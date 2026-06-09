11 Red, White, And Blue Cocktails For Your 4th Of July Parties

The Fourth of July is traditionally a time for barbecues and consuming mass quantities of hot dogs. (Even Americans not named Joey Chestnut manage to scarf down a staggering number each year.) In 2026, our country is celebrating a milestone birthday (the big 250!), which means many snack foods are getting an all-American makeover. We the people cannot live on tube steaks and flag-shaped crackers alone, though, so we'll also need something to wash them all down. Sure, Pepsi and Pabst Blue Ribbon come in red, white, and blue cans; but if you want to take things up a notch, a red, white, and blue cocktail makes a far more impressive libation.

One of the easiest ways to create such a drink might be to plunk some red and blue berries in a glass and fill it with sparkling white wine. (A domestic variety, s'il vous plait. Save the capital-C Champagne for Bastille Day.) With a little more effort, you could make frozen margaritas or daiquiris in blueberry, strawberry, and lime flavors and layer them in a glass. If you prefer real recipes with pretty pictures to look at, we've rounded up a selection for your enjoyment. Some of these drinks are sweet and simple, others are a bit more complex; some are frozen, and one even comes in semi-solid form. Several are inspired by a Cold War frozen treat that's now a 4th of July staple, while one drink (which is meant to serve a crowd) has more of an aquatic theme. We've even listed a mocktail or two so alcohol abstainers can get in on the fun.