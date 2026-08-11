5 Absolute Best Grocery Stores To Buy Candy In 2026

There are a few qualities you might look for when choosing a grocery store. Prices are of course a big deal; with the price of groceries going up seemingly every day, you'll want someplace you won't have to donate plasma to afford. There's also the quality of meat and produce, which can be as good as any butcher or farmer's market if you go to the right place. And then there's the candy — maybe not the most important criterion, but one worth considering nonetheless.

There will be your usual candy staples, the kinds you'll find in every convenience store and gas station rest stop across the country: Hershey, Skittles, Swedish Fish, things of that nature. But depending on where you go, you'll find plenty of other options too; some upscale, some cheap, but all delicious. These five grocery store chains will give you everything you need to bribe your kid to behave while you peruse the cheese aisle — as well as the opportunity to indulge yourself.