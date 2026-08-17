10 Summer Cookout Drinks That Start With A Bottle Of Pepsi
In the words of the Pepsi motto from the 1950s, "Any weather is Pepsi weather." But it's hard to deny that during the summer months, a refreshing and bubbly drink is certainly warranted to cool down from the heat. Especially if you are having family and friends over for a delightful summer cookout. Simply pulling out a pack of cola in preparation, though, might seem to lack a certain flair that you're seeking.
You could try to spice up your offerings by going through every Pepsi flavor, ranked worst to best, and picking out some of the best ones for variety. There are certainly some interesting options out there, like the wild cherry and cream flavor or prebiotic Pepsi. That's not to mention the more eccentric renditions — like the questionable Peeps-flavored Pepsi — that are no longer available
But if you're looking to mix up some Pepsi drinks that deviate from the norm while still delivering that traditional flavor, the good news is that there are plenty of options. Many are fairly simple to prepare yet still hit your guests with that "wow" factor. And if the mere thought of Peeps-flavored cola has given you the desire to turn to alcohol for solace, don't worry; we've included some boozy Pepsi beverages as well.
Dirty Pepsi
Contrary to what the title might inspire you to picture, this is not like when a martini gets transformed into a dirty martini. There is absolutely no olive brine involved in a dirty Pepsi, though there are people out there who claim mixing olive brine with pop is their go-to. As the legend goes, some nights you can even hear the olives screaming in terror at the thought of that mixture.
What a dirty Pepsi actually involves is simply a bottle of the cola and your creamer of choice. Now there are many opinions on what creamer to use for this. It seems that using coconut creamer is a popular option, but the sky is the limit for what you can pick. Some influencers have even suggested using Cool Whip with simple syrup for a creamier substitute. You can add a bit of pizzazz to the drink by using garnishes like limes or even muddled jalapeños (if you enjoy a little bit of kick to your drink).
The dirty soda trend is so popular that even Taco Bell has released a version. The franchise actually offers many different sodas with dirty versions, not just Pepsi. Our own reviewer of Taco Bell's dirty sodas was pleasantly surprised, and many other customers were similarly impressed.
Pepsi float
Most will agree that adding a scoop of ice cream can make any food item instantly better. On the side of a warm brownie or a chocolate chip cookie, a dollop of vanilla ice cream can be pure heaven. But even for certain main course items like salty french fries or on top of a burger at some restaurants, ice cream can add a palate-pleasing creamy twist. In light of this, it will be no surprise to you that a scoop of ice cream can also kick your glass of Pepsi up a notch.
Now, as you can imagine, making a Pepsi float is one of the most straightforward drink options. All you need is some ice in a glass, a bottle of Pepsi, and access to ice cream. Put it all together, and you have a delightfully simple drink that will still impress the guests at your cookout. If you want to switch up from the regular options, a cherry Pepsi float is a popular choice that delivers extra flavor. To do this, many use the Wild Cherry and Cream option or just regular Wild Cherry Pepsi. Based on the satisfied smiles most users have when taking a sip, this is a mixture you won't want to skip.
Lemon Pepsi
In today's world, it seems like lemon is suggested as an addition to any drink. Some people vehemently claim that squeezing lemon into coffee will change your life, for example, or that drinking lemon water every day can provide significant health benefits. Based on our fondness for this fruit, it isn't a huge surprise that lemon can also be used to enhance a glass of Pepsi. The good news is that providing a delicious beverage at your next cookout could be as easy as making a glass or pitcher of Pepsi with lemon.
All you need to do is add some ice to the glass, throw in some lemon wedges, and pour your Pepsi in. This option seems to be such a popular flavor combo that even Pepsi has posted videos on social media to promote the drink. For a more complex flavor profile that still delivers a hint of sourness, you can also try adding lemonade to Pepsi. The thought of this might have you scrunching your brow in confusion, but people out there claim this is a great mix (especially over on TikTok). The ratio of lemonade to Pepsi heavily depends on your preference, so you might want to start slowly and give it a taste.
Salted caramel Pepsi
As crazy as it sounds, there might be a biological reason that the salted caramel flavor is so popular and keeps people coming back. Salt works with your taste buds to boost your perception of sweetness, while sweetness leads your brain to release good old dopamine (a chemical that makes you feel pleasure). With that in mind, it's no surprise that people out there have taken it upon themselves to mix salted caramel with everything, including Pepsi. The caramel meshes well with the cola's natural flavors, while the salt enhances the experience and adds a savory element.
Adding the joy of salted caramel to a refreshing glass of Pepsi may require a few extra ingredients compared to the previous items on the list. The first one is salted caramel syrup from brands like Monin or Torani. The rest will depend on the aesthetic and flavor preferences of you and your guests. In theory, you could just combine the cola, salted caramel, and ice. But some TikTokers have suggested adding other syrups like coconut as well. If you want to make it Insta-worthy, you can also drizzle salted caramel sauce inside the cup before making the drink or add some creamer to make it a dirty Pepsi version. There are no wrong answers here.
Pepsi slushy
This option might make you reminisce about your childhood and the summer days when you would pop into your local 7-Eleven and grab a delicious pop-flavored slushy. Walking home with a frozen slushy clenched in your hand was truly the peak summer childhood experience. But since those days, many seem to have forgotten that you can turn any of your favorite drinks into a slushy this summer. Not to mention, it's a fabulous way to bring back all the nostalgic summer vacation vibes to your next cookout.
