
Kansas: KIrby's Beer Store
This intimate venue was founded in the early 1970s and is a counterculture hub that accepts all. It tops Wichita's list of music venues. Stickers, posters, and news articles cover the walls; prices are reasonable, and the service is friendly. One Google reviewer said it's "the best hole in the wall dive in Kansas." Bonus: There's a pinball arcade next door.
(316) 239-7990
3227 E. 17th St N, Wichita, KS 67208
Kentucky: Seidenfaden's
Seidenfaden's, open since 1921, has its quirks: Star Wars and Pulp Fiction action figures peek out from behind the bourbon collection, and the locals love it. The owner and staff are hospitable, the drinks strong and cheap, and the events lineup — movie nights, karaoke, live music — is packed. Seidenfaden's was Kentucky's only dive on USA Today's 2025 "Best Dive Bars in America" list.
(502) 744-3471
1134 E. Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: Vaughan's
Vaughan's is a place to remember. Tucked in New Orleans' less touristy Bywater neighborhood, the former shotgun duplex is rated 10/10 by Scoundrel's Field Guide. The vibrantly decorated joint is open to all — its interior is as colorful as the people. The cash-only spot hosts live music, spelling bees, and cultural events, and serves cheap drinks with a smile.
(504) 947-5562
800 Lesseps St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Maps Bar
There's something exciting about descending the stairs to a basement bar, and Maps delivers a surprise: It's tiny and charming — vintage maps cover the ceilings and walls, vinyl spins on the turntable, and there's cake! At Maps, which Yelp rated the best dive bar in Maine in 2022, drinks are reasonably priced, and the cozy, friendly atmosphere delivers a good time.
(207) 272-9263
64A Market St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Butt's & Betty's Tavern
Butt's & Betty's, rated a best dive bar by Baltimore Magazine, has been around for more than 90 years. If the name doesn't lure you in, maybe the scratch-offs and Jell-O shots will. The staff and regulars are welcoming and the drinks are strong and cheap. This fourth-generation, woman-owned hole-in-the-wall serves up mean drinks with love.
(410) 276-9186
2200 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Biddy Early's
Its slogan is "All roads lead to Biddy's," and for many Boston locals, it rings true. Actor Charlie Day even popped in to pour a few shots and sign autographs in 2025. In 2022, Yelp named Biddy's the Bay State's top dive bar, and the humble joint has it all: Cheap drinks, legendary bartenders, and a solid darts scene.
(617) 654-9944
141 Pearl St, Boston, MA 02110
Michigan: Pinehurst Inn Bar & Grill
The Scoundrel's Field Guide rated this riverfront fun spot a 10/10. The signature drink here is the Velvet Elvis, and the owner puts on a show each week, described as "kind of Elvis and also kind of not." Pinehurst has an "up north" cozy vibe with great locals, friendly bartenders, and inexpensive drinks. Bonus: The pizza is phenomenal. If you're nervous, here's what to consider when ordering food at a dive bar.
(231) 238-9362
6214 Lake St, Indian River, MI 49749
Minnesota: Shantytown Bar & Grill
Minnesota's WCCO-TV viewers voted Shantytown its best dive bar. Touted as Bloomington's oldest bar, it has been around since 1963. The owners have a "hands-on" approach — the result is a comfy atmosphere, attentive service, and reasonable prices. One regular shared on Yelp that "it's like going to a relative's house to hang out and have fun."
(952) 881-7223
8512 Pillsbury Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420
Mississippi: Dave's Dark Horse Tavern
"I've worked hard to create a place where everyone is welcome and feels safe," the Dark Horse's owner, Dave Hood, told Visit Starkville, and over his 25-plus years of business, he's helped the community, too. With good food, darts, sports on TV, live music, trivia, and welcoming staff, it's no wonder Yelp ranked it the best dive in Mississippi.
