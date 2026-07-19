15 Sam's Club Candies Worth Grabbing On Your Next Shopping Trip
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The economy may be abysmal and politics more polarizing than ever, but if there's one thing people aren't souring on, it's the sweet taste of candy. In 2025, U.S. candy sales hit a new high of $55 billion, and are projected to keep on climbing. There is no shortage of places to get your sugar fix, either. Dollar Tree is a great source of super-cheap candies, while Aldi's candies and chocolates are also quite budget friendly, and Five Below has unique finds you should try at least once. If you're in the market for bulk buy candies, however, you really ought to check out Sam's Club. While the chain's enormous portions of perishables might not be suitable for solo shoppers, candy is a fairly shelf-stable product, so buying mass quantities shouldn't pose a problem with spoilage.
Whether you're stocking up in advance for Halloween, refilling the office candy bowl, or simply have a super-powerful sweet tooth, Sam's Club has an option that's likely to fit your needs. Imported, domestic, fruity, caramel, chocolate, sour, or spicy-sweet, our list includes a sampling of some of the best confections this big box store has to offer.
Better-for-you bears
Reading the nutrition label on the back of some candies can be a bit disturbing — so many ingredients, so few of them identifiable. That isn't the case with Behave Sour Bears, however. These low-sugar, gluten-free gummies are sweetened with monk fruit, colored with fruit and vegetable juices and turmeric, and enriched with plant fiber for extra benefits.
Purchase an 8-ounce box containing 10 mini packs of Behave Sour Bears at Sam's Club for $14.98.
Bite-sized Dubai chocolates
Since one of the main ingredients in Dubai chocolate is pistachio cream (that's the green stuff), eating an entire bar can be a bit much. This rich ingredient is better in smaller doses, like the Nutty Fruity Dubai Chocolate Pralines. These bagged chocolates are also individually wrapped, which facilitates sanitary sharing. If funds permit, this candy could make yours the bougiest house on the block this Halloween.
Purchase a 16-ounce bag of Nutty & Fruity Dubai Chocolate Pralines at Sam's Club for $14.98.
A campfire treat in candy form
Summer dessert flavors are often light and fruity, but the season also lays claim to rich, gooey, chocolatey s'mores. The actual dessert requires a campfire to make properly (although a microwave gets the job done in a pinch), but you can easily enjoy the same flavor combo by opening a bag of Fannie May S'mores Chocolatier's Mix. This candy consists of mini graham crackers and marshmallows, both dipped in milk chocolate. As long as you get some of both in each mouthful, you'll have encapsulated the entire s'mores experience with zero prep work or cooking time.
Purchase a 14-ounce bag of Fannie May S'mores Chocolatier's Mix at Sam's Club for $9.48.
Candy disguised as school supplies
Back-to-school shopping in the middle of summer? What a bummer. Take some of the sting out of it by adding a box of Juicy Drop Sour Gel Pens to your shopping cart. They may look like writing implements, but instead of ink, they dispense sweet-and-sour goo. At less than a buck apiece, they can also make for affordable welcome back gifts that teachers can give to students to help them transition from vacation mode to the daily grind.
Purchase a 24-count box of Juicy Drop Sour Gel Pens at Sam's Club for $19.96.
Chocolate-covered marshmallows on sticks
Most lollipops are hard, crunchy, and come in fruity flavors, but not the Paleta Payaso ones. They have a marshmallow base and a chocolate coating, and each one is also embellished with a cheery grin courtesy of gummy candies. It's a fun-to-eat snack that smiles back, and the stick also makes for less messy hands.
Purchase a 15-count package of Paleta Payaso Chocolate Marshmallow Lollipops at Sam's Club for $9.98.
Dark chocolate-dipped pistachios
Dubai chocolate may be a fairly recent fad, but chocolate and pistachio is a long-underrated flavor combo that's only now getting the recognition it deserves. With Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios, you can experience it minus the hype and in a plainer, purer form. Not only does this candy make for a delicious treat, but the nuts provide heart-healthy fat, protein, and fiber.
Purchase a 22-ounce bag of Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios at Sam's Club for $14.98.
Dreamy Japanese candy
Hi-Chew is basically Japan's answer to Starburst, only softer and with an almost bubblegum-like texture. The Fantasy Mix, which comes in a bag adorned with pink and blue bubbles, consists of four different flavors: rainbow sherbet, cotton candy, blue raspberry, and blue Hawaii (the last one being a citrus-pineapple combo).
