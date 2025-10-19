Why You Won't Find White Meat In The Orange Chicken At Panda Express
If you've ever set foot in a mall's food court, you've probably seen it: that friendly-looking panda on the logo, those neat red boxes filled with rice and other sides, those styrofoam containers that contain your main meal. Panda Express might not give you an authentic taste of Chinese cuisine, but it's an authentic taste of Chinese-American cuisine, which is just as delicious — especially their savory, sweet, tangy orange chicken. Trader Joe's might have their own version in their Hall of Fame of beloved items, but Panda Express can claim to have actually invented it. So, when they claim not to use any white meat in their dish, it's worth finding out why — and the answer has to do with, believe it or not, authenticity to Chinese cooking.
In an interview with Restaurant Dive, Panda Express' culinary director Jimmy Wang explained the reason behind their orange chicken only using dark meat. He said that, in China, "dark meat chicken is often preferred over white meat for its depth in natural flavor, texture, juiciness and ability to take on flavor of the marinades." With that said, though, he's not throwing out the baby with the bathwater — there are a few different dishes at Panda Express which use white meat, including their honey sesame chicken and their string bean chicken.
White meat vs. dark meat
Anyone who's picked apart a rotisserie chicken from Costco to get the choicest bits (so long as you're not sensitive to their supposed chemical taste) will know the differences between white meat and dark meat. White meat, like you'll find in chicken breasts and wings, is milder in flavor due to a lack of fat, but has a tendency to dry out if not cooked properly; dark meat, which can be found in the drumsticks and thighs, has a richer flavor but more fat content. Whichever option you prefer depends upon what you, personally, prioritize when it comes to food.
But there is some truth to what Jimmy Wang said in that interview. Generally speaking, people in China will favor dark meat over white meat, as it provides a more satisfying eating experience for them; Americans, on the other hand, will often gravitate towards white meat chicken for its comparative health benefits. Of course, no experience is universal, but it goes a long way in explaining why Wang might want to stick with dark meat when it comes to this classic dish.