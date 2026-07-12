5 Best Summer Desserts At Sam's Club Right Now
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Summer eating can be tough. It's so hot you might have to rethink food storage, you're planning vacations, if you have kids they're either under your feet or have a schedule worthy of a K-Pop band on a world tour, and the last thing you want to do is grocery shop and cook. Sam's Club makes things a bit easier with these simple, ready-to-eat summer desserts, and many of them will keep until fall in the freezer (if you buy enough, of course).
There's something for everyone on this list. From frozen treats kids will love to grownup French desserts you can match with a crisp rose in the evening. There's even a fan-favorite Key lime pie that won't embarrass you if you need to take food to a cook out. I'm biased, of course — I love every one of these fun, light summer sweets — but personally, I'd get to the store to stock up soon as the Sam's Club bakery seems to be getting ready for fall already.
Island Way Handcrafted Assorted Fruit Sorbet
Despite the name these icy, fruity desserts aren't quite sorbets, as true sorbet is dairy free. Because they include a "touch of cream," these colorful sweet treats would usually belong to the sherbet branch of the frozen treat family tree. The dairy rounds out the flavor and ensures the fruit-forward desserts aren't too sharp, yet they're way more refreshing than a custard-based ice cream. In a boon for anyone watching their weight (alongside those of us who like to eat two frozen treats in a row on a hot day), these are also a little lower calories than most ice creams. They contain between 80 and 140 calories per serving (mostly due to differences in serving sizes between flavors).
There are four flavors included in every pack: pineapple and coconut, red berry and ruby grapefruit, mango orange, and tangy lemon. The treats are presented in hollowed out fruit, which is a very cute touch. The box describes grapefruit, lemon, and pineapple skins as shells alongside the more typical coconut shell, but if you ask me that's some authentic mistranslation worthy of the English menu at a faraway beach resort. I can almost taste the sand in my club sandwich already.
A 10-pack of Island Way Handcrafted Assorted Fruit Sorbets are available from Sam's Club for $13.27.
Rian's French Crème Brûlée
As far as I know, crème brûlée tends to be French. Or at least, it's a dish largely associated with France. So, whoever named these desserts wasn't working with a lot of inspiration. Despite their insistence on the Euro-pedigree, these Sam's Club-stocked individual brûlées are absolutely delicious.
The creamy, rich custard pots come with a brown sugar topping that you're supposed to caramelize at home using a broiler, or for the adventurous home chefs, a kitchen blowtorch. While they are fantastic when properly heated and eaten warm with that crunchy, dark topping, I've also grabbed a pot out of the fridge and eaten it as a cold custard pudding. It wouldn't please a French pastry chef, but it worked for me!
To add a little fiber and a tasty summer twist, pile some fruit on top of the crème brûlée. Raspberries and strawberries are my favorites, but pretty much any fruit would work on both a hot or cold custard pot. If you add bananas, you could even put them under the sugar and caramelize them (it's not just a trick for great banana bread). Now I'm giving myself ideas, so I'd better head to Sam's Club and grab a pack to experiment on.
A six-pack of Rian's French Crème Brûlée is $10.44 at Sam's Club.
My Mochi ice cream
Frozen mochi is more of a sweet snack than a dessert, but sometimes that's what you want when it's hot out. These 12-piece boxes from My Mochi are filled with creamy, premium ice cream which provide a rich, fruity hit of sweetness in just two easy bites. No ice cream dishes, no washing up, no wasted summertime.
The My Mochi boxes available at Sam's Club come with 6 strawberry and six mango mochi balls. The mango in particular are super fresh, making them a great post-lunch mini dessert when you're hot and bothered. These are also a good option for kids after summer fun outside (and won't fill them up between mealtimes). If you're not sure about mochi or simply haven't tried it yet, these are a good starter. Arguably, the casing is closer to dango than mochi as it's made from rice flour rather than pounded sticky rice. While this might not be perfectly authentic, it does mean the casing is fluffy and texturally interesting rather than gummy or floury as can sometimes be the case with real mochi.
A 12-pack of My Mochi ice cream balls is $7.86 at Sam's Club.
Key lime pie
I know Key lime pie is easy to make (yes, even if you can't find those elusive Key limes), but who wants to spend time in the kitchen if they don't have to during the summer? And even if you're a dedicated year-round baker, sometimes there just isn't the time to rustle something up from scratch around that busy summer social calendar. That's where Sam's Club comes to the rescue with this full-size Member's Mark pie. It's perfect for those impromptu summer gatherings as well as regular family treat time after all day adventuring.
The 10-inch pie provides eight full size slices, but that can be stretched if you're serving kids or plan to include the Key lime pie in a bigger dessert spread. However you serve it, no one will be disappointed by the zingy freshness of this simple dessert. It's a classic all year round, but it works particularly well on hot summer days — why do you think it's so beloved in Florida?
Find Member's Mark Key Lime Pie at Sam's club for $9.98.
Snickers Ice Cream Bars
Snickers Ice Cream Bars are the best thing about ice cream season. I won't be taking any questions or comments on that at this time (although I suppose peanut allergy sufferers get a pass). The individually-wrapped bars are convenient on the go but sweet enough to scratch a real dessert itch. Flavor-wise, the toasty peanut and caramel flavors elevate these Snickers bars above the average mass market ice cream treat, ensuring that both kids and adults enjoy them.
Perhaps because they're wrapped in relatively thick chocolate that doesn't dissolve as you're eating your ice cream bar, these classic summer desserts manage to feel premium without the premium price tag. And they really are a better value than most other brand name ice cream treats available at the Sam's Club; when you buy a 24-pack, you're getting them for just $0.52 per bar. Honestly, that would be a bargain for almost anyone, but at the rate I go through Snickers Ice Cream Bars I might still need to take on some overtime in fall to pay back my credit card.
Find 24-packs of Snickers Ice Cream Bars at Sam's Club for $12.36.