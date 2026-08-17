10 Summer Cookout Drinks That Start With A Bottle Of Pepsi

In the words of the Pepsi motto from the 1950s, "Any weather is Pepsi weather." But it's hard to deny that during the summer months, a refreshing and bubbly drink is certainly warranted to cool down from the heat. Especially if you are having family and friends over for a delightful summer cookout. Simply pulling out a pack of cola in preparation, though, might seem to lack a certain flair that you're seeking.

You could try to spice up your offerings by going through every Pepsi flavor, ranked worst to best, and picking out some of the best ones for variety. There are certainly some interesting options out there, like the wild cherry and cream flavor or prebiotic Pepsi. That's not to mention the more eccentric renditions — like the questionable Peeps-flavored Pepsi — that are no longer available

But if you're looking to mix up some Pepsi drinks that deviate from the norm while still delivering that traditional flavor, the good news is that there are plenty of options. Many are fairly simple to prepare yet still hit your guests with that "wow" factor. And if the mere thought of Peeps-flavored cola has given you the desire to turn to alcohol for solace, don't worry; we've included some boozy Pepsi beverages as well.