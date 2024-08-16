Germany's Coke And Beer Combo Feels Like A Joke We Aren't In On

Jack and Coke, vodka soda, tequila and Squirt. Soda and alcohol are by no means strangers to each other, but have you ever heard of a good old Coca-Cola and beer? The people of Germany most definitely have.

Advertisement

The mixture has carried many names throughout history and across different regions of the country, including Diesel, Dirtbag, Krefelder, and others. No matter the name, the idea is the same: mixing beer and Coca-Cola together. The invention comes from Germany's long-standing affection for the American-made soda and its national obsession with beer.

Coca-Cola managed to capture the taste buds of Germans starting with its arrival in 1929. Despite Germany's strict laws for brewing beer and preserving its purity, its residents have been blending beer and cola together since as far back as the 1950s, and some continue to do so today. You can even buy it pre-bottled: Mixery, a 40% to 60% blend of pale lager and Coke, is popular among younger drinkers in Germany. I bought the ingredients for this simple beer cocktail to try it myself. Are Americans missing out on this beer and soda combination?

Advertisement