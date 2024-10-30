The Arkansas Barbecue Restaurant Loved By President Bill Clinton

If there's one regional food that people have strong opinions about, it's barbecue. From Texas brisket to North Carolina's vinegar-sauced pork to baby back ribs in Arkansas, the rich variety of barbecue styles is a testament to America's melting pot of flavors. But only one spot can claim their rack of ribs has been personally flown on Air Force One to be delivered to Camp David, and that's McClard's Bar-B-Q in Hot Springs, Arkansas. And the President who requested those mouthwatering ribs? None other than Hot Springs native and 42nd president William Jefferson Clinton.

The no-frills restaurant has been around longer than Clinton himself, as it began back in 1928 as a gas station and diner that served up goat (beef and pork were too expensive back then). Growing up in the small Southern town, Clinton and his mother were regular patrons at the restaurant, and it soon became a childhood favorite of his. Even when he grew up and moved, first to the Arkansas Governor's Mansion and later on to the White House, the former president's love for the local 'cue was never lost. Though goat is no longer on the menu, people drive from all over the state for the hickory-smoked beef, tamales, and "Ribs and Fry" plates. That last dish is said to be a favorite of Clinton's, as it's essentially a pile of ribs smothered with fresh-cut french fries and that notorious barbecue sauce.