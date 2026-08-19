What's New At Sam's Club In August 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
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August is definitely a time for fall finds at Sam's Club. Case in point: The chain's award-winning pumpkin pie is back in the bakery already. (No surprise since pumpkin blondies dropped back in July.) It hasn't yet rolled out pumpkin and ghost-shaped cookies, but its bulk buys on candy mean you could always get a little early Halloween shopping in before the first leaves fall. Even so, the store hasn't turned its back on summer just yet.
Several summery drinks are among Sam's Club's recent additions, and the latest offerings also include snacks, spreads, and spices suitable for any time of year. There are a few items that are looking ahead to cooler weather, such as several hearty dinners ready to be heated up, but there's a trio of bakery treats that span the seasons. A month or so ago, the Sam's Club bakery was all about summer desserts. The latest additions, however, include a fruity flavor associated with warmer weather as well as two caramel-forward cakes that are giving autumnal vibes. All in all, August at Sam's looks to be providing a little bit of everything.
A big box of freeze-dried fruit
Freeze-dried fruit is a popular pantry staple these days. Crushed into powder, it serves as natural coloring and flavoring for baking, but it can also be crumbled over ice cream, yogurt, or breakfast cereal; or even kept in the car for wintertime emergencies. With a Member's Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack, you'll be prepared for any contingency since it contains five pouches each of dehydrated apples, bananas, and strawberries.
Purchase a 15-count Member's Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack at Sam's Club for $9.98.
Chile-cheese chicken burgers
Chicken burgers may be healthy, but they can also be dry and boring if left to their own devices. When you add some seasoning and extra ingredients they taste a whole lot better, and Sam's Club customers find Member's Mark Hatch Chile & Pepper Jack Cheese Chicken Burgers to be quite flavorful. The burgers are precooked for your convenience, but you can still throw them on the grill to heat them up should you be so inclined (if not, a frying pan or microwave works just fine).
Purchase a 10-count package of Hatch Chile & Pepper Jack Cheese Chicken Burgers at Sam's Club for $14.46.
A favorite spread with a new kind of nut
Nutella is the gold standard of hazelnut cocoa spreads and hasn't changed much in the last 60 years, but in 2026 it went a little nuts by releasing a peanut version. Sam's Club is now selling Nutella Peanut Spread in a pack of two fairly sizable jars (Sam's Club is all about bulk buys, after all). You can swap this spread in for peanut butter to make a Reese's-flavored PB&J or add bananas and bacon for a chocolatey Elvis sandwich.
Purchase two 26.5-ounce jars of Nutella Peanut Spread at Sam's Club for $12.78.
Garlic salt you can grind
First came pepper mills, then there were salt grinders, and now Sam's Club is introducing yet another grinder to the table. The Member's Mark Garlic Salt Grinder combines coarse salt with bits of dried garlic, both of which combine as you twist the lid to make a fresh and pungent flavoring that can be sprinkled over steak, used to season fries, or added to numerous other dishes.
Purchase a 9.8-ounce Member's Mark Garlic Salt Grinder at Sam's Club for $6.48.
Heat-and-eat barbecue bowls
True smoked pork requires a smoker, and even DIY indoor smoked meat takes hours in the oven. You don't need to DoorDash an order from the nearest barbecue restaurant to satisfy a craving in minutes, though. Instead, heat up a Member's Mark BBQ Smoked Pork Bowl in the microwave and dig into the smoky-sweet goodness. In addition to shredded smoked pork in barbecue sauce, each bowl comes with a side (or rather, a bottom) of black beans, corn, sweet potatoes, brown rice, and quinoa.
Purchase a 25-ounce two-pack of Member's Mark BBQ Smoked Pork Bowls at Sam's Club for $13.36.
A matrimonially-minded entree
Despite the couple-centric name, Member's Mark Marry Me Chicken with Tortellini also makes a great meal for dining en famille or all alone. This dish consists of chicken and cheese-filled pasta in parmesan sauce with spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. It comes in Sam's Club-sized packaging at approximately three pounds, but leftovers can be frozen to make for super-easy meal prepping.
Purchase Member's Mark Marry Me Chicken with Tortellini at Sam's Club for $5.24 per pound.
A meaty elote dip
Street corn (aka elotes) is basically grilled corn with cheese, mayonnaise, and seasonings. Member's Mark Street Corn Dip with White Meat Chicken adds meat to the mix to transform this corn dip into something much heartier. In fact, it could transcend its original purpose and be used as a nacho topping, quesadilla filling, or sandwich spread.
Purchase a 24-ounce tub of Street Corn Dip with White Meat Chicken at Sam's Club for $7.74.
A Nu energy drink assortment
Some energy drinks have names that offer no clue as to the flavor (what on earth is Ultra Punk Punch supposed to taste like?), but the names for Alani Nu's lineup not only describe the drinks, they make them sound downright tasty. The Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack currently on sale at Sam's Club consists of three delightfully summery flavors: Cotton Candy, Sherbet Swirl, and Strawberry Sunrise. Don't be fooled by the sweet, sunny monikers though, each beverage packs a 200-gram caffeine punch.
Purchase an 18-count, 12-ounce Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack at Sam's Club for $22.58.
Seasonal sippers
Capri Sun pouches are a back-to-school must if the school in question is an elementary. Sam's Club is currently selling a large box of Capri Sun Summer Blast, a juice drink that combines the tropical flavors of mango and passionfruit. It also comes in a box adorned with firework bursts harking back to holidays that seem like just yesterday. (Has it been over a month already? Summer flies by so fast!)
Purchase a 40-pack of Capri Sun Summer Blast at Sam's Club for $10.48.
Summery sodas
The 7Up Summer Variety Pack sold at Sam's is ... well, for starters, a pretty good tongue-twister. (Just try saying that phrase three times fast.) It's also a greatest hits compilation of sorts which showcases the 97-year-old original alongside its 1987 "pretty in pink" cherry version as well as the newer mango-peach flavored 7Up Tropical. This last one has only been part of the permanent roster since 2025, but it's holding its own beside the old-timers. This variety pack gives you a dozen cans of each so you can rank them as you see fit.
Purchase a 36-count, 12-ounce 7Up Summer Variety Pack at Sam's Club for $17.28.
Sunday dinner made simple
Once upon a time Sunday roast dinners were a thing, but who's got time these days? Well, anybody, as long as they pick up a package of Member's Mark Beef Pot Roast with Carrots and Potatoes. This complete meal is all prepped and ready to go; it only needs 45 minutes in the oven to heat.
Purchase Member's Mark Beef Pot Roast with Carrots and Potatoes at Sam's Club for $9.06 per pound.
A trio of mini cheesecakes
Newly arrived in the Sam's Club bakery is an assortment of miniature Member's Mark cheesecakes. They come eight to a tray and include a pair each of salted caramel and turtle flavors (the latter being chocolate-caramel-pecan, of course, not amphibian-flavored). Rounding out the selection are four cheesecakes with a strawberry topping.
Purchase am eight-pack of Member's Mark 3-Inch Assorted Cheesecakes at Sam's Club for $19.87.