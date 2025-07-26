How Ree Drummond Combines Chili And Beef Stew Into A Hearty Soup

Ree Drummond is famous for creating comforting, stick-to-your-ribs recipes that feed a lot of people. Of course, this all makes sense when you learn that Drummond lives on an actual cattle ranch where her husband and family works. On her Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman," she's often depicted preparing meals for her family and team of hungry ranchers. With their long days and demanding physical work, these men and women appreciate big portions of heavy foods. Drummond's Cowboy Stew is a great example of what she cooks up best.

Drummond describes the soup as something resembling a combination of chili and beef stew. Cowboy Stew includes ground beef, bacon, and kielbasa for plenty of protein plus hearty potatoes, corn, beans, and a smoky broth flavored with plenty of chili powder, cumin, and tomatoes. To further play on the chili factor, Drummond loves to serve this soup with cornbread, a classic chili accompaniment.

The dish comes together the way most stews and chilis do. First, the meat is browned, then the aromatics are cooked in the meat drippings. Seasonings are stirred in along with flour, which is used to thicken the soup. The liquids and canned ingredients are added, then the meats go back in and finally everything is simmered together until the potatoes are soft and the flavors have combined.