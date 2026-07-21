Try Grilling Your Hot Dogs Nathan's Famous Style And Thank Us Later

Nathan's Famous is among the best premium hot dog brands, and you can prepare them the exact way they do in Coney Island if you take a page from the company's book. The hot dog giant openly shares grilling techniques used by the staff at their restaurants — meaning you can put a Nathan's Famous flair on any kind of hot dog. The cooking method utilizes two temperature zones on the grill, and the whole process takes about 20 minutes.

If you have a charcoal grill, arrange the coals so that you have a hotter spot and a cooler side. With a gas grill or flat top, heat the burners on one side to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and the other to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll start the hot dogs on the cooler part, cooking for about 10 minutes on each side before you move them. Then, "pop" the hot dogs: Move them across the grill to the hot side, rolling them and pressing them slightly until they become browned and blistered with a few ruptured spots in the casing. This final step only takes about a minute. The slower cook allows the beefy flavor and spices to come through, while the brief time over high heat creates an awesome crisp texture and lends a pleasantly charred taste.