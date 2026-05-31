The Classic Ingredient You Won't Find In Ree Drummond's Chili Dogs

Since Ree Drummond's whole Pioneer Woman image is based on the fact that she lives on an Oklahoma ranch, it makes sense that she'd have a few chili recipes in her repertoire. In fact, she's published more than a few, including recipes for chipotle chicken chili, pumpkin chili, and white chili. Of course, she also has a classic beef and bean chili recipe, and even combines chili with beef stew to make her hearty Cowboy Soup. However, her chili dogs — which she inexplicably fails to label Cowboy Coneys, despite her preference for applying that term to many of her recipes — are topped with a chili that contains no beans.

Ree Drummond's hot dog chili is made with ground beef and red onions cooked in tomato sauce and flavored with ketchup and mustard (but no pickle relish). It also includes garlic, oregano, chili powder, and cayenne. Once cooked, it's spooned over hot dogs in buns, which are then garnished with grated cheese and chopped onions. All in all, it's a pretty standard chili dog, although she does have a variant recipe that's equally bean-free and adds canned chipotles, brown sugar, and beer, but omits the ketchup and mustard.

So how do the Pioneer Woman chili dogs taste? The one comment on the original recipe was from someone who hadn't tried the dish but thinks it looks good in pictures, while the second recipe only earned a three-star rating from one person lamenting the lack of beans. Her husband, Ladd Drummond, however, is purported to inhale them by the plateful.