If You Want To Remove Tomato Skins The Right Way, Put Down The Peeler

We're crawling towards the end of summer, which means we're in the thick of tomato season. If you're lucky, those of you with an abundance of backyard gardens have to figure out what exactly to do with them, which is a good problem to have. As much as we love those tomatoes, however, there's only so many juicy tomato sandwiches and heirloom tomato BLTs we can eat over the course of a few months, so one of the next best things you can do with your fresh tomatoes is to turn them into sauce or soup.

If you're looking to enjoy a smooth tomato sauce without bits of skin in it, you'll obviously want to peel them first, since they can cause your sauce to become a little bitter. However, as many of you may have experienced, a vegetable peeler won't cut it (literally), because a raw tomato's skin is so waxy that the blade will slip right off, causing you undue frustration. That's why one quick technique, blanching, will be your best ally in getting those skins off. Fortunately, all you'll need is a pot of boiling water, an ice bath, and a knife, and your tomatoes will be peeled in no time at all.