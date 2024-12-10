Give Your Shirley Temples A Bougie Twist With Some Bubbly Booze
The Shirley Temple has been a longtime favorite mocktail for kids who want to feel fancy when they're out and about with their parents. From the splash of grenadine to the soda pop to the Maraschino cherries, it's hard not to like this drink. Maybe you're still ordering them often well into adulthood; no matter the case, a Shirley Temple is nostalgia in a cup ... literally. The drink's origins are a little murky, with several establishments claiming fame, but one thing we all can agree on is that it was named after famous child actress Shirley Temple.
Wherever it came from, Shirley Temples still lives up to the hype, and honestly, I wish it was offered as a mocktail more often at bars and restaurants. Nonetheless, Shirley Temples are easy to whip up and a convenient drink to have at home for a warm day or just because. Now, there's a bubbly booze you'll want to consider adding as an ingredient to feel extra bougie: champagne.
How to make the perfect boozy Shirley Temple
Since champagne is light, sweet, and heavily carbonated, it makes sense it would mix well with Shirley Temple ingredients. To make it, pick out your fanciest glass (because why not?) and fill it with ice. Then, pour 8 ounces of champagne over the ice. The champagne will replace the lemon-lime soda typically used for the carbonation, so just put that can back in the fridge. To top it all off, use about 1.5 ounces of grenadine, mix the ingredients well, and garnish with Maraschino cherries and an orange wedge.
That's it! With a simple bubbly substitute, you'll be transported back to a simpler time when you were still playing with toys and worrying about homework. You'll get to indulge in the same sweet drink but with a lovely, boozy twist that can be enjoyed for brunch or a night in.