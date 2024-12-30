How To Make Champagne Jell-O Shots For The New Year

Five ... four ... three ... two ... one ... Jell-O shots! Most people count down to the new year with a fancy flute of champagne in their hand (or a solo cup, no judgment here), but there's nothing wrong with giving the routine a little upgrade. We don't want to completely stray from this time-tested tradition, since champagne is the unofficial drink of New Year's Eve, so we're giving it a gelatinous adjustment. Instead of sipping bubbly at midnight, try turning champagne into Jell-O shots. Oh, and did we mention this recipe makes the champagne toast even boozier?

Much like enjoying a cherry candy cane Jell-O shot during the holidays, this festive, bubbly treat is a perfect midnight delight. It's classier than the bright red Jell-O shots they'd pass around in college, but still reminiscent of that same youthful thrill. For this recipe, you'll need lemonade, sugar, unflavored gelatin, vodka, and of course, champagne. Champagne already packs a punch, with an alcohol by volume (ABV) content of about 12%, but adding a splash of vodka kicks the party up a notch. The light shades of the champagne, lemonade, and vodka give this Jell-O shot a soft, peachy color, so no red-stained tongues to start the new year.