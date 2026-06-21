How Far In Advance Can You Make Jell-O Shots For Your Party?

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There are all sorts of creative ways to jazz up a get-together, but if you're hosting a crowd that likes to have a good time, nothing gets a party going like Jell-O shots. There's something very entertaining about consuming hooch that wiggles its way into your stomach. Making Jell-O shots is as easy as boiling water, but one drawback is they take a while to set, which can create a timing challenge if you're trying to whip them together before guests arrive.

Many people avoid that headache by making them in advance of a spirited shindig, but there is such a thing as letting them sit too long. Mixologist and co-author of "Solid Wiggles: Recipes and Techniques for Phenomenal Jelly Shots and Cakes," Jack Schramm, provided a good benchmark for the maximum amount of time they should be left in the refrigerator: "Our jellies are good for a week in the fridge!" he said.

Some online recipes recommend only allowing them to sit for five days, but Schramm offered some advice about extending that timeframe. "For best results, we recommend you store them in an airtight container." Using Jell-O shot cups with lids will keep air from tainting the quality before serving them to guests. You can technically freeze Jell-O to make it last longer, but if you allow it to thaw completely afterward you're likely to be serving up boozy Jell-O soup than a jiggly shot.