For a Pepsi slushy, you will need a blender and some ice. Simply add both to the blender and blend away. As for what to serve it in, you might want something insulated like a stainless steel thermos, tin glass, or a cup with thick glass as this will help keep it colder for longer. Of course, if you aren't worried about the slushies melting quickly, there is no harm in using your average disposable cup. Either way, this is a great way to keep your guests cool during a scorcher while also keeping them hydrated.
Pepsi Shirley Temple
If you have guests coming to your cookout who are not looking for an alcoholic beverage but still want something classy, a Pepsi Shirley Temple is a great option. It may not appeal to those who feel that using ginger ale is the only way to make a Shirley Temple, but based on people trying the concoction on TikTok, it looks like they might be missing out. Perhaps if she herself had made the swap, then Shirley wouldn't have hated drinking the beverage named after her.
Creating a Shirley Temple for your guests will require a bit more effort than most of the other options on this list. You'll need to combine lime juice (or a lime), grenadine syrup, ice, and, of course, the star of the show, Pepsi, topped with maraschino cherries. If you want to really go all out with the drink, you can dress the glass to impress by adding a rim. A flavored rim with ingredients like specialty salts or Tajín can add to both the style and taste of the drink. If you have guests who want it boozy, this is also one that a shot of your alcohol of choice can be easily added to.
Pepsi coffee
Pepsi and coffee may not have been a combination that crossed your mind. Considering coffee's strong flavor, it's hard to imagine it not overshadowing the cola. But many enthusiasts on social media claim the concoction is their go-to beverage in the morning. Word for the wise, though: Normally, people make iced coffee with this mixture, as Pepsi is a cold beverage. Piping hot Pepsi coffee is just not something the world, your digestive tract, or your unsuspecting guests are ready to navigate.
There are many ways to make this one. Some prepare it by taking a shot of espresso and pouring it over the ice before adding Pepsi. Others literally just take regular coffee and pour it into the glass. Typically, most people on social media mention adding either milk, a scoop of ice cream, or even heavy cream and syrups to the glass as well for a boost of sweetness and creaminess. To avoid dilution, you could even freeze Pepsi in trays to use as ice cubes.
If you are determined to drink your coffee the bubbly way but don't enjoy that first sip, keep in mind that you can switch up the recipe. No one says you have to use just basic Pepsi or espresso, or use the same ratio of coffee and espresso each time. You can always try different combinations and amounts until you find one that suits your tastes.
Cuba libre
This one goes out to the guests who want to enjoy a bit of alcohol at your event (this might even include you). A Cuba libre is a popular drink of Cuban origin that is said to be invented by a U.S. Army captain who lived in Havana in the early 1900s. As the story goes, one night the captain was honoring a victory by drinking at the local watering hole. During this celebration, he grabbed cola, lime juice, and rum, and unknowingly spawned one of Cuba's most famous cocktails.
This drink is pretty straightforward to make, though you will need to have some rum on hand. If you want to go traditional, you could grab Bacardí (the brand the captain is rumored to have used at the time), though any rum will do. Typically, the glass is garnished with a lime wedge or sprig of mint once you've mixed in the Pepsi, but if you don't have these on hand, no pressure. If you want to kick the cocktail up a notch, you can try it with different varieties of rum, which will affect the final flavor. Spiced rum, for instance, will change the taste, especially when compared with a white rum.
Pepsi and vodka
If you're looking for another boozy beverage, then a Pepsi and vodka mix might be just the thing. As with most of the other options on the list, this is quite a simple drink to create, but honestly, it seems to be a fan favorite regardless. If you haven't yet tried Pepsi and vodka (or perhaps live under some sort of rock), then you'll want to make this one of your next soda and liquor pairings to try.
Now, if you're thinking this sounds a bit boring, take a moment to imagine the range of flavor options for both Pepsi and vodka, such as lime, cherry, and vanilla. When you take that into account, the variations on a simple Pepsi and vodka seem endless. You can experiment with whatever vodka or Pepsi flavors (and garnishes) you have on hand.
There is also a cocktail called Dracula's Kiss that mixes one shot of vodka (flavored if you'd like) with Pepsi and grenadine syrup. This might fit the bill if you're looking for something with a bit more oomph. The final product has an interesting reddish hue and an additional kick of sweetness. Garnish with a cherry, and you have an entirely new drink that is sure to impress.
Pepsi and orange juice
If you thought the combination of lemonade and Pepsi was strange, mixing orange juice might make you raise an eyebrow in disbelief. This is perfectly understandable, considering that the acidity of orange juice with the sweetness of Pepsi can sound a bit much. However, it seems that people on the internet are up for trying everything, including this mixture. The reviews seem generally positive, even if the resulting color of the drink might be off-putting.
In most renditions of the beverage, the bulk of the drink appears to be Pepsi. This is not typically a half-and-half situation (though of course if you prefer it that way, there's no wrong answer here). What most people do is pour a Pepsi into a glass and top it up with the orange juice. Alternatively, if you have whole oranges on hand, you can blend the fruit and mix it with a Pepsi or simply squeeze some of the juice instead. While this might not be everyone's drink of choice, there's no harm in trying it out.