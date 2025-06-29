The Staggering Number Of Hot Dogs Americans Eat On The 4th Of July

We are in peak hot dog season; they're perfect to pluck straight from the vine (okay, refrigerated grocery store shelf) and toss right on the grill. A lot of us will be doing just that, especially on the Fourth of July, which is not only America's Independence Day but also a certified grilling holiday. So just how many hot dogs do we eat on the Fourth? The answer, in cheeky internet terms, will indeed shock you.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, which I swear is a genuine trade organization, we'll be eating 150 million of them on that holiday. Okay, so that number is one thing, but we need to put that into a visual perspective, because some of us (me) can't picture more than maybe a dozen at once. Placed end to end, that many hot dogs could stretch across the United States from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles over five entire times. Imagine all the arguments about ideal hot dog condiments on that trail, especially around notoriously anti-ketchup Chicago.