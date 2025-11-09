This Is The Only Way To Make A Shirley Temple

Ginger ale is the only acceptable soda for a Shirley Temple. There, I said it. The first time I tried one was at Hunan Manor, my favorite childhood Chinese restaurant. Enjoying my egg rolls and lo mein alongside sweet grenadine, spicy ginger ale, and maraschino cherries speared on a colorful paper umbrella, was transformative. A true, core memory.

I've tried Shirley Temples with Sprite and 7UP, of course. Never intentionally, just by the bartender's choice. But I can always tell. Those subpar, lemon-lime concoctions have no business calling themselves a Shirley Temple. An insult to the beverage world, the soda flavor is too sweet, mild, and flat — unable to stand up to the grenadine. Grenadine is supposed to come from pomegranate juice, but the stuff you find today is just saccharine, artificially flavored, dyed syrup. Without ginger ale's spicy kick, there's nothing to balance that sweetness. Add in those maraschino cherries and it's an extra sugar bomb.

A Shirley Temple with Sprite or 7UP is cloying, one-note, and forgettable. A Shirley Temple with ginger ale, on the other hand, has depth. It's more bubbly, gently spiced, and the perfect amount of sweet. The grenadine shines without overwhelming your palate and the cherries taste better after soaking in the right soda.