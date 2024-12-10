Give Your Shirley Temples A Bougie Twist With Some Bubbly Booze

The Shirley Temple has been a longtime favorite mocktail for kids who want to feel fancy when they're out and about with their parents. From the splash of grenadine to the soda pop to the Maraschino cherries, it's hard not to like this drink. Maybe you're still ordering them often well into adulthood; no matter the case, a Shirley Temple is nostalgia in a cup ... literally. The drink's origins are a little murky, with several establishments claiming fame, but one thing we all can agree on is that it was named after famous child actress Shirley Temple.

Wherever it came from, Shirley Temples still lives up to the hype, and honestly, I wish it was offered as a mocktail more often at bars and restaurants. Nonetheless, Shirley Temples are easy to whip up and a convenient drink to have at home for a warm day or just because. Now, there's a bubbly booze you'll want to consider adding as an ingredient to feel extra bougie: champagne.