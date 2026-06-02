No Smoker, No Problem — Here's How To DIY 'Smoked' Meat Indoors

The way Matt Abdoo sees it, if you're not actually cooking your ribs outdoors, the smoked salt or paprika will have to do all of the heavy lifting when it comes to providing smoky flavor. "Avoid using liquid smoke if possible," he cautioned. "It can easily leave your BBQ tasting overly artificial or like an ashtray."

He's also against the use of stovetop smokers. This appliance usually consists of a covered pan where very finely chopped wood chips or sawdust is heated to produce smoke while the meat sits above it on a rack. The lid is used to trap the smoky flavor inside the pan where it can penetrate the meat. Abdoo says of this method, "If you're going to smoke anything indoors, make sure your stove hood is running on high and that your home is very well ventilated. However, I don't really think the juice is worth the squeeze with most indoor smokers. The smoke flavor they produce can often taste too harsh or acrid, and they usually end up smoking out your entire house in the process."

He listed a few more issues with indoor smokers, including the possibility of using too much or too little wood, cooking at the wrong temperature, or opening the lid too frequently. "Honestly, indoor smokers just aren't that practical, and you're usually better off making your BBQ in the oven and using smoked spices to create that smoky flavor. That way, you'll have much better temperature control."