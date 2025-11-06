Legendary Dive Bars Across The US That Should Be On Your Bucket List

New Orleans is famous for its bars and nightlife, but far away from the tourist haunts in the French Quarter, you will find the neighborhood dive bar Snake and Jake's. It's not much to look at, but that's part of the charm. "Quintessential dive bar," one local guide wrote in his five-star Google review. "When I say that, I mean that this is the most 'diviest' dive bar that I have ever walked into in my entire life." Anthony Bourdain filmed an episode of "The Layover" here and likely needed his quirky hangover cure in the morning. Rumor has it George Clooney visited one night, but it was too dark for anyone to notice. The current owner has been running the bar since the '90s, and he bought it from somebody, but the rest of the history is blurry. The joint shuns any glitzy cocktail culture, but it does have a signature drink, The Possum Drop, named for the possum that fell through the roof and landed on a patron one night.