(662) 324-3316
410 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr E, Starkville, MS 39759
Missouri: The Hideaway
The Hideaway has been around for more than 70 years. The piano bar hosts karaoke, trivia, live music, and occasionally, meat bingo — yep, you can play bingo and win meat! Ranked the best dive bar in Missouri by iHeart, The Hideaway is a fun place that will make you feel included. Plus the pours are strong and cheap.
(314) 645-8822
5900 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63139
Montana: Bunkhouse Bar & Grill
Ranked the No. 7 dive bar in the U.S. by Dive Bar Road Trip in 2023, the Bunkhouse Bar is located in Toston, Montana, population 100. One reviewer said it was the best bar she's been to in Montana, and another liked that it has strong drinks, slots, and the "shake of the day" dice game. There are usually local farmers and ranchers hanging around to chat up, the staff is friendly, and as a bonus: The food is great.
(406) 266-5302
8846 US Highway 287, Toston, MT 59643
Nebraska: Beer City
Beer City is a cozy, Dallas Cowboy's-themed bar located smack-dab in the Cornhusker State. In true Midwestern dive-bar fashion, you might see slow cookers full of food put out during football games. Beer City also features an outdoor putting green, and Ed, the owner, is often behind the bar.
(402) 733-4782
4147 L Street, Omaha, NE 68107
Nevada: Double Down Saloon
Double Down's motto, "Drink. Smoke. Music.," should give you a hint of what you're in for. You're in Vegas, baby, but this is not the glitzy Strip. Scoundrel's Field Guide rated this gritty, punk rock venue a 10/10, calling it, "One of the most intense dive bar atmospheres in America." We agree.
(702) 791-5775
4640 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Penuche's Ale House
Penuche's Ale House has been serving drinks and supporting the community of Nashua, New Hampshire, for three decades. Service here is attentive, drinks are cheap, and folks can play pool, foosball, and darts. Plus, there's a nice outdoor area where you just might make a new friend. It's "the classiest dive," according to one Google fan.
(603) 595-9831
4 Canal St, Nashua, NH 03064
New Jersey: Riverside Inn
Crowned twice as the best dive bar in New Jersey by different media outlets, the Riverside Inn, or "The Dive," as it's known to locals, has been around since 1995. The building it occupies once housed a speakeasy. Donated local artwork and a taxidermy deer mount are among the eclectic pieces on display. "A real bar with lots of soul," said one Google reviewer.
(908) 709-9449
56 N. Ave E, Cranford, NJ 07016
New Mexico: Sister
On its website, Sister explicitly states that discrimination will not be tolerated, and customers are happy to report it sticks to its word. The live music venue is a favorite among concertgoers, while others show up to play pinball on one of the 15-plus machines. You'll find reasonable prices, good service, and strong drinks here as well.
(505) 242-4900
407 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Rudy's Bar & Grill
The Scoundrel's Field Guide rated this place 10/10, and we gotta agree. From the huge porcelain pig that greets you at the entrance to the duct-taped booths and free hot dogs, it's a rare celebration of tackiness in a 'hood known for excess. Established in 1933, the institution is beloved by locals, with occasional celebrity sightings. It's cash-only, but you won't need much — the drinks are cheap.
(646) 707-0890
627 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
North Carolina: Westerwood Tavern
Some bars have dizzying bartender turnover, but not Westerwood — its website even includes their bios. The Greensboro neighborhood watering hole, that was named the best dive in the Tar Heel State by Yelp, has a monthly book club, drag shows, karaoke, free pool on Thursdays, cheap drinks, and good peeps.
508 Guilford Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401
North Dakota: Old Town Tavern
Old Town Tavern was voted best dive bar in North Dakota "by a mile" in a survey of over 1,000 listeners of radio station US 103.3 for good reason. It has a lot of competition — it's in the U.S. state that has the most bars per capita. Locals say it is welcoming and the owners and servers are great.
facebook.com/p/Old-Town-Tavern
(701) 667-2840
109 1st Ave NW, Mandan, ND 58554
Ohio: O'Malley's in the Alley
O'Malley's was named one of the best dive bars in America by USA Today in 2025, and the Irish pub delivers. Its space has housed bars since 1892. One regular wrote on Yelp, "Too many places lack the character, history, and charm of O'Malleys." The vibe here is never pretentious — just good drinks in a comfy atmosphere.
