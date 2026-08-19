What's New At Sam's Club In August 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

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August is definitely a time for fall finds at Sam's Club. Case in point: The chain's award-winning pumpkin pie is back in the bakery already. (No surprise since pumpkin blondies dropped back in July.) It hasn't yet rolled out pumpkin and ghost-shaped cookies, but its bulk buys on candy mean you could always get a little early Halloween shopping in before the first leaves fall. Even so, the store hasn't turned its back on summer just yet.

Several summery drinks are among Sam's Club's recent additions, and the latest offerings also include snacks, spreads, and spices suitable for any time of year. There are a few items that are looking ahead to cooler weather, such as several hearty dinners ready to be heated up, but there's a trio of bakery treats that span the seasons. A month or so ago, the Sam's Club bakery was all about summer desserts. The latest additions, however, include a fruity flavor associated with warmer weather as well as two caramel-forward cakes that are giving autumnal vibes. All in all, August at Sam's looks to be providing a little bit of everything.