Purchase a 27.2-ounce bag of Hi-Chew Fantasy Mix at Sam's Club for $9.98.
Edible clouds in fun summer flavors
Cotton candy never gets old. There's just something about stuffing big wads of sugary fluff in your mouth and having them instantly melt away to nothing but sweetness. The Fun Sweets Cotton Candy Summer Assortment adds to the fun with three fruity flavors: watermelon, orange cream, and pink lemonade. (The last one isn't really a flavor in its own right, but the contrast of lemon flavoring with the typical cotton candy pink coloring makes for an enjoyable culinary paradox.)
Purchase the Fun Sweets Cotton Candy Summer Assortment 12-pack at Sam's Club for $9.98.
Mexican soda gummies
Remember those weird edible wax candy bottles filled with colored sugar water? Well, the concept has gotten a major upgrade in the form of Jarritos Gummies. These bottle-shaped Mexican confections are made from gummy candy instead of wax, and come in six different Jarritos soda flavors: fruit punch, lime, mandarin, mango, pineapple, and tamarind.
Purchase a 28.8-ounce bag of Jarritos Gummies at Sam's Club for $7.48.
A quartet of truffles
Individually-wrapped chocolate squares are perfect for portion control, allowing you to eat just enough to satisfy without spoiling your dinner. Member's Mark Seasonal Assorted Truffles' summertime flavor lineup includes dark chocolate coconut, milk chocolate peach, milk chocolate strawberry, and milk chocolate caramel candies.
Purchase a 16.43-ounce bag of Member's Mark Seasonal Assorted Truffles at Sam's Club for $10.78.
Salty, chewy chocolate caramels
If you just can't get enough of the sweet and salty flavor combo, you know you're going to go through a small container of sea salt chocolate caramels in no time at all. Might as well spring for a Sam's Club-sized canister weighing over 2 pounds, since it's more likely to last out the week. Member's Mark Soft Sea Salt Caramels are available in both dark and milk chocolate, and each piece has a visible coating of crunchy salt flakes.
Purchase a 36-ounce jar of Member's Mark Soft Sea Salt Caramels at Sam's Club for $13.24.
Spicy sour spaghetti candy
Skwinkles Salsagheti is too much fun to say, and the candy with the goofy name is also pretty amusing to eat. As the packaging explains, this trompe-l'œil confection consists of spicy watermelon-flavored candy "noodles" with a tamarind-flavored sauce. It's sour, spicy, and sweet all at the same time, and is sized just right for dolls' tea parties.
Purchase 24 0.85-ounce boxes of Lucas Skwinkles Salsagheti at Sam's Club for $9.76.
Sweet and spicy suckers
The Mexico-based Lucas candy company may not have the lock on the sour-spicy-sweet flavor combo, but it's certainly a major player in the field. The Lucas Lenwas Lollipops variety pack sold at Sam's Club contains three different flavors — chamoy, mango, and watermelon — but it's the surprise inside that really elevates these lollipops. Just as Tootsie Pops have a chocolatey center, Lenwas pops have chili powder at their core. How many licks does it take to get to the center? A better question to ask might be: Just how much will it burn your tongue once you get there? (Spoiler: Not too much, but you will feel some heat.)
Purchase a 29.33-ounce variety pack of Lucas Lenwas Lollipops at Sam's Club for $8.48.
Trendy Swedish candy
Bubs Swedish candies owes its popularity to having more natural ingredients than some American candies and also to its softer texture, both of which have helped to spawn a number of viral videos on TikTok. They come across as a kind of marshmallow-gummy hybrid, if you will. Whether you're new to the brand or are already a fan, the Bubs Sour & Sweet Mix will give you a chance to sample four popular flavors: strawberry vanilla and tutti frutti diamonds, oval-shaped banana toffee, and lemon-raspberry skulls.
Purchase a 21-ounce bag of Bubs Sour & Sweet Mix at Sam's Club for $7.96.
White chocolate with a peachy filling
There's nothing more summery than a stone fruit because their season is so short. Sam's Club, however, has preserved peaches for posterity (and wintertime enjoyment) by freeze-drying them and then dipping them in a coating of white chocolate. Member's Mark White Chocolate Freeze Dried Peach Bites have an inside that's crunchy and sweet and an outside that's smooth and rich, and the contrast between the two makes for enjoyable eating.
Purchase a 16-ounce bag of Member's Mark White Chocolate Freeze Dried Peach Bites at Sam's Club for $9.98.