How To Make Jell-O Shots Classy Enough For A Brunch Party

While the sweetness of Jell-O shots can greatly improve the taste of alcohol, these jiggly treats are also often seen as fixtures of casual and informal settings like late-night parties or daytime tailgates. While this reputation could be somewhat offset by high-end recipes like Champagne Jell-O shots, the best way to make them fit the vibe of something like brunch is by making a batch of mimosa-flavored ones.

Similar to how mimosa margaritas allow you to integrate tequila into your brunch bevy, mimosa Jell-O shots are perfect for those special brunch events where you want an especially sweet alcoholic treat. The best way to make mimosa Jell-O shots is by using orange gelatin mix and adding boiled orange juice to make the citrus flavor more pronounced. Then, after allowing the Jell-O mix to dissolve into the juice and adding some Champagne, put the mixture of ingredients into small plastic cups and refrigerate them for an hour or two to solidify the boozy Jell-O before serving them to your fellow brunch-goers.