5 Soda And Liquor Pairings To Try In Your Next Drink

There's a good chance that the very first mixed drinks many of us ever knocked back consisted of soda and booze be it a rum and Coke, a Jack and Coke, a vodka and Sprite, or whatever kind of alcohol was on hand combined with any soda that happened to be in the fridge. Sodas tend to be super sweet, which makes them the perfect vehicle for camouflaging booze's more bitter and astringent flavor notes, and as such, they may have helped countless newbie drinkers learn to acquire a taste for the harder stuff.

Young people these days may be more apt to take their soda sans booze. Health-conscious Gen Z, who are on track to be the soberest generation in decades, have embraced dirty soda bars where you can create your own mocktails out of flavored syrups, coffee creamers, and sodas. This doesn't mean, though, that soda no longer has a part to play if you prefer to go old-school and get buzzed off booze instead of (or rather, in addition to) sugar. Countless cocktails, ranging from the simple "plus ones" described above to more complex concoctions calling for multiple ingredients, still use soda as a standard mixer.