How To Make Champagne Jell-O Shots For The New Year
Five ... four ... three ... two ... one ... Jell-O shots! Most people count down to the new year with a fancy flute of champagne in their hand (or a solo cup, no judgment here), but there's nothing wrong with giving the routine a little upgrade. We don't want to completely stray from this time-tested tradition, since champagne is the unofficial drink of New Year's Eve, so we're giving it a gelatinous adjustment. Instead of sipping bubbly at midnight, try turning champagne into Jell-O shots. Oh, and did we mention this recipe makes the champagne toast even boozier?
Much like enjoying a cherry candy cane Jell-O shot during the holidays, this festive, bubbly treat is a perfect midnight delight. It's classier than the bright red Jell-O shots they'd pass around in college, but still reminiscent of that same youthful thrill. For this recipe, you'll need lemonade, sugar, unflavored gelatin, vodka, and of course, champagne. Champagne already packs a punch, with an alcohol by volume (ABV) content of about 12%, but adding a splash of vodka kicks the party up a notch. The light shades of the champagne, lemonade, and vodka give this Jell-O shot a soft, peachy color, so no red-stained tongues to start the new year.
How to make champagne Jell-O shots
To make these New Year's Eve headturners, begin by pouring 1-1/2 cups of lemonade and 1/4 cup granulated sugar into a medium saucepan and stirring until the two are completely mixed. Then, dump four packets of unflavored gelatin into the liquid and wait 3 to 5 minutes for it to hydrate. Put this mixture on low heat and stir frequently for another three minutes. Once removed from the heat, add 2 cups of champagne and 1/4 cup of vodka. Spray a baking pan with cooking spray, transfer the liquid gelatin mixture, and refrigerate for at least four hours. After the gelatin cools into its signature half-liquid half-solid state, it's ready to be sliced into squares and served.
You can give the Jell-O shots an even fancier upgrade by adding gold and white sprinkles before serving. It's always best to sample the champagne before using it to determine if the bubbly is sweeter or drier, as this can affect how much sugar you'll add to the mixture. If you're not the biggest vodka fan, you can always substitute it for gin or a light rum, as long as it isn't a dark alcohol. Or skip the liquor altogether and add more lemonade with the champagne. As a final touch, try serving the Jell-O shots on glittery cocktail napkins. This will add some more festive sparkle and keep the tradition alive in a new and exciting way.