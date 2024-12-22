How To Transform Marshmallows Into Toasty Edible Shots

It's that time of year again when you're likely to have marshmallows in your cabinet. (Maybe you're going to put them on steaming cups of hot chocolate or maybe you have a craving for homemade rice crispy treats.) However, there is a new and unique way to use your marshmallows this fall and winter: as a shot glass.

All you need to wow your guests with these cozy shots are a fork or skewer, large marshmallows, and your liquor of choice — many recipes suggest a chocolate-flavored option such as Godiva, Mozart, or Bailey's. To get started, pierce your marshmallow through the top and toast it on all sides. This can be done over a fire, a gas stove top, or by placing the marshmallows on a baking dish and letting them broil until charred.

Once your marshmallows are toasted, let them cool on a plate. You should see the top start to sink slightly. Once cooled, take a small spoon or fork and very carefully remove the inside of the marshmallow, leaving the sides intact. Set aside the hollowed-out marshmallows and put the leftovers in a microwave-safe bowl. They can be reheated and mixed with your liquor then poured back into the center of the marshmallow, which acts as a sweet and edible shot glass.