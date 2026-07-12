5 Best Summer Desserts At Sam's Club Right Now

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Summer eating can be tough. It's so hot you might have to rethink food storage, you're planning vacations, if you have kids they're either under your feet or have a schedule worthy of a K-Pop band on a world tour, and the last thing you want to do is grocery shop and cook. Sam's Club makes things a bit easier with these simple, ready-to-eat summer desserts, and many of them will keep until fall in the freezer (if you buy enough, of course).

There's something for everyone on this list. From frozen treats kids will love to grownup French desserts you can match with a crisp rose in the evening. There's even a fan-favorite Key lime pie that won't embarrass you if you need to take food to a cook out. I'm biased, of course — I love every one of these fun, light summer sweets — but personally, I'd get to the store to stock up soon as the Sam's Club bakery seems to be getting ready for fall already.