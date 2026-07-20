12 Asian-Inspired Trader Joe's Items That Deserve A Home On Your Dinner Table
When Trader Joe's adopted the tropical, tiki bar-adjacent theme that became its trademark, America was feeling rather adventurous. In the 1960s and 1970s, contemporary to Trader Joe's 1967 opening, air travel became much less expensive, leading to Americans wanting to see more of the world — or at the very least, consume the world from the comfort of their own home. And so Trader Joe's incorporated cuisines from international destinations, including Asia. That may have been an exotic novelty 50 years ago, but in today's matcha-infused world, Trader Joe's has to do more to stand out. Luckily, with its array of tasty, affordable, Asian-inspired products, they do just that.
Some of the items on this list are from their vaunted frozen food aisle, which features frozen meals that taste homemade, according to customers. Others will appeal more towards the snackers, who have no shortage of options at Trader Joe's; we've even included a few worthy condiments. No matter what you end up getting, though, we're willing to bet you'll come away satisfied. And if you're somehow unsatisfied, take comfort in the fact that you probably didn't spend as much money as you might have at the most overpriced grocery store chains in the United States.
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Longtime Trader Joe's faithful won't be surprised to see this frozen food item leading this list. TJ's take on the Chinese takeout staple (possibly invented by Panda Express, which never uses white meat for their dish) is an inductee in the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame, which is where especially popular products go when they win the Customer Choice Awards often enough. One bite of these savory chicken pieces tossed in a tangy, citrusy ginger sauce will tell you why it deserves its place in Trader Joe's history.
Chicken Gyoza Potstickers
Potstickers, so named for the crisp, chewy texture achieved by frying them at the bottom of a pot or pan, are a well-loved dish in Chinese cuisine — so much so, in fact, that they traveled across the Sea of Japan and were adapted as gyoza. Trader Joe's take on the dish is as satisfying as you might imagine, with a savory chicken-and-onion filling wrapped in perfectly tender dough. Not only that, it's an astonishingly versatile product, capable of boosting your soups as well as your dumpling bakes.
Pork Shu Mai
What is shu mai (or shumai, if your space bar is broken)? Well, it's another kind of Chinese dumpling, often filled with pork or shrimp, that's assembled into a dough wrapping that makes it resemble an especially delicious piece of crumpled-up paper. Trader Joe's has a chicken variety of shu mai, but its pork offering is the real winner. With its rich, robust pork filling that practically gushes into your mouth on the first bite, you'll want to dip one of these in soy sauce and dig in.
Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
Maybe you've had a perfect, steaming hot soup dumpling when you last visited a Chinese restaurant, one of those broth-dense ones that you can only eat with a spoon. Or maybe you've recently enjoyed a bowl of comforting chicken soup. Well, Trader Joe's combined the two experiences, with these juicy, savory soup dumplings that make you feel like you've just had a cup of the most delicious, scallion-enriched chicken soup you'll ever hope to taste. Just make sure you're not wearing too nice a shirt when you're eating these, or you'll get a stain.
Japanese Style Fried Rice
Unlike Trader Joe's pork fried rice, which is inspired by Chinese barbecue, this is a vegetarian side inspired by the Japanese rice dish takikomi gohan, or mixed rice. Tofu, edamame, and bits of seaweed are the name of the game here. But don't assume that being vegetarian means it lacks flavor — far from it! This is a perfect side dish for when you're craving a good hit of umami on your Meatless Monday.
Beef Bulgogi
Bulgogi is a Korean dish made of meat, usually beef, that's been thoroughly marinated and grilled over a barbecue. Trader Joe's take on the dish is a reliable frozen aisle favorite, with delicious melt-in-your-mouth shingles of beef in a savory soy-based sauce. It's as wonderful on their own as it is tossed with rice or noodles.
Kimbap
You may have heard kimbap referred to as "Korean sushi," but that's not entirely the truth. Yes, it may have originated from the Japanese colonization of Korea, but Korea had been making dishes with rice wrapped in seaweed for centuries before then. And unlike sushi, which is smaller and daintier, kimbap is a hefty, filling, savory dish, even in the vegetarian form offered by Trader Joe's. Fresh, crunchy, and tasty, it can be eaten hot or cold, and will certainly brighten up any picnic you bring it to.
Rice Cracker Medley
This is Trader Joe's take on a snack commonly found in Asian households: an assortment of savory rice crackers, all in fun shapes and sizes. Which one is your favorite? The huge, Ritz-esque oafs taking up space in the bag? The one that kind of looks like a pretzel twist? The other one that kind of looks like a pretzel twist? Or the wasabi peas? If you're familiar with the genuine article, it's nothing groundbreaking, but it's still an excellent, inexpensive snack.
Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack
There is only one thing wrong with Trader Joe's Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snacks, and it's that we're not given enough of it. Each yellow bag contains a couple of handfuls of crunchy, salty, lightly spicy fried seaweed chips. You might think that will be enough for you, but we promise you it won't be. You will want more, and you will want more immediately. Buy five bags at a time and thank us later.
Yangnyeom Sauce
A wonderful concoction of spicy gochujang (a seasoning that will enhance your sheet pan dinners), sweet molasses, and savory soy sauce, yangnyeom sauce is yet another delicious condiment offered by Trader Joe's. Originally from Korea (where it was invented as a way to boost fried chicken), this is a sauce that will go beautifully with anything that could use some heat, sweetness, or umami. If you're the type to carry around hot sauce on your person, this could give your trusty bottle of sriracha a run for its money.
Soyaki
You may have seen bottles of teriyaki marinades in your supermarket at some point, but Trader Joe's Soyaki does it a little differently. For one thing, it can be used as a sauce in its own right, not just something to douse your chicken breast with. For another thing, it has whole sesame seeds inside, lending it a chunky, crunchy texture that will liven up everything from steak to salmon and even eggs.
Ponzu Sauce
A bright, tangy, citrus-forward sauce, you may have enjoyed ponzu drizzled over your poke bowl or dabbed onto pieces of sashimi. Obviously it goes wonderfully with raw fish, but if you don't have sushi-grade salmon on hand in your kitchen (we won't judge), you can use this sauce as a great dip for your dumplings (maybe those chicken potstickers from earlier), or as a base for a zingy salad dressing.