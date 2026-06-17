10 Seasonings That Take Your Sheet-Pan Dinners From Painfully Boring To Instantly Gourmet

What could be more convenient than a sheet-pan dinner? If you take a humble sheet pan and lay out your meal, whether that's chicken thighs with potato wedges and asparagus or pork tenderloin with yams and Brussels sprouts (which really do taste different from how they used to), you can get a delicious, flavorful dinner and only have one thing to clean when you're done. But while it's eminently sensible, that doesn't mean it can't be zhuzh up a bit. There are only so many times you can sprinkle some rosemary and thyme on a piece of protein before you start wishing for something more.

Luckily, there are all sorts of seasoning blends you can use to brighten up your dinners, prepared on a sheet pan or otherwise. There's nothing wrong with just using a bit of salt and pepper, but when there are so many options from around the world, it'd be foolish not to experiment and see what works. Maybe you'll find some of these aren't to your taste, but we're willing to bet at least one of them will make you want to cook more often just to taste it again.