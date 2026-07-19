15 Sam's Club Candies Worth Grabbing On Your Next Shopping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The economy may be abysmal and politics more polarizing than ever, but if there's one thing people aren't souring on, it's the sweet taste of candy. In 2025, U.S. candy sales hit a new high of $55 billion, and are projected to keep on climbing. There is no shortage of places to get your sugar fix, either. Dollar Tree is a great source of super-cheap candies, while Aldi's candies and chocolates are also quite budget friendly, and Five Below has unique finds you should try at least once. If you're in the market for bulk buy candies, however, you really ought to check out Sam's Club. While the chain's enormous portions of perishables might not be suitable for solo shoppers, candy is a fairly shelf-stable product, so buying mass quantities shouldn't pose a problem with spoilage.

Whether you're stocking up in advance for Halloween, refilling the office candy bowl, or simply have a super-powerful sweet tooth, Sam's Club has an option that's likely to fit your needs. Imported, domestic, fruity, caramel, chocolate, sour, or spicy-sweet, our list includes a sampling of some of the best confections this big box store has to offer.