Roy Rogers Vs Shirley Temple: The Difference Is Clear

Growing up, my parents would make it a point to celebrate New Year's Eve in a special way, and each year they would take my brother and I out to a fancy dinner. They'd make reservations, we'd all dress up, and it was the only time of the year I remember ordering what I thought was a very fancy drink: a Shirley Temple. My brother's highbrow beverage of choice was a Roy Rogers. I didn't know at the time, but our two bubbly drinks were practically identical. They both included grenadine syrup, a soft drink, and a maraschino cherry garnish. But while my brother's included cola, my Shirley Temple was based in ginger ale.

Advertisement

It's not unusual to use 7Up, Sprite, or any other lemon lime soda in place of ginger ale in Shirley Temples, but all in all, the soda is crystal clear before it's tinted Barbiecore pink from the sweet grenadine syrup (which surprisingly gets its unique flavor from pomegranate). Any cola will do for a Roy Rogers and, while it's difficult to see any color change in this drink, if you look very closely, you can detect a hint of cherry tint.

Kids love these two sugary sodas, but with mocktails experiencing a huge uptick in popularity, it's the perfect time to revisit both of these cherry-kissed sodas as adults, which you can order out practically anywhere or make at home.