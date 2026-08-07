This Award-Winning Sam's Club Autumn Pie Is Already Back In The Bakery (For Under $6)

If you're someone who's hung up on the audacity of autumnal foods to make an appearance before the first leaf falls, you aren't the only one. While one can never have enough pie, many people haven't even embarked on their final summer adventure yet, and they aren't planning on taking a full pumpkin pie on a river float.

However, Sam's Club and other big box stores leaning into Summerween are thinking one season ahead. Stocking desserts flavored with apples, pumpkin, and warm baking spices drives sales earlier in the year and allows a longer window for customers to shop those seasonal products, maybe even making repeat purchases throughout the item's availability.

Products like the Member's Mark Pumpkin Pie are usually highly sought after, and the closer it gets to holidays like Thanksgiving, the faster they will fly off the shelves. Those who shop early will have the upper hand by avoiding large crowds that might cause the pie to sell out. Even if you don't intend to eat it straight away, you can freeze your pie for later. Yes, it's okay to freeze a Sam's Club pumpkin pie the same way it's okay to freeze a Costco pumpkin pie or a homemade one. A sealed pie will maintain its flavor and texture quality for one month, though it can be safely stored for longer than that as long as it is kept continuously frozen. If you have the freezer space, you could already be stocking up for your holiday get-togethers so you can finish off the summer truly carefree.