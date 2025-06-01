This Small Pennsylvania Town Is Known As The 'Hot Dog Capital Of The World'

The "Hot Dog Capital of the World" could logically be a number of cities, in my humble opinion. As for my assumptions, New York City came to mind, with its famous no-frills dirty water hot dogs, or the annual Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest. Chicago did as well, as it's the home of a very famous version, the Red Hot, or Chicago-style hot dog. I also thought it could be someplace in Germany, due to its long history with the frankfurter. But, as it turns out, the city that holds this tubular title is a tiny town in Western Pennsylvania called New Castle.

Located 50 miles north of Pittsburgh, New Castle is home to 20,000 people and a number of hot dog joints. In the early 20th century, a large number of Greek immigrants came to the United States by way of New York City. Here, they were introduced to the popular hot dogs sold at Coney Island. Moving further west, and inspired by the delicious, affordable New York hot dog, many of these immigrants opened their own eateries when they settled in New Castle. What really set these hot dogs apart was the unique chili these Greek owners developed to top their dogs, which they called coneys. The chili is made with warm spices, ground meat, and tomato sauce and served atop the dogs along with onion, mustard, and shredded cheese. Some New Castle hot dog shops specializing in these coneys have been open for over 100 years, including M&P Coney Island and Coney Island Hot Dogs.