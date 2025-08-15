If Your Bartender Makes This Mistake It's Time To Find Another Bar

Keeping an eye out for red flags when entering a new bar could save you from having an unsatisfactory and potentially even dangerous experience. Among the most notable of these red flags has to do with how a bartender handles your glass; if you notice that your server is holding the glass by the rim rather than the base or the stem, you should be wary of consuming whatever drinks they're serving. This practice is widely considered to be unhygienic.

We discussed this bartender blunder with Brian Callahan, co-owner and beverage director of Darling in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He stressed how alarming a bartender carrying a glass by the rim truly is. "It's unsanitary and a sign of poor training and low standards," he warned before adding, "It's an easy way to spread foodborne illness and shows a lack of attention to basic hygiene practices." This boils down to the simple fact that hands are home to germs you wouldn't want interacting directly with your drink, making it inappropriate when the glass is clean and being served to a customer.