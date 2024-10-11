Review: The 7UP Shirley Temple Didn't Check Any Of The Boxes For Our Taste Buds

Shirley Temple was an adorable child movie star of the 1930s, appearing in more than 40 films, and dancing her way into the hearts of millions the world round. In that same era, a mocktail was created in her good ("ship lollipop") name, mixing the talents of lemon-lime soda with grenadine syrup. And ever since, it's become a staple drink of the young — and young at heart — to imbibe at formal dinners, weddings, and Bar and Bat mitzvahs. Ms. Temple Black, who later in life became a diplomat, fought to keep her name off of similar drink products, sold for profit. She passed away in 2014, and a decade later, her good name is now being tapped to sell a branded drink by the fine folks at 7UP.

In a press release, Andrew Springate, CMO at Keurig Dr Pepper, said "A festive addition to the holiday season, 7UP Shirley Temple is a refreshing twist on the beloved classic featuring vibrant pomegranate and cherry flavors and a splash of citrus in every sip." The pairing of the iconic Shirley Temple mocktail drink with the soda it's commonly mixed with sounds like a dream concoction. But is it? Only one way to find out. Cue can-opening pops, and fizzy bubbly soda being poured. This sip and say is based on taste, Shirley Temple-ness, and overall lovability.

