Wake The Flavor Of Egg Salad Up With This Tangy Extra Step

When was the last time you thought about egg salad? Don't feel bad if it's been a while. This classic deli mixture may be simple to make, reliable, and vegetarian-friendly, but it's hardly the new kid on the block when it comes to culinary innovation, even if you do have strong opinions on the best mayonnaise to use or which variation is the best. If you're an egg salad fan, its comforting familiarity might even be part of its charm. But what if you want a little something different? Well, one extra step in your egg salad recipe takes the flavor to a whole new direction, and that's pickling your hard-boiled eggs before making them into salad.

Even the most die-hard pickle fans may not have tried pickled eggs before, but they're definitely worth giving a chance. These tangy protein-packed bites are made with hard-boiled eggs, salt, vinegar, and sugar, although you can add other ingredients, like beets to give a punch of color and sweetness. You'll have to pickle the eggs in advance, but they keep fresh for up to a week in your fridge, and can be chopped and mixed with mayo, chopped celery, a bit of pepper, and any other egg salad ingredients you especially enjoy, for a tangy and tart take on the classic.