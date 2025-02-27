13 Ways To Use A Culinary Torch That Go Beyond Crème Brûlée

Using a culinary torch may seem intimidating, and to some, may even seem like an unnecessary purchase. Since most people only associate its use with the preparation of crème brûlée, owning a culinary torch might seem virtually useless for anything else — until you come to realize its many uses, that is.

Though certainly handy for crème brûlée, there are so many other ways to utilize a blow torch in your kitchen. From imparting smoky flavor to your favorite entrées to adding a delightful char to sweet treats, there are several unexpected yet totally practical uses for a kitchen blow torch.

Before we delve into all of the fun ways to use a culinary torch at home, we'd like to take a moment to stress the importance of using a torch safely. As you read, be sure to make note of any safety precautions mentioned, and always have a plan of action in case a fire were to break out. With that out of the way, settle in and get cozy — we're revealing ways you can use a culinary torch to add a delectable sizzle to your next dish.