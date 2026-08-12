11 Costco Foods Worth Grilling

Even as the summer wanes, there are still plenty of opportunities to fire up the grill. There's no better time than now to get some folks together to enjoy a selection of charred and smoky delights, and Costco has everything you need to make your cookout a hit. In fact, the big-box store has so many options for what could be the star of your next barbecue that we've compiled a list of some tasty must-haves to give anyone feeling lost in all the choices a little direction.

From classic steaks to fresh fish to seasonal fruit, there's something on this list for everyone who appreciates a good cookout. Paired with lighter barbecue side dishes, refreshing beverages, and some Costco cookout dessert finds, they'll serve as a welcome addition to your spread. Don't get caught putting it off until it's too late — like some of the Costco foods you need to try before summer ends, these heroes of the grill might not be available if you wait too long. Because the prices listed for some of the proteins reflect an average package weight, the cost will vary depending on the price per pound at your specific Costco and the actual package size purchased.