Easily Make S'mores In The Dead Of Winter With One Kitchen Gadget

Nothing invokes feelings of pure bliss quite like getting your fingers and face caught up in a mixture of sticky, melted marshmallow, some chocolate, and graham crackers. S'mores are the delightfully messy snack that signify the end of a great day outside in the warm wilds of summer. At least, that's the old, limiting belief. That's because it's possible to have these tasty little treats anytime and anywhere if you have a culinary torch to hand.

Using a culinary torch to prepare s'mores inside does not mean compromising on quality; these s'mores will challenge any s'more you've eaten around a campfire. There are a few ways you can make a s'more using a culinary torch. The first is to hold the marshmallow firmly clasped in a pair of tongs. (This will keep your hands safe from the flame.) Hold the marshmallow in front of you and flame it until it is melted and bubbling. (Just be sure to hold it away from anything flammable.) Then, build your s'more as you normally would. Another way to make your s'more is to build it on a nonflammable surface before torching it.

Toasting marshmallows is just one of the many ways to use culinary torches like this RAVS Butane Torch Lighter. As the perfect tool for creating kitchen masterpieces and getting creative with your s'mores, culinary torches are the kitchen gadget you don't know you need.