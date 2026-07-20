12 Asian-Inspired Trader Joe's Items That Deserve A Home On Your Dinner Table

When Trader Joe's adopted the tropical, tiki bar-adjacent theme that became its trademark, America was feeling rather adventurous. In the 1960s and 1970s, contemporary to Trader Joe's 1967 opening, air travel became much less expensive, leading to Americans wanting to see more of the world — or at the very least, consume the world from the comfort of their own home. And so Trader Joe's incorporated cuisines from international destinations, including Asia. That may have been an exotic novelty 50 years ago, but in today's matcha-infused world, Trader Joe's has to do more to stand out. Luckily, with its array of tasty, affordable, Asian-inspired products, they do just that.

Some of the items on this list are from their vaunted frozen food aisle, which features frozen meals that taste homemade, according to customers. Others will appeal more towards the snackers, who have no shortage of options at Trader Joe's; we've even included a few worthy condiments. No matter what you end up getting, though, we're willing to bet you'll come away satisfied. And if you're somehow unsatisfied, take comfort in the fact that you probably didn't spend as much money as you might have at the most overpriced grocery store chains in the United States.