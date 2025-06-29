The Staggering Number Of Hot Dogs Americans Eat On The 4th Of July
We are in peak hot dog season; they're perfect to pluck straight from the vine (okay, refrigerated grocery store shelf) and toss right on the grill. A lot of us will be doing just that, especially on the Fourth of July, which is not only America's Independence Day but also a certified grilling holiday. So just how many hot dogs do we eat on the Fourth? The answer, in cheeky internet terms, will indeed shock you.
According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, which I swear is a genuine trade organization, we'll be eating 150 million of them on that holiday. Okay, so that number is one thing, but we need to put that into a visual perspective, because some of us (me) can't picture more than maybe a dozen at once. Placed end to end, that many hot dogs could stretch across the United States from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles over five entire times. Imagine all the arguments about ideal hot dog condiments on that trail, especially around notoriously anti-ketchup Chicago.
Hot dog season is three glorious months long
The hot dog industry considers hot dog season as falling between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which are the unofficial markers of summer grilling time. An estimated 38% of hot dog sales for the year occur during this period, totaling around $614 million in sales, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.
And National Hot Dog Month? You guessed it — it's July, which not only encompasses Independence Day but also the exciting Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (which is always also held on the Fourth).
Considering how many hot dogs those contestants eat, it's hard not to wonder if they bump up the percentage just a wee bit. I mean, 2024's winner, Patrick Bertoletti (who, in full disclosure, is a friend of mine), took down 58 hot dogs alone. Miki Sudo, the winning women's champion, destroyed 51 of them. That's already over 100 out of the roughly 150 million we'll likely be eating again this year, and it's clear a lot of us will be putting a dent in that number as well.