(513) 381-3114
25 W Ogden Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Oklahoma: JJ's Alley Bricktown Pub
Ranked the No. 1 dive bar in OKC on Yelp, this longtime pub features live music seven days a week. Narrow, small, and cluttered, the chill vibe and cheap drinks make it a great place to hang. "Definitely a funky bar worth a visit," said one Google reviewer.
facebook.com/p/JJs-Alley-Bricktown-Pub
(405) 605-4543
212 E. Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Oregon: Jerry's Tavern
Jerry's is a newer place, but it feels like it's been around since the '70s. The Midwestern-themed dive is decorated with regional sports kitsch (Chicago Bears and Blackhawks, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers), and an old-school, Old Style beer sign greets you at the entrance. According to one local fan on Google, the "owners have hearts of GOLD!"
3010 N.W. Nicolai St, Portland, OR 97210
Pennsylvania: Bob & Barbara's Lounge
"The Special" at this PBR-themed joint is a PBR with a shot of Jim Beam Bourbon on the side for $5 (cash only). If that's not enough to lure you in, the Thursday night drag show or live music, some of which is played on a classic, Hammond B3 organ, might. Customers love the cheap drinks. The Scoundrel's Field Guide rated this Philly dive 10/10.
(215) 545-4511
1509 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rhode Island: Ocean Mist
We love a good divey beach bar, and Wakefield's Ocean Mist does not disappoint. Named on USA Today's Best Dive Bars in America list in 2025, it's been catering to beach-goers since the 1940s. Folks say it's a great live music venue, and it hosts bingo and movie nights, too. One delightful surprise: It's a beloved breakfast spot and serves the queen of brunch drinks at reasonable prices.
(401) 782-3740
895 Matunuck Beach Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879
South Carolina: The Griffon
Southern Living recognized The Griffon as one of the best bars in the South in 2025. The place is literally covered in dollar bills, and occasionally the owners clean up and donate to charity — in 2025, they donated more than $11,000 to a local nonprofit radio station. The bar is generous with its pours ,too. The place is so unique, Anthony Bourdain popped in to check it out.
(843) 723-1700
18 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: The Ice House
The Ice House is not trying to be much. The tradition at this former ice production facility is to buy a bucket of bottles, sit on the old loading dock, and smash the empties against the brick wall. In case you don't have a favorite yet, check out our recs for cheap but delicious beers that are perfect for throwing back. Named to USA Today's Best Dive Bars in America 2025, another delightful quirk at the Ice House is the bartender will happily deliver beers right to your car.
(605) 665-2631
101 Capital St, Yankton, SD 57078
Tennessee: Earnestine & Hazel's Bar & Grill
The upstairs area at Earnestine & Hazel's used to be a brothel and is reportedly haunted: Voices can be heard when no one's there and the jukebox randomly plays song clips. Friendly bartenders are glad to share the site's eerie history while pouring cheap drinks. Recommended by Frommer's, the shabby joint hosts live music several nights a week and serves a mean burger.
(901) 523-9754
531 S. Main St, Memphis, TN 38103
Texas: Deep Eddy Cabaret
Deep Eddy Cabaret is a breath of Old West fresh air in one of the most gentrified cities in the country. Opened in 1951, this not-cabaret cabaret is a family-run joint (the original owner's son now operates it with his wife). One Google reviewer summed it up: "Cheap booze, very divey and old-Austin-y." The Scoundrel's Field Guide liked Deep Eddy too, rating it 10/10.
