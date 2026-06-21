How Far In Advance Can You Make Jell-O Shots For Your Party?
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There are all sorts of creative ways to jazz up a get-together, but if you're hosting a crowd that likes to have a good time, nothing gets a party going like Jell-O shots. There's something very entertaining about consuming hooch that wiggles its way into your stomach. Making Jell-O shots is as easy as boiling water, but one drawback is they take a while to set, which can create a timing challenge if you're trying to whip them together before guests arrive.
Many people avoid that headache by making them in advance of a spirited shindig, but there is such a thing as letting them sit too long. Mixologist and co-author of "Solid Wiggles: Recipes and Techniques for Phenomenal Jelly Shots and Cakes," Jack Schramm, provided a good benchmark for the maximum amount of time they should be left in the refrigerator: "Our jellies are good for a week in the fridge!" he said.
Some online recipes recommend only allowing them to sit for five days, but Schramm offered some advice about extending that timeframe. "For best results, we recommend you store them in an airtight container." Using Jell-O shot cups with lids will keep air from tainting the quality before serving them to guests. You can technically freeze Jell-O to make it last longer, but if you allow it to thaw completely afterward you're likely to be serving up boozy Jell-O soup than a jiggly shot.
What happens to Jell-O shots that sit too long
Schramm had another piece of advice for serving Jell-O shots that are made beforehand. "Make them in advance and pull them out of the fridge 30 minutes before you plan to serve so they can temper," he said. Just don't leave them out for too long because gelatin is an animal byproduct and is considered a perishable food, meaning it shouldn't sit at room temperature for more than two hours.
The most obvious problem with leaving Jell-O shots out for too long is that you'll have to serve them with a straw, but it's potentially more serious than that. Bacteria could proliferate and conceivably make someone sick. The same thing can occur if Jell-O shots sit in the fridge for too long.
If they've been in the fridge for more than seven days, you might witness dark blemishes forming in the gelatin — that's one sign you don't want to serve them. The same goes for if they start to look runny. Even if they're safe to consume, the flavor will be off at that point.
The weeklong timeframe for making Jell-O shots ahead of time is cut to three days if you add fruit, like putting small pieces of strawberries in a classy brunch Jell-O shot. In the same vein, hold off on topping any red, white, and blue shots for the 4th of July with whipped cream before they go in the fridge. Any toppings you plan on using should be added right before serving.