Review: The 7UP Shirley Temple Didn't Check Any Of The Boxes For Our Taste Buds
Shirley Temple was an adorable child movie star of the 1930s, appearing in more than 40 films, and dancing her way into the hearts of millions the world round. In that same era, a mocktail was created in her good ("ship lollipop") name, mixing the talents of lemon-lime soda with grenadine syrup. And ever since, it's become a staple drink of the young — and young at heart — to imbibe at formal dinners, weddings, and Bar and Bat mitzvahs. Ms. Temple Black, who later in life became a diplomat, fought to keep her name off of similar drink products, sold for profit. She passed away in 2014, and a decade later, her good name is now being tapped to sell a branded drink by the fine folks at 7UP.
In a press release, Andrew Springate, CMO at Keurig Dr Pepper, said "A festive addition to the holiday season, 7UP Shirley Temple is a refreshing twist on the beloved classic featuring vibrant pomegranate and cherry flavors and a splash of citrus in every sip." The pairing of the iconic Shirley Temple mocktail drink with the soda it's commonly mixed with sounds like a dream concoction. But is it? Only one way to find out. Cue can-opening pops, and fizzy bubbly soda being poured. This sip and say is based on taste, Shirley Temple-ness, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How to buy 7UP Shirley Temple
7Up's take on the classic Shirley Temple arrives in stores on October 15, and will remain on shelves, while supplies last, until December 31. This limited time offering will be available at nationwide grocery and convenience stores, and other retailers, both in store and online.
7UP Shirley Temple will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as in 2-liter bottles. 7UP Shirley Temple Zero Sugar is only available in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans. The 12-packs have a suggested retail price of $7.99 (about .66 cents a can), and the bottle will run at the suggested price of $2.49. Price and availability may vary per location.
7UP Shirley Temple nutritional information
7UP Shirley Temple is made up of filtered carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, the preservatives potassium benzoate and sodium benzoate, red 40, blue 1, and natural and artificial flavors. The Zero Sugar version contains the same ingredients, minus the corn syrup, and also includes aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and calcium disodium edta to protect flavor.
A single serving, 12-ounce can of 7UP Shirley Temple nets 170 calories, 40 milligrams of sodium, 20 milligrams of potassium, 46 grams of carbohydrates, and 45 grams of sugars. A can of 7UP Shirley Temple Zero Sugar contains zero calories, carbohydrates, an obviously no sugars whatsoever. It nets 45 milligrams of sodium and 90 milligrams of potassium. Both drinks are caffeine free.
What does 7UP Shirley Temple taste like?
Both the 7UP Shirley Temple and Zero Sugar cans have a similar look to them. A peachy-pink main color, accented with colorful bubbles and stars, and white text of key words come together to present a soothingly-designed product that kindly whispers it wants to be opened.
Starting with the regular version, as I poured it into a glass, I sensed this wasn't going to be a typical Shirley Temple drink. First off, it's hue was more a light pink than a more vibrant one that I had expected. I leaned in for a whiff, and couldn't detect any essence of artificial cherry to it at all. My first sip just further confirmed my suspicions about this drink, as it didn't hit the notes of a Shirley Temple that my mouth and brain were prepared for. While it leans more pomegranate in flavor, there is some cherry that comes through. This 7UP take actually reminded me more of a red cream soda, or even a diet version of what a Shirley Temple could maybe taste like.
The actual Zero Sugar version of 7UP Shirley Temple had even less to write home about. Without any actual sugar, and a dose of artifice, it almost felt like I was taking a dose of some watered-down version of NyQuil. There is an "i" in "quit," and I quit drinking this one very shortly after my first encounter with it.
The 7UP Shirley Temple is more a 7DOWN-er
The idea of a Shirley Temple being pre-mixed with a base of 7UP sounded like a slam dunk marriage of a product. Not sure why pomegranate was added to the equation, but whatever the mixology science that is at play here just doesn't seem to add up to the winner it could have been. A Shirley Temple drink should taste like a Shirley Temple. Don't get me wrong, this drink is a decent soda, it's just not a Shirley Temple. Ms. Temple Black would probably not want her name associated with this one, which is sadly kind of a 7DOWN-er. A better and perhaps more apt name would have been 7UP Pinkish Cream Soda. It's your move Sprite, or perhaps Coke or Pepsi, to make a rival Roy Roger.
For those looking for an actual Shirley Temple, and don't have a wedding or Bar Mitzvah on the calendar's horizon, just go ahead and pour a couple of tablespoons of grenadine syrup into a glass of 7UP. Don't forget a few maraschino cherries to top it all off. It may require more work and expense on your part, but I'm sure your taste buds will thank you for the extra effort. As for those looking for a perfect pinkish-bubbly drink to ring in the fall and winter holidays, might I recommend Canada Dry Cranberry Ginger Ale. Cheers!