Why Whole Spices Are Better Than Ground Spices

If your spice cabinet is filled with pre-ground jars of cinnamon, cumin, or cloves from lord-knows-when, you are not alone. Most of us begin our cooking journeys with ground spices because they're readily available, convenient, and seem to get the job done. But if you've ever wondered why your homemade curry doesn't taste quite like your favorite takeout, or why pho broth without fresh Saigon cinnamon bark is so dull, the answer may lie in the grind — or lack thereof. Essentially, whole spices are fresher, more flavorful, and more versatile than their ground counterparts. Here's why it's worth making the switch.

The biggest reason to use whole spices is freshness. The minute a spice is ground, it starts to lose its essential oils — those volatile organic compounds that give spices their signature flavor and aroma. Whole spices keep these precious oils locked inside their sturdy shells, preserving their intensity until you're ready to unleash them. That's why steeping whole saffron threads in warm milk makes your kitchen smell like a spice market in Istanbul, while pre-ground saffron could never.

Now, spices don't exactly go bad, they do begin to fade after six months. (Which means there is a time when you ought to throw out your old ground spices.) Ground spices have a shorter shelf life because more surface area is exposed to air, light, and moisture. Whole spices, on the other hand, can last for up to four years when stored properly.