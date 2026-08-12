11 Costco Foods Worth Grilling
Even as the summer wanes, there are still plenty of opportunities to fire up the grill. There's no better time than now to get some folks together to enjoy a selection of charred and smoky delights, and Costco has everything you need to make your cookout a hit. In fact, the big-box store has so many options for what could be the star of your next barbecue that we've compiled a list of some tasty must-haves to give anyone feeling lost in all the choices a little direction.
From classic steaks to fresh fish to seasonal fruit, there's something on this list for everyone who appreciates a good cookout. Paired with lighter barbecue side dishes, refreshing beverages, and some Costco cookout dessert finds, they'll serve as a welcome addition to your spread. Don't get caught putting it off until it's too late — like some of the Costco foods you need to try before summer ends, these heroes of the grill might not be available if you wait too long. Because the prices listed for some of the proteins reflect an average package weight, the cost will vary depending on the price per pound at your specific Costco and the actual package size purchased.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Ribeye Steak
If you really want to impress your guests, you can't go wrong with a quality boneless ribeye. With abundant marbling and extra meaty flavor, it's one of the absolute best cuts of steak for juicy grilling. Sprinkle on your favorite seasonings (or just a generous amount of salt and pepper) to complement the beef, and sear it to smoky grilled perfection.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Ribeye Steak will cost you $21.55 per pound, brining the price for a 3.91-pound package to $84.26.
Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu
Moving on to the opposite side of the grilled goodies spectrum, tofu is a versatile substitute for traditional proteins for anyone at a barbecue who abstains from eating meat. This tofu is extra firm, so you can be confident it will hold up on the grates while it receives a tasty char. Grilling it gives it exceptional smoky notes, and you can even marinate it to amplify the flavor.
Folks can grab Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu (which comes in a box with four 1-pound packages) for $6.69.
Kirkland Signature Fresh Chicken Thighs
If you're looking for a protein that nearly everyone will get behind, chicken should be on your Costco shopping list. While drummies get most of the attention at a barbecue, grilled chicken thighs with extra crispy skin never disappoint. They also offer a bit more versatility than drumsticks, as they can be chopped up and tossed in a fresh garden salad or made into a chicken salad side dish.
At $0.90 per pound, an 11.9-pound package of Kirkland Signature Fresh Chicken Thighs will cost you $10.71.
Papa Pita Bakery Greek Pita Flat Bread
Another thing you can do with chopped chicken thighs is put them in a piece of grilled flatbread to create a smoky, Mediterranean-style sandwich. With a crispy outside and pillowy center, flatbread blessed by the grill is hard to pass up even as a little snack. It's also a terrific way to show guests that grilling isn't always about protein.
A 12-count package of Papa Pita Bakery Greek Pita Flat Bread is $4.87 at Costco.
Fresh Wild Sockeye Salmon Fillet
Folks who are used to buying Atlantic salmon should do themselves a favor and try grilling Costco's Fresh Wild Sockeye Salmon. It's a meatier, leaner species of the popular fish, and its robust flavor makes Atlantic salmon taste bland in comparison. The price difference between the two species reflects sockeye's quality, but seafood fans will consider it worth the splurge.
Pick up a 3.91-pound package ($17.01 per pound) of Fresh Wild Sockeye Salmon Fillet for $53.41.
Bavarian Meats Smokin' Hot Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links
If grilling hot dogs Nathan's Famous-style isn't doing it for you anymore, try swapping the franks for flavorful sausages. Melted cheddar cheese and dried jalapeño peppers combine to give these naturally smoked Bavarian Meats links a bold, spicy profile few hot dogs can match. Adding a delightful char from the grill is just what these sausages need.
Score a 30-ounce pack of Bavarian Meats Smokin' Hot Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links for $13.61 from Costco.
Seedless watermelon
A grilled fare extravaganza isn't complete without sweet seasonal fruit balancing all the protein-rich cuisine. It doesn't get more summery than watermelon. Tossing a few slices on the hot grates gives it a meatier quality, and dressing up grilled fruit with Tajín or chili powder brings some heat that synchronizes beautifully with the fruity sweetness. Plus, grilling can help amplify the natural sugars of a less-than-perfect melon if that's all you can get your hands on.
Costco's seedless watermelons are $11.34 each.
Kirkland Signature Lamb Loin Chops
People interested in grilling something out of the ordinary won't be disappointed with Costco's T-bone-esque lamb loin chops. When cooked using a two-zone grilling method, they take on just the right amount of char while remaining juicy throughout. An overnight marinade consisting of olive oil, garlic, and fresh rosemary will take the flavor to a whole new level.
At 11.34 per pound, bring home a 2.72-pound pack of Kirkland Signature Lamb Loin Chops for $30.84.
Kirkland Signature Pork Shoulder Country Style Ribs
Folks shouldn't be sleeping on succulent pork options for a barbecue, and country-style ribs are the perfect choice to make your taste buds do a happy dance. These pork ribs become mouthwateringly tender when cooked over indirect heat. Mop on your favorite barbecue sauce while they cook low and slow, and they'll be the finger-lickin' highlight of the cookout.
Get a 6.44-pound package ($3.96 per pound) of Kirkland Signature Pork Shoulder Country Style Ribs for $25.50.
Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp
Popping some shrimp on the barbie is a terrific way to offer folks the option to create a surf and turf plate with any other meaty fare at a cookout. These plump shrimp are the 21- to 25-count big boys, large enough to hold up on the grill without worrying they'll fall through the grates when flipping. Skewer them before grilling for an eye-catching presentation (it will also make flipping them a breeze).
Shore up 2 pounds of peeled and deveined Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp for $19.17.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Flank Steak
We'll end this list with another juicy cut of beef: flank steak. This lean meat is practically begging to be grilled, as its robust beef flavor becomes more pronounced with an umami-laden char on the outside. Perfect for tacos, fajitas, or enjoyed with a slathering of chimichurri, it's the versatile hero protein that folks won't be able to get enough of.
At $19.28 per pound, a 3.64-pound pack of Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Flank Steak is $70.18 at Costco.