10 Seasonings That Take Your Sheet-Pan Dinners From Painfully Boring To Instantly Gourmet
What could be more convenient than a sheet-pan dinner? If you take a humble sheet pan and lay out your meal, whether that's chicken thighs with potato wedges and asparagus or pork tenderloin with yams and Brussels sprouts (which really do taste different from how they used to), you can get a delicious, flavorful dinner and only have one thing to clean when you're done. But while it's eminently sensible, that doesn't mean it can't be zhuzh up a bit. There are only so many times you can sprinkle some rosemary and thyme on a piece of protein before you start wishing for something more.
Luckily, there are all sorts of seasoning blends you can use to brighten up your dinners, prepared on a sheet pan or otherwise. There's nothing wrong with just using a bit of salt and pepper, but when there are so many options from around the world, it'd be foolish not to experiment and see what works. Maybe you'll find some of these aren't to your taste, but we're willing to bet at least one of them will make you want to cook more often just to taste it again.
Za'atar
Za'atar is a Middle Eastern herb also known as hyssop; it's also the name of an herb blend containing za'atar, sesame seeds, and sumac, among other herbs. Vegetal and zesty, za'atar is an important cultural symbol for many Levantine countries. If you'd like to incorporate it into your own cooking, you may substitute oregano or marjoram for za'atar, or buy a premade mix. It goes beautifully with Middle Eastern dishes like labneh or hummus, and is an excellent addition to chicken or lamb.
Garam masala
What is garam masala? Well, in Hindustani, it means "hot or warm spices," and that's more or less what you get. While the exact herbs and spices that compose garam masala depend on the region of India, expect to taste black pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom, among others. No matter what is specifically in it, it's generally sweet, spicy, and utterly flavorful. You can add it to curry or toss it into your popcorn, but it's also a terrific enhancer for your sheet pan chicken or fish.
Chinese five spice powder
There's a little more consensus on what belongs in Chinese five-spice powder than there is with garam masala (although there are still variations): By far the most common mix consists of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seeds, Chinese peppercorns, and star anise. Earthy and sweet with a bit of spice, it's a well-rounded mix of flavors — in fact, it was partly inspired by the principles of yin and yang. Whether or not you achieve enlightenment, however, it's a great way to season roast meats or liven up some vegetables.
Gochujang
We realize that gochujang is pretty trendy at the moment, but we're not trying to hop on any SEO bandwagon by suggesting it here. Unlike some of the other seasonings on this list, this is a paste rather than a dry mix: It's a blend of red peppers, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and other flavor enhancers. It can get pretty darn spicy, but there's always a hint of sweetness to it as well. Among many other uses, including amping up breakfast burritos and adding a spicy kick to sloppy Joes, it's perfect for marinating pork or chicken.
Harissa
Harissa is another red pepper paste, this one hailing from Tunisia. Once peppers were introduced to Africa as part of the Columbian exchange, Tunisia started growing peppers on the Cap Bon peninsula and turning them into a paste. (The city of Nabuel is quite famous for its harissa.) Made of red peppers and herbs like coriander and caraway, it's a spicy, fragrant seasoning rich with smoky, garlicky notes, terrific for cutting through rich proteins like beef.
Herbes de Provence
On the opposite side of the Mediterranean Sea, we have an herb mix that comes from the French province called, uh, Provence. (Really went with the first draft on that one, huh, France?) It's a bright, fresh-tasting blend consisting of oregano, marjoram, thyme, rosemary, and everything else that smells good in the fresh herb aisle. Light and floral with a touch of woodsiness, it's perfect sprinkled on meat and divine on potatoes — which is why Trader Joe's sells Herbes de Provence Potato Wedges as one of its 11 best side dishes.
Furikake
This herb blend from Japan is absolutely packed with umami, as you might expect from anything that has bits of dried seaweed. It also usually includes sesame seeds, bonito flakes, salt, sugar, and a few other ingredients. It's salty and nutty, with a distinct taste of the ocean thanks to the seaweed. In Japan, it's often used to flavor onigiri, or rice balls; if you'd rather not make rice balls, though, it's great on fish, rice, and veggies all laid out nicely on a sheet pan.
Old Bay
If you've ever set foot in the state of Maryland, you probably know this one already. Even if you haven't, you may have had some sprinkled on crab cakes or other kinds of seafood. A blend of 18 herbs and spices, including paprika, celery salt, and red and black pepper, Old Bay lends food a tangy, savory flavor profile that's a little sweet and a little spicy. It's great on all kinds of seafood, of course, but why not live a little and sprinkle some on your roast chicken?
Lemon pepper
Lemon pepper seasoning is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, as you well know if you've ever partaken in Atlanta's famous lemon pepper wings. A mix of lemon zest and black pepper, it adds acidity, herbaceousness, and a little bit of heat to anything you sprinkle it on. As for your sheet pan dinners, chicken is the obvious move, but seafood is a good option as well. Really, it's good dusted on anything that could use a little zing, from vegetables to rice.
Ras el hanout
In Arabic, the phrase "ras el hanout" means "the head of the shop", referring to the very finest spices the merchant has for sale. Not unlike garam masala, it often includes cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg; unlike garam masala, the list of spices often numbers well over a dozen, including more esoteric ingredients like lavender or dried rose buds. Despite including so many spices, it's more warming and earthy than straight-up hot. Whether you rub some on your sheet pan chicken or dust some on vegetables, it will doubtlessly make your meal taste utterly luxurious.