(512) 472-0961
2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
Utah: Shooting Star Saloon
Established in 1879, Shooting Star Saloon is the oldest bar in Utah and operated straight through Prohibition. Last census, humble Huntsville had a population of 573, but here, they treat "outsiders" like regulars almost as soon as they walk in past the taxidermy head of a Saint Bernard — perhaps the most notable kitsch on this list. We like Shooting Star so much, it's on our list of legendary dive bars, too.
(801) 745-2002
7350 E. 200th S, Huntsville, UT 84317
Vermont: Three Needs Taproom & Pizza Cube
According to a poll conducted by local paper Seven Days, Three Needs is the best dive bar in the Green Mountain State. Owner Glenn Walter does not define what the "three needs" are; instead, the bar keeps a notebook for customers to record their own musings. It's a solid spot to grab a cheap beer and play pool — it serves craft cocktails as well. In case you're a newbie, here's what not to say when ordering a drink at a bar.
(802) 497-0119
185 Pearl St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: GWARbar
Ranked the best dive bar in Virginia by Yelp, GWARbar might haunt your dreams. An homage to Richmond's own heavy metal band GWAR, the décor is decidedly gory — blood splattered walls, giant eyeballs, freakish masks — and metal is blaring. If all that doesn't scare you, you're in luck: GWARbar serves really good food and drinks at reasonable prices, and other musicians even stop to take in the vibe.
(804) 918-9352
217 W. Clay St, Richmond, VA 23220
Washington: Bob's Java Jive
Bob's Java Jive wins for being housed in the most unique building — a giant concrete coffee pot with historic landmark status. It is such a beloved local haunt that when it was in financial trouble after the pandemic, fans donated more than $15,000 to keep it afloat. Patrons like the friendly owner-bartender, affordable drinks, and they say its nightly karaoke is the best in the state.
(253) 475-9843
2102 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
West Virginia: The Empty Glass
The Scoundrel's Field Guide highly recommends The Empty Glass as a "live music institution," noting its happy hour specials and the sticker-splattered decor. You can catch live music here every day of the week, and locals share that the bartenders are great, the clientele is friendly, and the drinks are strong and affordable. What more could you ask for?
(304) 345-3914
410 Elizabeth St, Charleston, WV 25311
Wisconsin: Koz's Mini Bowl
Koz's Mini Bowl is the best dive in Wisconsin, according to Yelp. Opening in 1947, the family-owned corner tavern is a throwback — a dozen or so barstools line the shotgun setup with just enough room to fit a pool table, and old beer signs are strewn about. But, cheap beer is not its only attraction; it's the home of four duckpin bowling lanes set by real people — good, clean fun!
(414) 383-0560
2078 S. 7th St, Milwaukee, WI, 53204
Wyoming: Buckhorn Bar & Parlor
We like a bar with history, and Buckhorn Bar delivers: Established in 1900, it operated as a brothel until 1950. There's been a bullet hole in the back-bar mirror for decades — legend has it that it's the result of a failed attempt to woo a woman. Buckhorn is where students and locals rub elbows and enjoy strong, cheap drinks. As one Google reviewer put it, "regrettable life decisions get made here."
(307) 742-3554
114 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
To start compiling this list, we looked for national rankings, such as Yelp's Top Dive Bar in Every State and USA Today's best dive bars in America, and consulted dive-bar aficionados, such as the Scoundrel's Field Guide and Dive Bar Road Trip. We read online reviews (Yelp, Google, Facebook, etc.), but not in the usual way: Not everyone is going to like a dive bar. They are like pineapple on pizza — if you're a fan, you're a fan; if not, we aren't going to talk you into it. So, in this case, we focused on what the reviewers who loved a particular place said about how they felt being there: Were the staff and regular clientele friendly? Was it a good time? Will they be returning? We also looked at the quirk factor: Many dives offer unique ambience or activities — meat bingo or a ghost tour, anyone? — that make the whole scene that much more enjoyable. And, of course, a bar's history, cheap prices, and cleanliness scored points too.