The Largest Family Restaurant In The US Can Seat 1,500 People — Here's Where To Find It

What's the biggest restaurant you've ever been to? Maybe you went to New York City and ate at that one giant Margaritaville in Times Square. Maybe you visited America's largest dim sum restaurant, not far outside Oakland in California. Or perhaps you've been to Zehnder's, the largest family restaurant in the U.S., sitting in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and partook in some delicious fried chicken.

The town of Frankenmuth, often called "Little Bavaria" for its German heritage, has a population of just over 5,000. You might not expect such a modest town to have a huge restaurant, but Zehnder's seats a whopping 1,500 people — that means almost a third of the population of Frankenmuth could fit inside.

The restaurant started life as the Exchange Hotel, which first opened in 1856. In 1927, it was purchased by William and Emilie Zehnder, who remodeled the exterior to resemble George Washington's home of Mount Vernon. After a great deal of success, the business expanded, buying a hotel across the street and transforming it into the Bavarian Inn — a canny business move, considering Frankenmuth's history with Germany. Today, Zehnder's encompasses a hotel and indoor water park; a food store and bakery; a golf course; and, of course, a giant restaurant.