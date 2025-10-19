Why You Won't Find White Meat In The Orange Chicken At Panda Express

If you've ever set foot in a mall's food court, you've probably seen it: that friendly-looking panda on the logo, those neat red boxes filled with rice and other sides, those styrofoam containers that contain your main meal. Panda Express might not give you an authentic taste of Chinese cuisine, but it's an authentic taste of Chinese-American cuisine, which is just as delicious — especially their savory, sweet, tangy orange chicken. Trader Joe's might have their own version in their Hall of Fame of beloved items, but Panda Express can claim to have actually invented it. So, when they claim not to use any white meat in their dish, it's worth finding out why — and the answer has to do with, believe it or not, authenticity to Chinese cooking.

In an interview with Restaurant Dive, Panda Express' culinary director Jimmy Wang explained the reason behind their orange chicken only using dark meat. He said that, in China, "dark meat chicken is often preferred over white meat for its depth in natural flavor, texture, juiciness and ability to take on flavor of the marinades." With that said, though, he's not throwing out the baby with the bathwater — there are a few different dishes at Panda Express which use white meat, including their honey sesame chicken and their string bean chicken.