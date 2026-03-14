Give Your Homemade Pickled Eggs An Extra Layer Of Flavor With This Simple Step

If you want to toast your spices, whole spices are better. According to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, "Whole spices benefit the most from toasting, especially those that store flavor in their seeds or bark." Some spices, however, take to toasting better than others. "Some of the best candidates include mustard seeds, coriander seeds, black peppercorns, fennel seeds, allspice berries, cinnamon sticks, and even a small amount of cloves," Serrano-Bahri told us.

With mustard, gentle heat gives them a somewhat nutty scent and flavor, while heat intensifies the citrusy side of coriander. With peppercorns, on the other hand, it tames some of their pungency, while it makes fennel's flavor sweeter and stronger. "Even crushed red pepper flakes can take on a slightly fuller, toastier flavor if warmed briefly," said Serrano-Bahri.

One thing to be aware of, though, is that toasting spices is a very hands-on process. Dump them in a dry frying pan over low to medium heat and stir or shake them around for anywhere from 30 seconds to one or two minutes. Serrano-Bahri cautioned, however, "As soon as the spices smell fragrant, remove them from the heat — they can turn bitter quickly if over-toasted." Once they're done, add them to the brine and simmer for a few minutes before pouring it over the eggs. Heating the toasted spices in the pickling liquid will allow them to flavor the latter.