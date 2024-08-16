Germany's Coke And Beer Combo Feels Like A Joke We Aren't In On
Jack and Coke, vodka soda, tequila and Squirt. Soda and alcohol are by no means strangers to each other, but have you ever heard of a good old Coca-Cola and beer? The people of Germany most definitely have.
The mixture has carried many names throughout history and across different regions of the country, including Diesel, Dirtbag, Krefelder, and others. No matter the name, the idea is the same: mixing beer and Coca-Cola together. The invention comes from Germany's long-standing affection for the American-made soda and its national obsession with beer.
Coca-Cola managed to capture the taste buds of Germans starting with its arrival in 1929. Despite Germany's strict laws for brewing beer and preserving its purity, its residents have been blending beer and cola together since as far back as the 1950s, and some continue to do so today. You can even buy it pre-bottled: Mixery, a 40% to 60% blend of pale lager and Coke, is popular among younger drinkers in Germany. I bought the ingredients for this simple beer cocktail to try it myself. Are Americans missing out on this beer and soda combination?
The history of beer and Coca-Cola in Germany
Coca-Cola was unavailable in Germany during World War II, but its popularity skyrocketed during the post-war era. The cola served as a thirst-quenching symbol for the many dedicated laborers working to rebuild the country's economy, specifically in Western Germany. By the mid-1960s, people in the region were drinking more than 4 million bottles of Coca-Cola a day. The popularity of the drink inspired copycat brands out of East Germany like Vita Cola, which is still sold today.
Blending Coca-Cola and beer together came naturally to post-war Germans; it was like bringing the old in with the new. Beer is of course a major part of German culture and history, while Coca-Cola was a familiar favorite but also a foreign treat that many remembered enjoying pre-war times.
Today, Germans still enjoy beer and cola, but it's not as popular as it once was. To my mind, there's no harm in bringing back what might be an oldie but a goodie. Let's see if the German people were right to let this mixed beverage fade off a bit.
What beer and Coca-Cola tastes like
The purity and sanctity of beer are cherished in Germany, but this Coca-Cola concoction feels like a rebellious teenager's slap in the face to their parents. To keep the test authentic, I've combined a Bavarian-style Pilsner from Germany and a classic Coke.
Truly, this mix of soda and alcohol is like the trendy haircut your parents told you not to get as a preteen because they knew you'd grow to regret it, but you stood firm and did it anyway. Big mistake. The first taste that hits the mouth is an unsettling foam which is a combination of the beer's head and the soda's carbonated fizz.
What's most baffling in this experiment is the way the Coke and the beer come together as a sickly-sweet, syrupy, yet watery drink. Avid Coca-Cola drinkers know that the beverage has its own unique flavor, but somehow that disappears into the beer in a way that made me audibly say "no" after the first sip. I'm all for experimenting with flavors and alcohol blends, but this is just plain wrong.
Much like the Berlin Wall, we can celebrate the fall of this drink. There's no need for a comeback here.