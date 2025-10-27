How To Make Jell-O Shots Classy Enough For A Brunch Party
While the sweetness of Jell-O shots can greatly improve the taste of alcohol, these jiggly treats are also often seen as fixtures of casual and informal settings like late-night parties or daytime tailgates. While this reputation could be somewhat offset by high-end recipes like Champagne Jell-O shots, the best way to make them fit the vibe of something like brunch is by making a batch of mimosa-flavored ones.
Similar to how mimosa margaritas allow you to integrate tequila into your brunch bevy, mimosa Jell-O shots are perfect for those special brunch events where you want an especially sweet alcoholic treat. The best way to make mimosa Jell-O shots is by using orange gelatin mix and adding boiled orange juice to make the citrus flavor more pronounced. Then, after allowing the Jell-O mix to dissolve into the juice and adding some Champagne, put the mixture of ingredients into small plastic cups and refrigerate them for an hour or two to solidify the boozy Jell-O before serving them to your fellow brunch-goers.
Modifications you can make to mimosa Jell-O shots
One of the lovely things about mimosa Jell-O shots is that they are incredibly versatile, as you can make small changes and add garnishes to change their flavor. For starters, introducing strawberries to the mix is a great way to make the treat even fruiter. You can just slice fresh strawberries into small pieces and add them to each cup before putting them in the refrigerator.
Furthermore, if you find that the boiled orange juice has too overwhelming of a flavor — or you aren't a fan of pulp — you can use water, although this would mean that the classic mimosa taste hinges upon the orange-flavored Jell-O. Conversely, if you want an even more orange-tasting flavor, add a drop or two of orange flower water with the Champagne. Make sure you're avoiding the many potential pitfalls of making Jell-O shots and finish them off with a dollop of whipped cream and an orange slice on top once they've solidified for the best brunch imaginable.