Mochi And Dango Are Not The Same Thing. Here's Why 

Mochi and dango are both wonderfully chewy, rice-based Japanese treats that can be found in various delightful flavors and beautiful colors. Both fall under the category of wagashi, which are traditional, aesthetically pleasing Japanese sweets often served with green tea.

Advertisement

However, dango is not mochi, and mochi is not dango. Although dango is often mistakenly lumped together with mochi, it is prepared very differently and is characterized by a unique texture and serving style. Both mochi and dango are delicious in their own right, and it's important to know the distinction between these two treats so you can better appreciate both.

The key difference between mochi and dango is that, traditionally, mochi is made with cooked, pounded glutinous rice, while dango is a dumpling made with rice flour. As a result, dango is usually chewier, smaller, and denser than mochi. Additionally, dango is typically served as a sweet street food in sets of three to five balls on a skewer. In contrast, mochi comes in various shapes, sizes, and sweet and savory preparations.

Advertisement