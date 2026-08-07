This Award-Winning Sam's Club Autumn Pie Is Already Back In The Bakery (For Under $6)
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For many, camping trips and pool parties have lost their charm, and the term "Augtober" represents a serious longing for crisp fall air and comfort foods. Sam's Club has heard the pleas and delivered big time. The Member's Mark Pumpkin Pie officially returned before the first chill even crept into the air. The 12-inch pie — which is selling for $5.98 — is a beloved staple at the grocery chain and has been granted true honors, winning multiple blue ribbons at the American Pie Council's National Pie Championship over the years. It serves between 11 and 14 people and is a great reminder of why you shouldn't bother cooking your own pumpkin for pie.
Of course, just grabbing one item and heading straight to checkout is a mistake people make when shopping at Sam's Club. The Member's Mark Pumpkin Pie is just one fall-themed treat you'll see making a late summer appearance. You can also pick up a Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar Cake, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls, among other autumnal goodies.
Why fall foods are hitting the shelves when it's still summer
If you're someone who's hung up on the audacity of autumnal foods to make an appearance before the first leaf falls, you aren't the only one. While one can never have enough pie, many people haven't even embarked on their final summer adventure yet, and they aren't planning on taking a full pumpkin pie on a river float.
However, Sam's Club and other big box stores leaning into Summerween are thinking one season ahead. Stocking desserts flavored with apples, pumpkin, and warm baking spices drives sales earlier in the year and allows a longer window for customers to shop those seasonal products, maybe even making repeat purchases throughout the item's availability.
Products like the Member's Mark Pumpkin Pie are usually highly sought after, and the closer it gets to holidays like Thanksgiving, the faster they will fly off the shelves. Those who shop early will have the upper hand by avoiding large crowds that might cause the pie to sell out. Even if you don't intend to eat it straight away, you can freeze your pie for later. Yes, it's okay to freeze a Sam's Club pumpkin pie the same way it's okay to freeze a Costco pumpkin pie or a homemade one. A sealed pie will maintain its flavor and texture quality for one month, though it can be safely stored for longer than that as long as it is kept continuously frozen. If you have the freezer space, you could already be stocking up for your holiday get-togethers so you can finish off the summer truly carefree.